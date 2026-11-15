MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Check Course Fees, Hostel Charges & ROI of Top B-Schools

MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Two-year full-time MBA and PGDM programs' tuition fees in India for the 2026-27 academic session include a range that ranges from approximately ₹1.38 lakh for subsidized public universities to ₹30.50 lakh for the elite private business schools and as high as ₹38.67 lakh for the Post Graduate Program of the Indian School of Business. Given the significant variation in program costs for different tiers of institutions, the calculation of Return On Investment (ROI), along with the brand name, is vital for would-be management aspirants.

The management departments of the public and central universities including those of FMS Delhi, TISS Mumbai, SIMSREE, and JBIMS Mumbai have the best financial ROI in the nation. Being funded by the government, the institutions offer fee ranging between ₹2.5 lakh to ₹8.5 lakh for the entire two years program while providing average salaries in the range of ₹15 LPA to ₹32 LPA and hence making the cost recovered in just a few months of employment. In addition to this, the management departments of top IITs like Bombay, Delhi, Madras, and Kharagpur provide an ideal balance with the fee ranging between ₹10 lakh and ₹15.5 lakh.