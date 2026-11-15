Mount Maunganui Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt India vs New Zealand 5th ODI?
The final match of the India vs New Zealand ODI series will take place in Mount Maunganui on November 15. Will rain interrupt the contest, or will fans witness a full match? Find out the weather forecast and precipitation chances.
With the series on the line, India and New Zealand are set to face each other for the final time with the white ball on this tour on Sunday, November 15. The 5th and final ODI will take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with India leading the series 2-1.
In the previous game at the same venue, New Zealand delivered a phenomenal performance, registering a crushing 244-run victory over India. A win here will seal the series for the hosts. Meanwhile, India will look to square things up and clinch the series.
Check out the weather forecast for Mount Maunganui. Will rain cause disruptions during the match, or are fans likely to witness a full 50-over contest?
Mount Maunganui Weather Forecast for IND vs NZ 5th ODI
According to the Weather Underground forecast, cloudy conditions are expected throughout the match in Mount Maunganui. The chances of precipitation will remain low, ranging between 4% and 18% during the match hours. The forecast also indicates 0 mm of expected precipitation throughout the day.
There could be a brief spell of showers during the match, but the overall rain threat remains low. With no significant rainfall predicted, major weather-related disruptions are unlikely. Therefore, fans can expect a full 50-over contest, although a short interruption due to passing showers cannot be completely ruled out.
|
Time (IST)
|
Conditions
|
Temperature
|
Precipitation
|
Expected Amount
|
7:30 AM
|
Cloudy
|
16°C
|
4%
|
0 mm
|
8:30 AM
|
Cloudy
|
17°C
|
7%
|
0 mm
|
9:30 AM
|
Cloudy
|
18°C
|
11%
|
0 mm
|
10:30 AM
|
Cloudy
|
18°C
|
15%
|
0 mm
|
11:30 AM
|
Cloudy
|
19°C
|
18%
|
0 mm
|
12:30 PM
|
Cloudy
|
19°C
|
13%
|
0 mm
|
1:30 PM
|
Cloudy
|
20°C
|
10%
|
0 mm
|
2:30 PM
|
Mostly Cloudy
|
20°C
|
7%
|
0 mm
Source: Weatherunderground
India vs New Zealand ODI Series So Far
India registered a win in the first 2 games of the series, although both matches were affected by rain. India won the first match by 5 wickets, while they registered a close 4-run victory in the second game via the DLS method.
The third match in Hamilton was washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, in the fourth match at Bay Oval, New Zealand posted a big total of 333 runs in their 50 overs, powered by Will Young's sensational century.
India came out to bat, but it was a horrible start for the visitors as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer all departed for ducks in the first over. India offered very little resistance to the New Zealand bowlers and were bundled out for just 89 runs.
New Zealand will now look to square things up with a win in the final ODI, while India will aim to seal the series 3-1.
After the ODI series, a 2-match Test series will take place as the final segment of the tour.
Also READ: New Zealand vs India 2026: ODI Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming Details
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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