ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Theory, Practical & Project Marks Distribution

ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam for the 2026-27 academic year (ISC Board Examination Year 2027) holds a total of 100 marks, equally distributed to an external written theoretical paper and a practical/project work component. In particular, Paper I (Theory) will be for 70 marks and last for three hours and 15 minutes, the extra time reserved for reading the question paper. The written test will test conceptual understanding, labeling diagrams, and analytical skills through four main topics; namely Molecular Biology (15 marks), Genetic Engineering (23 marks), Cell Culture Technology (20 marks), and Bioinformatics (12 marks).

This question paper includes a Part I of 20 marks that involves objective and short answer type questions, together with a Part II of 50 marks with structured long answers. On the other hand, Paper II will be for 30 marks and test practical scientific skills. This Paper II will include a three-hour Practical Exam for 15 marks before a Visiting Examiner, a Project Work for 10 marks, and Practical File for 5 marks consisting of 15 prescribed laboratory experiments.