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BSE Odisha Announces Class 10th Exam 2027 Dates; Exam Begin March 12, Check Time Table, Schedule Here

By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Nov 15, 2026, 12:30 IST

BSE Odisha 10th Time Table 2027: The BSE Odisha has announced the Class 10 Matric Exam 2027 schedule. The examinations will begin on March 12 and continue until March 27. Check the subject-wise timetable, exam timings and other details here.

BSE Odisha Announces Class 10th Exam 2027 Dates; Exam Begin March 12, Check Time Table, Schedule Here
BSE Odisha Announces Class 10th Exam 2027 Dates; Exam Begin March 12, Check Time Table, Schedule Here
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The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has announced the examination dates for the Class 10 board examinations 2027. According to the schedule, the Odisha Matric examinations will begin on March 12 and continue until March 27, 2027.

The examinations will be conducted for students appearing for the Annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination during the 2026-27 academic session. The board will hold the examinations in a single morning shift across the state.

As per the announced schedule, the examination timings will be from 9 am to 11:30 am. However, students appearing for the Mathematics paper will receive an additional 15 minutes, with the examination concluding at 11:45 am.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Time Table 2027

Students can check the subject-wise examination schedule below:

Date

Subject / Examination

March 12, 2027

First Language

March 15, 2027

General Science

March 17, 2027

Mathematics (15 minutes extra time)

March 18, 2027

Visual Art Practical

March 19, 2027

Social Science

March 24, 2027

Second Language

March 25, 2027

Third Language – Hindi

March 27, 2027

Third Language – Sanskrit, Odia, Persian and Vocational Education Theory

The First Language examination will include papers in different language options, while the Second Language paper will include English and Hindi. The final examination on March 27 will cover Sanskrit, Odia and Persian, along with vocational education theory papers.

Odisha Matric Exam 2027: Important Details

Particulars

Details

Board

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

Examination

Annual HSC / Class 10

Academic Session

2026–27

Exam Start Date

March 12, 2027

Last Exam Date

March 27, 2027

Exam Timing

9 AM to 11:30 am

Mathematics Timing

9 AM to 11:45 am

Official Website

bseodisha.nic.in

Mathematics Paper to Get Extra Time

The board has made a special provision for the Mathematics examination. Students will receive an additional 15 minutes to complete the paper. The examination will end at 11:45 am instead of the regular 11:30 am.

The examinations will be conducted in a single sitting each day. The schedule will cover regular and ex-regular candidates appearing for the annual examinations.

How to Download BSE Odisha Class 10 Time Table 2027?

Students can follow these steps to check the examination schedule:

  • Visit the official website, bseodisha.nic.in.
  • Open the latest notifications or examination section.
  • Look for the Class 10 HSC Examination 2027 timetable.
  • Click on the timetable notification.
  • Check the subject-wise examination dates and timings.
  • Download the schedule for future reference.

Students should check the timetable carefully and note their respective subject dates. They should also follow the examination instructions issued by BSE Odisha and their schools.

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Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Nov 15, 2026, 12:24 IST
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