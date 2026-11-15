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MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Check Course Fees, Hostel Charges & ROI of Top B-Schools

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Nov 15, 2026, 13:48 IST

MBA fees in India 2026-27: MBA fees in India for 2026–27 range from ₹1.38 lakh at subsidized public institutes like FMS Delhi and TISS Mumbai to ₹30.50 lakh at premier IIMs and private B-schools, reaching ₹38.67 lakh at ISB. Public institutions deliver the highest ROI (up to 13.5x), while top private campuses offer ₹32–₹37 LPA average packages.   

MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Check Course Fees, Hostel Charges & ROI of Top B-Schools
MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Check Course Fees, Hostel Charges & ROI of Top B-Schools

MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Two-year full-time MBA and PGDM programs' tuition fees in India for the 2026-27 academic session include a range that ranges from approximately ₹1.38 lakh for subsidized public universities to ₹30.50 lakh for the elite private business schools and as high as ₹38.67 lakh for the Post Graduate Program of the Indian School of Business. Given the significant variation in program costs for different tiers of institutions, the calculation of Return On Investment (ROI), along with the brand name, is vital for would-be management aspirants.

The management departments of the public and central universities including those of FMS Delhi, TISS Mumbai, SIMSREE, and JBIMS Mumbai have the best financial ROI in the nation. Being funded by the government, the institutions offer fee ranging between ₹2.5 lakh to ₹8.5 lakh for the entire two years program while providing average salaries in the range of ₹15 LPA to ₹32 LPA and hence making the cost recovered in just a few months of employment. In addition to this, the management departments of top IITs like Bombay, Delhi, Madras, and Kharagpur provide an ideal balance with the fee ranging between ₹10 lakh and ₹15.5 lakh.

Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor 2026-27

Also Read: Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs.

MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Top IIMs Fees 

At the 21 Indian Institutes of Management, the cost of two years ranges between ₹16.00 lakh and ₹27.50 lakh, where the older institutes (IIM Ahmedabad, Calcutta, Bangalore) are at the higher end while newer IIMs charge less for tuition:

Institute

MBA Program

Total Course Fee

Entrance Exam

IIM Ahmedabad

MBA (PGP)

INR 27.50 Lakhs

CAT

IIM Calcutta

MBA (PGP)

INR 27.00 Lakhs

CAT

IIM Bangalore

MBA (PGP)

INR 26.00 Lakhs

CAT

IIM Kozhikode

PGP

INR 23.50 Lakhs

CAT

IIM Lucknow

PGP

INR 20.75 Lakhs

CAT

Also Read:Top MBA Colleges in Noida 2026

MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Top Government Colleges

Central and state government management institutions, as well as the management institutions of IITs, provide the most financial return on investment in India, whereby full recovery of tuition fees occurs within 1 to 3 months after obtaining an MBA:

Institute

MBA Program

Total Course Fee

Entrance Exam

FMS Delhi

MBA

INR 2.43 Lakhs

CAT

DoMS, IIT Delhi

Full-Time MBA

INR 12.00 Lakhs

CAT

JBIMS Mumbai

MMS

INR 8.33 Lakhs

MAH-MBA/MMS CET, CAT

IIFT Delhi

MBA (IB)

INR 22.00 Lakhs

CAT

TISS Mumbai

MA (HRM & LR)

INR 2.00 Lakhs

CUET (PG)

MBA Fees in India 2026-27: Top Private Institutes

The privately run autonomous colleges have higher fee structures than state colleges, although the best private colleges are able to compete with the old IIMs when it comes to placements:

Institute

MBA Program

Total Course Fee

Entrance Exam

ISB (Hyderabad/Mohali)

PGP (Shared Housing)

INR 38.67 Lakhs

GMAT, GRE

MDI Gurgaon

PGDM

INR 26.55 Lakhs

CAT

XLRI Jamshedpur

PGDM (BM/HRM)

INR 28.00 Lakhs

XAT

SPJIMR Mumbai

PGDM

INR 26.50 Lakhs

CAT, GMAT

NMIMS Mumbai

MBA

INR 26.00 Lakhs

NMAT

MBA Fees in India 2026-27: ROI Comparison

Out of all the best B-schools in India, it is seen that public institutions such as TISS Mumbai (13.5x) and FMS Delhi (13.2x) provide the highest returns, while the best IIMs and XLRI and ISB have higher costs along with ₹32-₹37 LPA salaries.

