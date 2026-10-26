The India vs New Zealand T20I series now moves to Wellington for the third match of the series on Tuesday, October 27. With India leading the series by 2-0, they will head into this contest with their heads high.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, after shuffling their squad and missing out on some of the key names, will have pressure on their back to save the series.

However, as per the latest development, Ishan Kishan is set to miss the third T20I, in a serious blow for the Indian side. With this, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be expected to continue at the number 3 position in place of Kishan.

In this article, check out the changed squads for the third T20I of both India and New Zealand.

Will Ishan Kishan Play the 3rd T20I vs New Zealand?

The BCCI on Monday posted an update on Ishan Kishan on X. As per the update, Ishan is still recovering from a low-grade right adductor strain and has been ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand.