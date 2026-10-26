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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Will Ishan Kishan Play Replacing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Check Details and Updated Squads

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 09:48 IST

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Both teams prepare for the third T20I in Wellington as India look to seal the series and New Zealand aim to bounce back. Check updated squads, player roles and key details.

Ishan Kishan (Image Source: BCCI)
Ishan Kishan (Image Source: BCCI)

The India vs New Zealand T20I series now moves to Wellington for the third match of the series on Tuesday, October 27. With India leading the series by 2-0, they will head into this contest with their heads high.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, after shuffling their squad and missing out on some of the key names, will have pressure on their back to save the series.

However, as per the latest development, Ishan Kishan is set to miss the third T20I, in a serious blow for the Indian side. With this, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be expected to continue at the number 3 position in place of Kishan.

In this article, check out the changed squads for the third T20I of both India and New Zealand.

Will Ishan Kishan Play the 3rd T20I vs New Zealand?

The BCCI on Monday posted an update on Ishan Kishan on X. As per the update, Ishan is still recovering from a low-grade right adductor strain and has been ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand.

“Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand. He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026 in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan's progress. Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I.”

India’s Update Squad for third T20I:

Player

Role

Shreyas Iyer (Captain)

Batter

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Batter

Tilak Varma

Batter

Naman Dhir

Batter

Abhishek Sharma

Batting all-rounder

Shivam Dube

Batting all-rounder

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Batting all-rounder

Axar Patel

Bowling all-rounder

Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper-batter

Kumar Kushagra

Wicketkeeper-batter

Prince Yadav

Bowler

Mayank Yadav

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy

Bowler

Kuldeep Yadav

Bowler

New Zealand Squad for the 3rd T20I vs India

Meanwhile, New Zealand will also miss 2 of their pacers, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. Ferguson will join the squad for the fourth T20I, whereas Matt Henry will feature directly in the ODI series. Their absence will be a concern for the New Zealand side as they look to bounce back in the series.

Player

Role

Mitchell Santner (Captain)

Bowling all-rounder

Finn Allen

Batter

Michael Bracewell

Batting all-rounder

Devon Conway

Wicketkeeper-batter

Jacob Duffy

Bowler

Matt Fisher

Bowler

Bevon Jacobs

Batter

Kyle Jamieson

Bowler

Adam Milne

Bowler

Daryl Mitchell

Batting all-rounder

Glenn Phillips

Batting all-rounder

Tim Seifert

Wicketkeeper-batter

Nathan Smith

Bowling all-rounder

Blair Tickner

Bowler

For India, this is a chance to clinch the series after winning 3 consecutive matches and continue their brilliant run against New Zealand in T20Is. On the other hand, New Zealand will need to play out of their skin to challenge a confident Indian side. 

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in Place of Ishan Kishanin Third T20I?

Yes, as Ishan Kishan is still recovering from the low-grade right adductor strain. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is most likely to continue at number 3 position. 

What type of injury did Ishan Kishan suffer?

Ishan Kishan suffered a low-grade right adductor strain, which led to him being ruled out of the second as well as the third T20I.

Is Ishan Kishan ruled out of the entire series?

No, Ishan Kishan is not ruled out of the entire series as of the current update. He is still recovering and will not take part in the third T20I.

Also READ:India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Where to Watch 

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 26, 2026, 16:44 IST
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