The India tour of New Zealand 2026 now moves to the ODI series. The first match between New Zealand and India, the 1st ODI, will be played on Wednesday, November 4, at Eden Park in Auckland. Shubman Gill will return to lead the Indian team in the first 3 ODIs. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will look to bounce back after a 3-2 defeat in the T20I series under Mitchell Santner. Both teams will look to start the ODI series on a winning note. Check out everything about the India vs New Zealand ODI series, including the schedule, head-to-head record, squads and live streaming details below. One Day cricket returns! 🙌 The five-match Hero VIDA ODI Series, Powered by Nova Ai+ Smartphone starts tomorrow at Eden Park! Buy tickets at https://t.co/pLy38Oh8fE 🎟️ #NZvIND https://t.co/nk373oVE55 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 2, 2026

India vs New Zealand ODI Series Schedule 2026 The 5-match ODI series between India and New Zealand will begin on November 4. The final match will be played on November 15. All the matches will start at 7:30 AM IST. Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st ODI Wednesday, November 4 Eden Park, Auckland India won by 5 wickets (DLS) 2nd ODI Saturday, November 7 Hnry Stadium, Wellington India won by 4 runs (DLS) 3rd ODI Tuesday, November 10 Seddon Park, Hamilton 7:30 AM 4th ODI Friday, November 13 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM 5th ODI Sunday, November 15 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM New Zealand vs India Head-to-Head Record India have so far dominated New Zealand in the overall ODI head-to-head record. Both sides have played some of the most memorable games in international cricket. How can one forget the iconic 2019 World Cup semi-final, in which New Zealand defeated India to reach the final?

Total Matches: 123

India Won: 63

New Zealand Won: 52

Tied: 1

No Result: 7 India vs New Zealand ODI Record in New Zealand Total Matches: 47

India Won: 1

New Zealand Won: 26

Tied: 1

No Result: 4 NZ vs IND ODI Series Squads 2026 India's Squad for the 1st ODI: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Auqib Nabi. India's Squad for the 2nd and 3rd ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Auqib Nabi. India's Squad for the 4th and 5th ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.