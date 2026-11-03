Delhi Schools Must Form Anti-Tobacco Committees, Conduct Regular Awareness Drives

The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government, government-aided and recognsied private unaided schools to take steps to prevent tobacco and drug use on school campuses. Schools have been asked to form or strengthen anti-tobacco and drug use on school campuses. Schools have also been asked to form or strengtehn anti-tobacco committees, organise regular awareness programs and provide support to students facing substance abuse related issues. The orders have also been issued through a circular by the Educational and Vocational Gudiance and Counselling Bureau under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and Nasha Mukt Delhi Campaign. The initiative aims to create a drug-free school campus through awareness, early identification, counselling and proper support.

According to the directions, every school must constitute or strengthen an Institution Level Task Force (ITF) or Anti-Tobacco Committee. The committee will be headed by the school principal or head. It will also include a nodal teacher or Prahari Club in-charge, Health and Wellness Ambassador, Shcool Management Committee member, student representative and a local police representative.

The committee will also be responsible for planning and monitoring activities to prevent tobacco and substance use among students. Schools have also been asked to strengthen their Prahari Clubs, which will work as school-level Nasha Mukt Delhi Clubs.

Monthly Awareness Sessions to be Organised for Classes 6 to 12

Schools have also been directed to conduct life skills education and awareness programs for students of Classes 6 to 12 under the NAVCHETNA life Skills Module. These sessions are to be organised by teachers trained during the 2025-26 academic session between th 15th and the 17th of every month. Schools must also organised awareness programs for teachers and parents at least twice every academic year, preferably in August and January. These sessions will focus on identifying early signs of substance abuse and explaining the available support services.