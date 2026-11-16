New Zealand Launches 6-Month Graduate Work Visa 2026; Check Eligibility for Indian Students

New Zealand has opened applications for its new six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa from today, November 16, 2026. The visa is designed for international students who have completed eligible qualifications in New Zealand but do not qualify for the country’s existing Post-Study Work Visa. Under the new visa scheme, eligible graduates can stay and work in New Zealand for up to six months while looking for employment and exploring longer-term work opportunities. They can also use this period to transition to an Accredited Employer Work Visa, if they meet the relevant requirements. According to Immigration New Zealand, applications must be submitted within three months of the expiry of the student’s visa for the qualification used to apply. The application process is available online through the Enhanced Immigration Online system.

New Zealand Graduate Work Visa 2026: Who Can Apply? Are Indian Students Eligible International students, including Indian students must meet specific educational and financial requirements to qualify for the Short-Term Graduate Work Visa. Applicants must have successfully completed a qualification at New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) Level 5 to 7. The course must have been studied full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks. The qualification must not be an English language, foundation or bridging course. Micro-credentials are also excluded. Students whose qualifications make them eligible for the existing Post-Study Work Visa cannot apply under this new category. Applicants must also meet the following conditions: Have held a student visa for the eligible qualification within the three months before applying.

Have at least NZD 5,000 (Rs 2,59,386.25) in available funds to support their stay.

Meet New Zealand’s health and character requirements.

Have a genuine reason for staying in the country.

Not have previously received a Short-Term Graduate Work Visa or a Post-Study Work Visa.

Students whose education was supported through the New Zealand Scholarship Programme must also provide written approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade or Education New Zealand. New Zealand Graduate Work Visa 2026: Documents Required Applicants must submit supporting documents to establish their identity, educational qualifications and financial capacity. The documents include: A valid passport or travel document and an acceptable photograph.

A qualification certificate, academic transcript or a letter from the education provider confirming course completion or eligibility to graduate.

Recent bank statements showing access to at least NZD 5,000.

Medical examination or chest X-ray documents, if required.

Police certificates, where applicable. Applicants must also provide certified English translations of medical or police certificates issued in other languages, along with copies of the original documents.