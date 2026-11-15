The Bay of Bengal is seeing another cyclonic system developing on Sunday, thus raising concerns along India's eastern coastline after two successive cyclones impacted the region in recent weeks. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned that the latest depression could intensify into a cyclonic storm, likely to be called as cyclone Akvan, on November 16 and a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, 2026. According to the IMD bulletin issued on November 15, the system formed as a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It subsequently aggravated into a depression and was situated near 9.0°N latitude and 86.9°E longitude. The system is likely to shift north-northwestwards towards the central Bay of Bengal. Its persisting wind speed could reach 90-100 kmph, with gusts of up to 110 kmph by November 17. Further escalation is also possible.

Cyclone Akvan: Origin and Meaning of the Name Cyclones that form in the northern Indian Ocean are named in a cyclical order by 13 countries – Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. Each country gives 13 names, taking the list to 169. The name Akvan was sent by Iran under the regional naming system. The name is linked with Persian mythology and Iran’s literary tradition. Akvan is a demon-like character in the Persian epic Shahnameh, which was developed by Ferdowsi. In the story, Akvan takes the form of a wild donkey and lifts the famous Persian hero Rostam. Which Areas and States Could Be Affected? The IMD has warned of deteriorating sea conditions over the Bay of Bengal and nearby areas. Heavy rainfall is expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha could witness heavy rainfall on November 18 and 19.

Fishermen have been advised to return to the coast and avoid venturing into impacted sea areas. The definite movement and landfall area remain uncertain, with weather monitoring predictions showing differences. The developing storm follows Cyclones Arnab and Murasu, which impacted the eastern coastline in recent weeks. Both systems saw landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, but also brought heavy rainfall and disturbance to parts of Odisha. Why Are Three Cyclones Forming Over Bay of Bengal Within Three Weeks? October to December is the post-monsoon cyclone season in the north Indian Ocean, with November being its most active months. The retreat of the southwest monsoon lowers powerful vertical wind shear, thus permitting developing storms to organise rather than drifting apart by winds at varied heights.