College

Total Fees

Average Package (Latest)

ROI (Salary-to-Fee Multiple)

FMS Delhi

INR 2.43 Lakhs

INR 32.27 LPA

13.2x

TISS Mumbai

~INR 2.00 Lakhs

INR 27.00 LPA

13.5x

JBIMS Mumbai

INR 8.33 Lakhs

INR 28.00 LPA

3.3x

DoMS, IIT Delhi

INR 12.00 Lakhs

INR 26.00 LPA

2.1x

IIM Lucknow

INR 20.75 Lakhs

INR 33.20 LPA

1.6x

IIM Bangalore

INR 26.00 Lakhs

INR 35.35 LPA

1.36x

IIM Ahmedabad

INR 27.50 Lakhs

INR 36.98 LPA

1.34x

IIM Kozhikode

INR 23.50 Lakhs

INR 31.00 LPA

1.31x

IIM Calcutta

INR 27.00 Lakhs

INR 35.00 LPA

1.29x

IIFT Delhi

INR 22.00 Lakhs

INR 28.50 LPA

1.29x

SPJIMR Mumbai

~INR 26.50 Lakhs

INR 33.00 LPA

1.24x

XLRI Jamshedpur

~INR 28.00 Lakhs

INR 32.00 LPA

1.14x

NMIMS Mumbai

~INR 26.00 Lakhs

INR 26.00 LPA

1.0x

MDI Gurgaon

INR 26.55 Lakhs

INR 25.50 LPA

0.96x

ISB

INR 38.67 Lakhs

INR 37.29 LPA

0.96x

MDI Gurugram Fees Breakdown

A normal ₹25 lakh MBA course consists of ₹19,23,010 as core fees, ₹2,19,500 as twin sharing accommodation fee in hostels, and ₹2,08,400 for mess meal costs. The other expenses consist of ₹1,24,000 for case studies and material cost, ₹27,500 as caution deposit, and ₹15,000 for life-time membership in alumni association.

Fee Component

Estimated Cost

Nature of Expense

Tuition Fees

INR 19,23,010

Core academic delivery and faculty costs

Lodging (Hostel)

INR 2,19,500

Campus room rent (usually twin-sharing)

Boarding (Mess)

INR 2,08,400

Daily meals and dining facility usage

Learning Materials

INR 1,24,000

Case studies, textbook licenses, and digital access

Caution / Security Deposit

INR 27,500

One-time payment (Refunded at graduation)

Alumni & Network Fees

INR 15,000

Lifetime alumni association membership

What Does Total MBA Fee Include? (Hostel, Mess & Hidden Costs)

In planning your expenses for an MBA in 2026-27, you need to know the difference between tuition-only prices and full-fledged residential packages:

  • Tuition & Academic Fee (65% - 75% of Total): Cost includes fees for faculty teaching, Harvard & Ivey Case Study licenses, library facilities, IT facilities and exam fees.

  • Hostel & Accommodation Fee (₹1.5 L - ₹3.5 L for 2 years): Institutes such as IIM Bangalore have included twin/single accommodation in the overall fee; however, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta and FMS Delhi charge hostel fees separately.

  • Mess & Dining Costs (₹1.2 L - ₹2.2 L for 2 years): These costs are generally charged either based on actual expenses or advance per term (approximately ₹5,000 - ₹8,500 per month).

  • One-Time Fee & Student Activity Fee (₹25,000 - ₹60,000): These include refundable caution deposit fee, health insurance fee, student council fee, and lifetime membership of alumni association.

  • International Immersion/Exchange Program (Optional): Pursuing a term abroad in affiliated B-Schools may cost you ₹3 lakh - ₹6 lakh more.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Nov 15, 2026, 13:48 IST
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