New Zealand Launches 6-Month Graduate Work Visa 2026; Check Eligibility for Indian Students
New Zealand has opened applications for its new six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa from November 16, 2026. Check eligibility, required documents, application deadline and work conditions for Indian students.
New Zealand has opened applications for its new six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa from today, November 16, 2026. The visa is designed for international students who have completed eligible qualifications in New Zealand but do not qualify for the country’s existing Post-Study Work Visa.
Under the new visa scheme, eligible graduates can stay and work in New Zealand for up to six months while looking for employment and exploring longer-term work opportunities. They can also use this period to transition to an Accredited Employer Work Visa, if they meet the relevant requirements.
According to Immigration New Zealand, applications must be submitted within three months of the expiry of the student’s visa for the qualification used to apply. The application process is available online through the Enhanced Immigration Online system.
New Zealand Graduate Work Visa 2026: Who Can Apply? Are Indian Students Eligible
International students, including Indian students must meet specific educational and financial requirements to qualify for the Short-Term Graduate Work Visa.
Applicants must have successfully completed a qualification at New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) Level 5 to 7. The course must have been studied full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks.
The qualification must not be an English language, foundation or bridging course. Micro-credentials are also excluded. Students whose qualifications make them eligible for the existing Post-Study Work Visa cannot apply under this new category.
Applicants must also meet the following conditions:
- Have held a student visa for the eligible qualification within the three months before applying.
- Have at least NZD 5,000 (Rs 2,59,386.25) in available funds to support their stay.
- Meet New Zealand’s health and character requirements.
- Have a genuine reason for staying in the country.
- Not have previously received a Short-Term Graduate Work Visa or a Post-Study Work Visa.
Students whose education was supported through the New Zealand Scholarship Programme must also provide written approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade or Education New Zealand.
New Zealand Graduate Work Visa 2026: Documents Required
Applicants must submit supporting documents to establish their identity, educational qualifications and financial capacity.
The documents include:
- A valid passport or travel document and an acceptable photograph.
- A qualification certificate, academic transcript or a letter from the education provider confirming course completion or eligibility to graduate.
- Recent bank statements showing access to at least NZD 5,000.
- Medical examination or chest X-ray documents, if required.
- Police certificates, where applicable.
Applicants must also provide certified English translations of medical or police certificates issued in other languages, along with copies of the original documents.
Work Conditions Under the New Visa
The Short-Term Graduate Work Visa provides open work rights for up to six months. Holders can work in different jobs for employers in New Zealand, provided they have an employment agreement or a contract for services.
However, visa holders cannot operate a business as an owner. They must also meet any occupational registration requirements applicable to their profession.
The visa does not allow holders to include their partner or dependent children in their application. They cannot support their partner’s work visa or their children’s Dependent Child Student Visa through this category.
How to Apply for New Zealand Graduate Work Visa 2026?
Eligible international students can submit their applications through Immigration New Zealand’s Enhanced Immigration Online platform - immigration.govt.nz. Applicants need to log in or create an account, complete the online application, upload the required documents and pay the applicable visa fee.
The visa fee starts from NZD 1,670, although the final cost depends on the applicant’s circumstances and application location.
Immigration New Zealand has clarified that an individual can receive only one Short-Term Graduate Work Visa. It cannot be extended, and applicants cannot apply for a second visa under the same category.
Students planning to stay in New Zealand beyond the six-month period must obtain another eligible visa before their current visa expires.
Direct Link To Apply For New Zealand Graduate Work Visa 2026 - 'Click Here'
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.