ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result Declared OUT, Download Scorecards at icsi.edu Using Roll Number and Registration Number

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the results for the October 2026 session CSEET examination. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the results are advised to visit the official website to check the results and download the scorecard.

CSEET October 2026 result link is active on the official website icsi.edu. To check the result and download the individual scorecards, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their roll number and registration number. The scorecards will include the marks, percentage and the qualifying status of students.

Also Read: CSEET October 2026 Result Live: "Click Here"

CSEET October 2026 Result - Click Here

CSEET October 2026 Result PDF Download Link - 'Click Here'

Steps to Download ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result

The CSEET October 2026 result link is now active on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam need to log in with their credentials to download the scorecard.