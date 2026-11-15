ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result Declared OUT, Download Scorecards at icsi.edu Using Roll Number and Registration Number
ICSI CSEET October 2026 result link is now available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can log in with their roll number and registration number to check the result and download the individual scorecards.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the results for the October 2026 session CSEET examination. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the results are advised to visit the official website to check the results and download the scorecard.
CSEET October 2026 result link is active on the official website icsi.edu. To check the result and download the individual scorecards, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their roll number and registration number. The scorecards will include the marks, percentage and the qualifying status of students.
Also Read: CSEET October 2026 Result Live: "Click Here"
CSEET October 2026 Result - Click Here
CSEET October 2026 Result PDF Download Link - 'Click Here'
Steps to Download ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result
The CSEET October 2026 result link is now active on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam need to log in with their credentials to download the scorecard.
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI
Step 2: Click on the CSEET October 2026 result link
Step 3: Log in with the roll number and registration number
Step 4: The CSEET October 2026 scorecard will be displayed
Step 5: Download the CSEET scorecard for further reference
CSEET October 2026 Scorecard: Details Mentioned on PDF
The CSEET October 2026 scorecard is available for download on the official website. Candidates, when downloading the scorecard, must cross-check the following details
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Candidate name
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Roll number
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Name of exam
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Subjects
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Marks scored
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Total marks
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Percentage
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Qualifying status
CSEET October 2026 Answer Book Copy
The window for students to submit their applications for the evaluated answer book copy will open tomorrow, November 16, 2026. Students who wish to access a copy of their ICSI CSEET October 2026 evaluated answer books need to visit the official portal to submit their applications. The copy of evaluated Answer Books shall be supplied to the students within the prescribed time as per the Record Retention schedule, i.e., ordinarily for a period of 45 days from the date of Declaration of results, i.e. till December 30, 2026.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.