With the series on the line, India and New Zealand are set to face each other for the final time with the white ball on this tour on Sunday, November 15. The 5th and final ODI will take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with India leading the series 2-1.

In the previous game at the same venue, New Zealand delivered a phenomenal performance, registering a crushing 244-run victory over India. A win here will seal the series for the hosts. Meanwhile, India will look to square things up and clinch the series.

Check out the weather forecast for Mount Maunganui. Will rain cause disruptions during the match, or are fans likely to witness a full 50-over contest?

Mount Maunganui Weather Forecast for IND vs NZ 5th ODI

According to the Weather Underground forecast, cloudy conditions are expected throughout the match in Mount Maunganui. The chances of precipitation will remain low, ranging between 4% and 18% during the match hours. The forecast also indicates 0 mm of expected precipitation throughout the day.