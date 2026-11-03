Delhi Schools Must Form Anti-Tobacco Committees, Conduct Regular Awareness Drives
Delhi schools must form anti-tobacco committees, conduct monthly awareness sessions and follow new guidelines to make sure drug-free campuses. Read the article below to know more.
The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government, government-aided and recognsied private unaided schools to take steps to prevent tobacco and drug use on school campuses. Schools have been asked to form or strengthen anti-tobacco and drug use on school campuses. Schools have also been asked to form or strengtehn anti-tobacco committees, organise regular awareness programs and provide support to students facing substance abuse related issues. The orders have also been issued through a circular by the Educational and Vocational Gudiance and Counselling Bureau under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and Nasha Mukt Delhi Campaign. The initiative aims to create a drug-free school campus through awareness, early identification, counselling and proper support.
Schools Ordered to Form Anti-Tobacco Committees
According to the directions, every school must constitute or strengthen an Institution Level Task Force (ITF) or Anti-Tobacco Committee. The committee will be headed by the school principal or head. It will also include a nodal teacher or Prahari Club in-charge, Health and Wellness Ambassador, Shcool Management Committee member, student representative and a local police representative.
The committee will also be responsible for planning and monitoring activities to prevent tobacco and substance use among students. Schools have also been asked to strengthen their Prahari Clubs, which will work as school-level Nasha Mukt Delhi Clubs.
Monthly Awareness Sessions to be Organised for Classes 6 to 12
Schools have also been directed to conduct life skills education and awareness programs for students of Classes 6 to 12 under the NAVCHETNA life Skills Module. These sessions are to be organised by teachers trained during the 2025-26 academic session between th 15th and the 17th of every month. Schools must also organised awareness programs for teachers and parents at least twice every academic year, preferably in August and January. These sessions will focus on identifying early signs of substance abuse and explaining the available support services.
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Schools to Submit Monthly Compliance Reports
The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) also asks schools to establis a proper referral system for students who are suspected for using drugs or other harmful substances. Such students should be connected with the healthcare professionals, mental health experts or de-addiction services. Their privacy is to be protecetd at any cost and thye should not face discrimination or stigma. Schools will also have to maintain records of committee meetings, awareness programmes, Prahari Club activities, student participation and referrals.
They must also submit a monthly implementation checklist t the concerned district authorities. At the district level, monitoring committees headed by the Deputy Director of Education will conduct random inspections and review compliance reports. They will also monitor school activities and make sure that regular updates on the Nasha Mukt Vidyalaya portal.
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