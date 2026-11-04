New Zealand vs India 2026: ODI Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming Details
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return as India take on New Zealand in a 5-match ODI series. Check the complete schedule, squads, head-to-head record and live streaming details.
The India tour of New Zealand 2026 now moves to the ODI series. The first match between New Zealand and India, the 1st ODI, will be played on Wednesday, November 4, at Eden Park in Auckland. Shubman Gill will return to lead the Indian team in the first 3 ODIs. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will look to bounce back after a 3-2 defeat in the T20I series under Mitchell Santner.
Both teams will look to start the ODI series on a winning note. Check out everything about the India vs New Zealand ODI series, including the schedule, head-to-head record, squads and live streaming details below.
One Day cricket returns! 🙌 The five-match Hero VIDA ODI Series, Powered by Nova Ai+ Smartphone starts tomorrow at Eden Park! Buy tickets at https://t.co/pLy38Oh8fE 🎟️ #NZvIND https://t.co/nk373oVE55— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 2, 2026
India vs New Zealand ODI Series Schedule 2026
The 5-match ODI series between India and New Zealand will begin on November 4. The final match will be played on November 15. All the matches will start at 7:30 AM IST.
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Match
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Date
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Venue
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Time (IST)
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1st ODI
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Wednesday, November 4
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Eden Park, Auckland
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India won by 5 wickets (DLS)
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2nd ODI
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Saturday, November 7
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Hnry Stadium, Wellington
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India won by 4 runs (DLS)
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3rd ODI
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Tuesday, November 10
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Seddon Park, Hamilton
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7:30 AM
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4th ODI
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Friday, November 13
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Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
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7:30 AM
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5th ODI
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Sunday, November 15
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Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
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7:30 AM
New Zealand vs India Head-to-Head Record
India have so far dominated New Zealand in the overall ODI head-to-head record. Both sides have played some of the most memorable games in international cricket. How can one forget the iconic 2019 World Cup semi-final, in which New Zealand defeated India to reach the final?
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Total Matches: 123
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India Won: 63
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New Zealand Won: 52
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Tied: 1
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No Result: 7
India vs New Zealand ODI Record in New Zealand
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Total Matches: 47
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India Won: 1
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New Zealand Won: 26
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Tied: 1
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No Result: 4
NZ vs IND ODI Series Squads 2026
India's Squad for the 1st ODI: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Auqib Nabi.
India's Squad for the 2nd and 3rd ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Auqib Nabi.
India's Squad for the 4th and 5th ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand Squad for the First 3 ODIs: Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Nathan Smith, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Tim Seifert, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner and Matthew Fisher.
New Zealand Squad for the 4th and 5th ODIs: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Mitchell Hay, Tim Seifert, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.
IND vs NZ: ODI Series Live Streaming Details
Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand ODI series on the Sony LIV app. Meanwhile, the live telecast of all 5 matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
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Live Streaming: Sony LIV app
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Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
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Match Start Time: 7:30 AM IST
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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