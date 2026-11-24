The Central Government is offering financial assistance to students from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC) and De-Notified Tribes (DNT) under the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI).

The scheme is implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and aims to help students continue their education without facing financial difficulties. It covers students at different stages, from school education to college-level courses.

Under the Top Class Education in Schools component, eligible students studying in Classes 9 to 12 can receive scholarships of up to Rs 1.25 lakh annually. According to the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), applications for the 2026-27 academic session are open until November 30, 2026.

The scheme has five components, including pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, top-class education at school and college levels, and hostel facilities for OBC boys and girls.