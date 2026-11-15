MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Check Course Fees, Hostel Charges & ROI of Top B-Schools
MBA fees in India 2026-27: MBA fees in India for 2026–27 range from ₹1.38 lakh at subsidized public institutes like FMS Delhi and TISS Mumbai to ₹30.50 lakh at premier IIMs and private B-schools, reaching ₹38.67 lakh at ISB. Public institutions deliver the highest ROI (up to 13.5x), while top private campuses offer ₹32–₹37 LPA average packages.
MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Two-year full-time MBA and PGDM programs' tuition fees in India for the 2026-27 academic session include a range that ranges from approximately ₹1.38 lakh for subsidized public universities to ₹30.50 lakh for the elite private business schools and as high as ₹38.67 lakh for the Post Graduate Program of the Indian School of Business. Given the significant variation in program costs for different tiers of institutions, the calculation of Return On Investment (ROI), along with the brand name, is vital for would-be management aspirants.
The management departments of the public and central universities including those of FMS Delhi, TISS Mumbai, SIMSREE, and JBIMS Mumbai have the best financial ROI in the nation. Being funded by the government, the institutions offer fee ranging between ₹2.5 lakh to ₹8.5 lakh for the entire two years program while providing average salaries in the range of ₹15 LPA to ₹32 LPA and hence making the cost recovered in just a few months of employment. In addition to this, the management departments of top IITs like Bombay, Delhi, Madras, and Kharagpur provide an ideal balance with the fee ranging between ₹10 lakh and ₹15.5 lakh.
Also Read: Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs.
MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Top IIMs Fees
At the 21 Indian Institutes of Management, the cost of two years ranges between ₹16.00 lakh and ₹27.50 lakh, where the older institutes (IIM Ahmedabad, Calcutta, Bangalore) are at the higher end while newer IIMs charge less for tuition:
|
Institute
|
MBA Program
|
Total Course Fee
|
Entrance Exam
|
MBA (PGP)
|
INR 27.50 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
MBA (PGP)
|
INR 27.00 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
MBA (PGP)
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
PGP
|
INR 23.50 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
PGP
|
INR 20.75 Lakhs
|
CAT
Also Read:Top MBA Colleges in Noida 2026
MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Top Government Colleges
Central and state government management institutions, as well as the management institutions of IITs, provide the most financial return on investment in India, whereby full recovery of tuition fees occurs within 1 to 3 months after obtaining an MBA:
|
Institute
|
MBA Program
|
Total Course Fee
|
Entrance Exam
|
MBA
|
INR 2.43 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
Full-Time MBA
|
INR 12.00 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
MMS
|
INR 8.33 Lakhs
|
MAH-MBA/MMS CET, CAT
|
MBA (IB)
|
INR 22.00 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
MA (HRM & LR)
|
INR 2.00 Lakhs
|
CUET (PG)
MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Top Private Institutes
The privately run autonomous colleges have higher fee structures than state colleges, although the best private colleges are able to compete with the old IIMs when it comes to placements:
|
Institute
|
MBA Program
|
Total Course Fee
|
Entrance Exam
|
ISB (Hyderabad/Mohali)
|
PGP (Shared Housing)
|
INR 38.67 Lakhs
|
GMAT, GRE
|
PGDM
|
INR 26.55 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
PGDM (BM/HRM)
|
INR 28.00 Lakhs
|
XAT
|
PGDM
|
INR 26.50 Lakhs
|
CAT, GMAT
|
MBA
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
NMAT
MBA Fees in India 2026-27: ROI Comparison
Out of all the best B-schools in India, it is seen that public institutions such as TISS Mumbai (13.5x) and FMS Delhi (13.2x) provide the highest returns, while the best IIMs and XLRI and ISB have higher costs along with ₹32-₹37 LPA salaries.
