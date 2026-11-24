PM YASASVI Scholarship 2026: Students To Get Up to Rs 1.25 Lakh Annually, Check Eligibility And How To Apply
PM YASASVI Scholarship 2026: Students belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT categories can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 1.25 lakh per year. Check eligibility conditions, scholarship benefits, application dates and the online application process.
The Central Government is offering financial assistance to students from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC) and De-Notified Tribes (DNT) under the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI).
The scheme is implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and aims to help students continue their education without facing financial difficulties. It covers students at different stages, from school education to college-level courses.
Under the Top Class Education in Schools component, eligible students studying in Classes 9 to 12 can receive scholarships of up to Rs 1.25 lakh annually. According to the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), applications for the 2026-27 academic session are open until November 30, 2026.
The scheme has five components, including pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, top-class education at school and college levels, and hostel facilities for OBC boys and girls.
PM YASASVI Scholarship 2026: Eligibility Criteria
To apply under the Top Class Education in Schools component, students must fulfil the following conditions:
- Applicants must belong to the OBC, EBC or DNT category.
- Students must be studying in Classes 9, 10, 11 or 12.
- They must be enrolled in a school identified under the Top Class Schools scheme.
- The annual family income from all sources must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.
- Scholarship selection is based on merit, subject to the availability of slots.
At least 30 per cent of the scholarships are reserved for girl students.
PM YASASVI Scholarship Amount
The scholarship amount depends on the class in which the student is studying. The financial assistance covers tuition fees, hostel fees and other eligible school charges.
|
Class
|
Maximum scholarship amount
|
Class 9 and 10
|
Rs 75,000 per year
|
Class 11 and 12
|
Rs 1,25,000 per year
For college students, the Top Class Education component provides assistance towards tuition fees, living expenses, books and stationery, and a one-time computer or laptop allowance, subject to the prescribed limits and eligibility conditions.
How to Apply for the PM YASASVI Scholarship 2026?
Eligible students can submit their applications through the National Scholarship Portal. The application process is as follows:
- Visit the official website, scholarships.gov.in.
- Register on the portal and complete the required registration formalities.
- Log in and select the PM YASASVI Top Class Education scheme for the relevant category.
- Enter the required personal, academic and family income details.
- Upload the necessary documents and submit the application.
- Save the application confirmation for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.