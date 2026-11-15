BSE Odisha Announces Class 10th Exam 2027 Dates; Exam Begin March 12, Check Time Table, Schedule Here
BSE Odisha 10th Time Table 2027: The BSE Odisha has announced the Class 10 Matric Exam 2027 schedule. The examinations will begin on March 12 and continue until March 27. Check the subject-wise timetable, exam timings and other details here.
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has announced the examination dates for the Class 10 board examinations 2027. According to the schedule, the Odisha Matric examinations will begin on March 12 and continue until March 27, 2027.
The examinations will be conducted for students appearing for the Annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination during the 2026-27 academic session. The board will hold the examinations in a single morning shift across the state.
As per the announced schedule, the examination timings will be from 9 am to 11:30 am. However, students appearing for the Mathematics paper will receive an additional 15 minutes, with the examination concluding at 11:45 am.
BSE Odisha Class 10 Time Table 2027
Students can check the subject-wise examination schedule below:
|
Date
|
Subject / Examination
|
March 12, 2027
|
First Language
|
March 15, 2027
|
General Science
|
March 17, 2027
|
Mathematics (15 minutes extra time)
|
March 18, 2027
|
Visual Art Practical
|
March 19, 2027
|
Social Science
|
March 24, 2027
|
Second Language
|
March 25, 2027
|
Third Language – Hindi
|
March 27, 2027
|
Third Language – Sanskrit, Odia, Persian and Vocational Education Theory
The First Language examination will include papers in different language options, while the Second Language paper will include English and Hindi. The final examination on March 27 will cover Sanskrit, Odia and Persian, along with vocational education theory papers.
Odisha Matric Exam 2027: Important Details
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha
|
Examination
|
Annual HSC / Class 10
|
Academic Session
|
2026–27
|
Exam Start Date
|
March 12, 2027
|
Last Exam Date
|
March 27, 2027
|
Exam Timing
|
9 AM to 11:30 am
|
Mathematics Timing
|
9 AM to 11:45 am
|
Official Website
|
bseodisha.nic.in
Mathematics Paper to Get Extra Time
The board has made a special provision for the Mathematics examination. Students will receive an additional 15 minutes to complete the paper. The examination will end at 11:45 am instead of the regular 11:30 am.
The examinations will be conducted in a single sitting each day. The schedule will cover regular and ex-regular candidates appearing for the annual examinations.
How to Download BSE Odisha Class 10 Time Table 2027?
Students can follow these steps to check the examination schedule:
- Visit the official website, bseodisha.nic.in.
- Open the latest notifications or examination section.
- Look for the Class 10 HSC Examination 2027 timetable.
- Click on the timetable notification.
- Check the subject-wise examination dates and timings.
- Download the schedule for future reference.
Students should check the timetable carefully and note their respective subject dates. They should also follow the examination instructions issued by BSE Odisha and their schools.
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