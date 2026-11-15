BSE Odisha Announces Class 10th Exam 2027 Dates; Exam Begin March 12, Check Time Table, Schedule Here

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has announced the examination dates for the Class 10 board examinations 2027. According to the schedule, the Odisha Matric examinations will begin on March 12 and continue until March 27, 2027.

The examinations will be conducted for students appearing for the Annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination during the 2026-27 academic session. The board will hold the examinations in a single morning shift across the state.

As per the announced schedule, the examination timings will be from 9 am to 11:30 am. However, students appearing for the Mathematics paper will receive an additional 15 minutes, with the examination concluding at 11:45 am.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Time Table 2027

Students can check the subject-wise examination schedule below: