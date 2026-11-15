SOF IGKO Answer Key 2026-27 Out: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the IGKO answer key 2026-27 on its official website, sofworld.org. IGKO stands for International General Knowledge Olympiad. Students who appeared for the exam can now check the Set A answer key. They can compare the answers ticked on their OMR sheets with the correct answers given in the key. This will help them estimate their score before the result is declared. In this article, we have shared the direct link, the steps to download the answer key, and other important details for students and parents.

SOF IGKO Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The SOF IGKO answer key 2026-27 is now available on the official website. Here are the key details in one place so students and parents can find them quickly.