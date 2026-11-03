Kerala to Launch Anonymous Anti-Ragging App, 300 Science Centres Announced; Check Details

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Key Points Kerala to launch Siddharth Student Welfare App on Nov 4 for anonymous ragging reports.

300 science centres will launch to promote scientific temper among 15 lakh youth.

The app is named after J S Sidharthan, who died in Feb 2024 from ragging.

Kerala Anti-Ragging App: The Kerala government will launch a mobile app that lets students anonymously report ragging and other campus issues. It will also set up 300 centres to promote scientific temper among 15 lakh young people, the state government said on Tuesday, November 3. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will launch both initiatives at Government Women's College on Wednesday. Higher Education Minister Roji M John will preside over the event. The aim is to strengthen scientific awareness and student welfare in higher education institutions. Siddharth Student Welfare App: How It Will Help Students The anti-ragging app is the first major step in the plan. It gives students a safe way to speak up without fear. The Siddharth Student Welfare App is a confidential platform to report ragging and other campus problems and seek help without revealing identity. Users can record audio complaints anonymously and alert the concerned authorities about safety-related issues.

Why the App Is Named After J S Sidharthan The app carries the name of a student whose death shock the state. It is named after J S Sidharthan, a 20-year-old veterinary student from Nedumangad. He allegedly died by suicide in February 2024 after being ragged by fellow students at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad. Siddharth Anti-Ragging Act: Draft Under Consideration The government is also working on a legal backing for the initiative. A draft of the Siddharth Anti-Ragging Act is under consideration. It would provide a legal framework and help form a state anti-ragging commission, the minister said. 300 Science Centres to Reach 15 Lakh Young People The second initiative focuses on building a scientific mindset among students and the public. The science awareness initiative is spearheaded by the Kerala State Higher Education Council. It seeks to promote scientific temper, humanism and inquiry-based thinking among students and the wider public. It aims to reach 15 lakh young people through 300 centres across the state. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the first sub-centre of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Scientific Temper at 11.30 am, according to an official statement.