|
College
|
Total Fees
|
Average Package (Latest)
|
ROI (Salary-to-Fee Multiple)
|
FMS Delhi
|
INR 2.43 Lakhs
|
INR 32.27 LPA
|
13.2x
|
TISS Mumbai
|
~INR 2.00 Lakhs
|
INR 27.00 LPA
|
13.5x
|
JBIMS Mumbai
|
INR 8.33 Lakhs
|
INR 28.00 LPA
|
3.3x
|
DoMS, IIT Delhi
|
INR 12.00 Lakhs
|
INR 26.00 LPA
|
2.1x
|
IIM Lucknow
|
INR 20.75 Lakhs
|
INR 33.20 LPA
|
1.6x
|
IIM Bangalore
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
INR 35.35 LPA
|
1.36x
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
INR 27.50 Lakhs
|
INR 36.98 LPA
|
1.34x
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
INR 23.50 Lakhs
|
INR 31.00 LPA
|
1.31x
|
IIM Calcutta
|
INR 27.00 Lakhs
|
INR 35.00 LPA
|
1.29x
|
IIFT Delhi
|
INR 22.00 Lakhs
|
INR 28.50 LPA
|
1.29x
|
SPJIMR Mumbai
|
~INR 26.50 Lakhs
|
INR 33.00 LPA
|
1.24x
|
XLRI Jamshedpur
|
~INR 28.00 Lakhs
|
INR 32.00 LPA
|
1.14x
|
NMIMS Mumbai
|
~INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
INR 26.00 LPA
|
1.0x
|
MDI Gurgaon
|
INR 26.55 Lakhs
|
INR 25.50 LPA
|
0.96x
|
ISB
|
INR 38.67 Lakhs
|
INR 37.29 LPA
|
0.96x
MDI Gurugram Fees Breakdown
A normal ₹25 lakh MBA course consists of ₹19,23,010 as core fees, ₹2,19,500 as twin sharing accommodation fee in hostels, and ₹2,08,400 for mess meal costs. The other expenses consist of ₹1,24,000 for case studies and material cost, ₹27,500 as caution deposit, and ₹15,000 for life-time membership in alumni association.
|
Fee Component
|
Estimated Cost
|
Nature of Expense
|
Tuition Fees
|
INR 19,23,010
|
Core academic delivery and faculty costs
|
Lodging (Hostel)
|
INR 2,19,500
|
Campus room rent (usually twin-sharing)
|
Boarding (Mess)
|
INR 2,08,400
|
Daily meals and dining facility usage
|
Learning Materials
|
INR 1,24,000
|
Case studies, textbook licenses, and digital access
|
Caution / Security Deposit
|
INR 27,500
|
One-time payment (Refunded at graduation)
|
Alumni & Network Fees
|
INR 15,000
|
Lifetime alumni association membership
What Does Total MBA Fee Include? (Hostel, Mess & Hidden Costs)
In planning your expenses for an MBA in 2026-27, you need to know the difference between tuition-only prices and full-fledged residential packages:
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Tuition & Academic Fee (65% - 75% of Total): Cost includes fees for faculty teaching, Harvard & Ivey Case Study licenses, library facilities, IT facilities and exam fees.
-
Hostel & Accommodation Fee (₹1.5 L - ₹3.5 L for 2 years): Institutes such as IIM Bangalore have included twin/single accommodation in the overall fee; however, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta and FMS Delhi charge hostel fees separately.
-
Mess & Dining Costs (₹1.2 L - ₹2.2 L for 2 years): These costs are generally charged either based on actual expenses or advance per term (approximately ₹5,000 - ₹8,500 per month).
-
One-Time Fee & Student Activity Fee (₹25,000 - ₹60,000): These include refundable caution deposit fee, health insurance fee, student council fee, and lifetime membership of alumni association.
-
International Immersion/Exchange Program (Optional): Pursuing a term abroad in affiliated B-Schools may cost you ₹3 lakh - ₹6 lakh more.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.