Kerala to Launch Anonymous Anti-Ragging App, 300 Science Centres Announced; Check Details
Kerala will launch the Siddharth Student Welfare App for anonymous reporting of ragging and campus issues, and set up 300 science centres to reach 15 lakh young people. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will inaugurate both initiatives on Wednesday.
Key Points
- Kerala to launch Siddharth Student Welfare App on Nov 4 for anonymous ragging reports.
- 300 science centres will launch to promote scientific temper among 15 lakh youth.
- The app is named after J S Sidharthan, who died in Feb 2024 from ragging.
Kerala Anti-Ragging App: The Kerala government will launch a mobile app that lets students anonymously report ragging and other campus issues. It will also set up 300 centres to promote scientific temper among 15 lakh young people, the state government said on Tuesday, November 3. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will launch both initiatives at Government Women's College on Wednesday. Higher Education Minister Roji M John will preside over the event. The aim is to strengthen scientific awareness and student welfare in higher education institutions.
Siddharth Student Welfare App: How It Will Help Students
The anti-ragging app is the first major step in the plan. It gives students a safe way to speak up without fear. The Siddharth Student Welfare App is a confidential platform to report ragging and other campus problems and seek help without revealing identity. Users can record audio complaints anonymously and alert the concerned authorities about safety-related issues.
Why the App Is Named After J S Sidharthan
The app carries the name of a student whose death shock the state. It is named after J S Sidharthan, a 20-year-old veterinary student from Nedumangad. He allegedly died by suicide in February 2024 after being ragged by fellow students at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad.
Siddharth Anti-Ragging Act: Draft Under Consideration
The government is also working on a legal backing for the initiative.
A draft of the Siddharth Anti-Ragging Act is under consideration. It would provide a legal framework and help form a state anti-ragging commission, the minister said.
300 Science Centres to Reach 15 Lakh Young People
The second initiative focuses on building a scientific mindset among students and the public.
The science awareness initiative is spearheaded by the Kerala State Higher Education Council. It seeks to promote scientific temper, humanism and inquiry-based thinking among students and the wider public. It aims to reach 15 lakh young people through 300 centres across the state. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the first sub-centre of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Scientific Temper at 11.30 am, according to an official statement.
Online Courses, Handbooks and Video Reels
The programme will go beyond physical centres. It will include online courses on scientific temper, handbooks and video reels. An online course developed with C-DIT will be formally launched as part of the initiative.
Student Aspiration Survey to Be Released
The government will also release the Student Aspiration Survey. It aims to understand the expectations and aspirations of students in the higher education sector.
Government's Aim
The higher education minister said the initiatives are part of the government's efforts to promote scientific thinking, improve student welfare, and make higher education institutions more student-friendly and progressive. Transport Minister C P John will also attend the event.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com