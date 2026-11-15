SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Class-Wise OMR Sheet PDF at sofworld.org
SOF IGKO Answer Key 2026: The SOF IGKO answer key 2026-27 is out on sofworld.org. Students can download the Set A PDF and compare it with their OMR sheet to estimate their score. There is no negative marking.
Key Points
- The SOF IGKO 2026-27 Set A answer key is now available on sofworld.org.
- Students can download the PDF to compare OMR sheets and estimate their scores.
- Results for IGKO 2026-27 are expected tentatively in Dec 2026 - Jan 2027.
SOF IGKO Answer Key 2026-27 Out: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the IGKO answer key 2026-27 on its official website, sofworld.org. IGKO stands for International General Knowledge Olympiad. Students who appeared for the exam can now check the Set A answer key. They can compare the answers ticked on their OMR sheets with the correct answers given in the key. This will help them estimate their score before the result is declared. In this article, we have shared the direct link, the steps to download the answer key, and other important details for students and parents.
SOF IGKO Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The SOF IGKO answer key 2026-27 is now available on the official website. Here are the key details in one place so students and parents can find them quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organising Body
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Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)
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Exam Name
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International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO)
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Session
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2026-27
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Eligible Classes
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Classes 1 to 10
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Exam Level
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Single-level exam (No Level 2 examination)
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Exam Dates
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Date 1 (Set A): 22 September 2026
Date 2 (Set B): 6 October 2026
Date 3 (Set C): 3 November 2026
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Exam Mode & Duration
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Offline (OMR-Based), 60 Minutes (1 Hour)
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Question Paper Pattern
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Classes 1 to 4: 35 MCQs (40 Marks)
Classes 5 to 10: 50 MCQs (60 Marks)
(No negative marking)
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Answer Key Status
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Out
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Answer Key Available
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Set A (Class-wise PDFs available; Sets B & C to follow)
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Mode of Checking
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Online PDF download (compare responses against candidate's OMR sheet)
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Result Date
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To be announced (tentatively December 2026 – January 2027)
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Official Websites
SOF IGKO Answer Key 2026-27 Class-wise PDF Download
Students from Class 1 to Class 10 who appeared for the IGKO exam can now check and download the International General Knowledge Olympiad SET A answer key PDF. Students can check their OMR sheet, then open the matching key. Check the direct link below to download the class-wise answer key PDF.
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Class
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Answer Key
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Download Link
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Class 1
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IGKO Set A
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Class 2
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IGKO Set A
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Class 3
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IGKO Set A
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Class 4
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IGKO Set A
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Class 5
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IGKO Set A
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Class 6
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IGKO Set A
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Class 7
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IGKO Set A
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Class 8
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IGKO Set A
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Class 9
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IGKO Set A
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Class 10
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IGKO Set A
Steps to Download SOF IGKO Answer Key 2026
Students can download the answer key from the official SOF website in a few easy steps. Keep your OMR sheet or a copy of your answers ready before you start, so you can check them right away.
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Go to the official website, sofworld.org.
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Open the Answer Keys section from the menu.
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Under SOF IGKO Answer Keys 2026-27, click on SOF IGKO Answer Keys Set A.
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The answer key PDF will open on your screen.
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Download the PDF and save it on your phone or computer.
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Compare the answers marked on your OMR sheet with the correct answers in the key.
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Count the correct answers to estimate your score.
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