ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Theory, Practical & Project Marks Distribution
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Biotechnology exam for 2026–27 carries 100 marks, split between a 70-mark three-hour theory paper covering Molecular Biology, Genetic Engineering, Cell Culture Technology, and Bioinformatics, and a 30-mark practical component comprising a 15-mark lab exam, 10-mark investigatory project, and 5-mark practical file.
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam for the 2026-27 academic year (ISC Board Examination Year 2027) holds a total of 100 marks, equally distributed to an external written theoretical paper and a practical/project work component. In particular, Paper I (Theory) will be for 70 marks and last for three hours and 15 minutes, the extra time reserved for reading the question paper. The written test will test conceptual understanding, labeling diagrams, and analytical skills through four main topics; namely Molecular Biology (15 marks), Genetic Engineering (23 marks), Cell Culture Technology (20 marks), and Bioinformatics (12 marks).
This question paper includes a Part I of 20 marks that involves objective and short answer type questions, together with a Part II of 50 marks with structured long answers. On the other hand, Paper II will be for 30 marks and test practical scientific skills. This Paper II will include a three-hour Practical Exam for 15 marks before a Visiting Examiner, a Project Work for 10 marks, and Practical File for 5 marks consisting of 15 prescribed laboratory experiments.
Also Read:ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overall Marks Distribution
Below are the Overall Marks Distribution for the ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2026-27:
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Component
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Paper
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Marks
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Duration
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Evaluated By
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Theory Examination
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Paper I
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70 Marks
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3 Hours (+ 15 mins reading time)
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External (CISCE Board)
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Practical, Project & File
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Paper II
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30 Marks
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3 Hours (Practical Exam)
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Visiting Examiner + Subject Teacher
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Total
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Both Papers
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100 Marks
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Also Read:ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Paper I Theory Exam Structure & Unit-Wise Weightage (70 Marks)
The 3-hour theory paper examines clarity of concept, ability to analyse, label diagrams, and application of biotechnology to real life situations. The units include:
A. Unit-Wise Marks Distribution
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Unit No.
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Unit Name
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Key Topics Covered
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Weightage
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Unit 1
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Molecular Biology
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Nucleic acids & estimation, DNA replication, Central Dogma (transcription & translation), genetic code, and prokaryotic gene regulation (lac and trp operons)
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15 Marks
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Unit 2
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Genetic Engineering
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Tools & techniques of gene cloning (restriction enzymes, vectors, PCR), recombinant DNA technology, blotting techniques (Southern, Northern, Western), CRISPR-Cas9, GM crops, and gene therapy
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23 Marks
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Unit 3
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Cell Culture Technology
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Microbial culture (batch, fed-batch, continuous fermentation; bioreactors), plant tissue culture (totipotency, callus, somatic hybridisation), and animal cell culture (primary/secondary, adherent & suspension lines)
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20 Marks
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Unit 4
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Bioinformatics
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Introduction & biological databases (NCBI, EMBL, DDBJ, GenBank, SWISS-PROT), Genomics (structural, functional, metagenomics), and Proteomics
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12 Marks
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Total
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70 Marks
B. Question Paper Format
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Part I (20 Marks – Mandatory): Short answer and objective questions (MCQs, definitions, reasoning, scientist contributions, and conceptual questions).
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Part II (50 Marks – Internal Choice): Three Sections – A, B, and C comprising short answer questions, process/diagram-based questions, and descriptive/long answer questions with internal choice. Following the CISCE Competency based framework for 2027, around 40% of the paper will focus on competency, data-based and scenario-based application.
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Paper II Practical, Project & File Breakdown (30 Marks)
The assessment that is worth 30 marks is divided into three separate sections:
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Assessment Component
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Marks
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Details & Evaluation Criteria
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1. Practical Examination
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15 Marks
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A 3-hour laboratory exam conducted in the presence of a CISCE-appointed Visiting Examiner. Students perform prescribed experiments (such as paper chromatography of pigments, buffer preparation & pH measurement, isolation/estimation of DNA/proteins, enzyme assays, or gel electrophoresis/bioinformatics database retrieval) and attend a viva-voce.
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2. Project Work
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10 Marks
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Candidates must execute one original project/investigatory report on any aspect of biotechnology (e.g., GMOs, biopiracy case studies, clinical diagnostics, industrial fermentation, or bioethics). Evaluated on Introduction, Content, Presentation (graphs/tables/diagrams), Conclusion, and Bibliography.
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3. Practical File
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5 Marks
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Continuous assessment of the laboratory record book containing all 15 prescribed experiments recorded date-wise, checked, and signed by the subject teacher throughout the academic year.
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Total
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30 Marks
Key Preparation Takeaways for 2026–27
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Constructing Well-Labelled Diagrams: For Microeconomics (Elasticity, Cost Curves, Market Equilibrium, Price Ceiling) and Macroeconomics (AD-AS Equilibrium, Foreign Exchange), well-labeled X and Y axes and curves have specific step marks.
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Learn How to Calculate the Step-by-Step Approach: Learn how to calculate the national income approach (value added, income, and expenditure approach), price elasticity of demand and supply approach, and investment multiplier approach calculations, where all formulas are written out for partial step marks.
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Time Management Strategies: Spend roughly 25 minutes on Section A (16 marks), 65 minutes on Section B (eight questions of four marks each with diagrams), and 75 minutes on Section C (four questions of eight marks each with calculations and case studies), keeping aside 15 minutes for the final check.
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