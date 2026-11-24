Bihar STET Answer Key 2026 at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in: Download Response Sheet and Raise Objection Link Active shortly
The Bihar STET Answer Key 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 on its official website. The written exam was conducted from 25 October to 20 November 2026. Candidates can download the answer key through the official website-stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. Check the steps to raise objections and more details here.
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Bihar STET Answer Key 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release soon the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 answer key on its official website. Earlier, the exam authority successfully conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) from 25 October to 20 November 2026 across the state. Along with the Bihar STET Answer Key 2026, the authority will release the response sheet and raise objections link, if any, against the provisional answer key. Candidates will be able to raise their objections through the guidelines released by the exam authority. All the objections raised by the candidates will be addressed by the expert panel and then the final or model answer key will be released. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key through the official website-stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
Bihar STET Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights
Bihar STET is basically a gateway for all those aspirants trying for government teaching jobs. It is a state-level eligibility test which provides the opportunity to apply for various secondary and senior secondary posts in Bihar. BSEB conducts the exam for two papers i.e., Paper I for Classes 9 and 10, and Paper II covers Classes 11 and 12. Check key details of the Bihar STET Answer Key 2026 given below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna
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Exam Name
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Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026
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Papers / Levels
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Paper-I: Secondary (Classes 9 and 10)
Paper-II: Higher Secondary (Classes 11 and 12)
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Overall Exam Window
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25 October to 22 November 2026(Revised)
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Answer Key Status
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Soon
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Official Websites
Steps to Download Bihar STET Answer Key 2026?
Along with the Bihar STET Answer Key 2026, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the response sheet and raise objections link, if any against the provisional answer key at the official website--stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. Candidates will be able to download the answer key easily after following the steps given below-
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Go to the official website, bsebstet.org.
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Open the Bihar STET 2026 answer key link on the homepage.
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Click on the concerned link and log in with the registration details to view the response sheet, if available.
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Download the answer key PDF and save a copy.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.