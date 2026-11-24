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Bihar STET Answer Key 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release soon the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 answer key on its official website. Earlier, the exam authority successfully conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) from 25 October to 20 November 2026 across the state. Along with the Bihar STET Answer Key 2026, the authority will release the response sheet and raise objections link, if any, against the provisional answer key. Candidates will be able to raise their objections through the guidelines released by the exam authority. All the objections raised by the candidates will be addressed by the expert panel and then the final or model answer key will be released. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key through the official website-stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.