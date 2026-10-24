RRB Station Master Notification 2026: Short Notice Out For 1250 Vacancy, Check Eligibility, Apply Online And More
Railway Station Master Notification 2026 has been released for the1250 Railway Station Master posts under Level-6 of the 7th CPC pay matrix. The online applications process will commence from October 27, 2026, and November 25, 2026 is the last date to apply. Check all details here.
Railway Station Master Notification 2026: Finally there is good news for all those aspirants waiting for the Station Master positions under the Indian Railway Recruitment drive. The Railway Recruitment Board has released indicative notice for the RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 at the official website https://rrb.indianrailways.gov.in/. A total of 1250 Railway Station Master posts will be filled through the recruitment drive under Level-6 of the 7th CPC pay matrix. The tentative opening date for online applications is October 27, 2026, and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 25, 2026, at 23:59 hours.
All the candidates having a graduation degree are eligible to apply for this new railway post. You can get all the crucial details and information for the Station Master Recruitment drive including eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus and more in this article.
Railway Station Master Notification 2026 Notification PDF
The Railway Recruitment Board has uploaded the indicative recruitment notice under (CEN 08/2026) for 1250 Station Master posts across the country. Once the detailed notification will be released by the RRBs, you will get all the crucial details including eligibility criteria, application process, selection criteria, exam pattern and more. Through the detailed RRB Station Master Notification, you will be able to know the details zone wise vacancy distribution and other crucial updates regarding the recruitment drive.
RRB Station Master Notification 2026 Key Highlights
The Ministry of Railways has released the indicative notice against the CEN No. 08/2026 for the online recruitment of Station Master positions. A total of 1250 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive under Level-6 of the 7th CPC pay matrix across all RRBs.Candidates can check the basic information of the RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
|Railway Station Master Recruitment 2026
|Exam Name
|Railway Station Master Recruitment 2026
|Conducting Body
|Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
|Post Name
|Station Master
|Advertisement Number
|CEN 08/2026
|Vacancies
|1250
|Pay Level
|Level-6 of the 7th CPC
|Category
|Notification
|Status
|Released
|Apply Online Start Date
|October 27th, 2026
|Last Date to Apply Online
|November 25th, 2026
|Educational
|Graduation
|Official Website
|https://rrb.indianrailways.gov.in/
ASM Vs. SM: Why RRB Station Master Notification 2026 Is Crucial?
No doubt the RRB has released indicative notification for 1250 Station Master posts, but there is major changes in the previous motivations released by the RRBs in terms of ASM (Assistant Station Master). Recently the RRBs has released the revised examination pattern brings changes to the CBT structure, syllabus and duration. Candidates must focus on these changes while planning their preparation. The key changes are given below for better understanding
- Single CBT: The revised structure consists of one Computer Based Test instead of the earlier two stage CBT process.
- English Comprehension: English comprehension questions have been included in the revised syllabus from this year.
- 120 minute exam: Candidates will get 120 minutes to complete the CBT from the earlier time duration of 90 minutes.
- Revised syllabus: The examination will cover multiple sections such as mathematics, data analysis, logical ability and mental reasoning.
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