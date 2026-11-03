Odisha Laptop Scheme 2026: Check Who Can Get Rs 30,000 and How to Apply Before November 19
The Odisha government has opened applications for its Laptop Incentive Scheme 2026 under the Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana. The scheme will provide Rs 30,000 each to 15,000 eligible students for purchasing laptops. Applications are open from November 2 to 19, 2026, through the Odisha State Scholarship Portal. Check the eligibility criteria, application process and important details here.
The Odisha government has opened applications for the Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana, also known as the Laptop Incentive Scheme. Under the scheme, 15,000 eligible students will receive financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each to purchase laptops.
The Higher Education Department has started the online application process through the Odisha State Scholarship Portal. Eligible students can submit their applications from November 2 to November 19, 2026.
The assistance will be transferred directly to the selected students’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.
Odisha Laptop Scheme 2026: Important Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Scheme name
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Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana
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Department
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Higher Education Department, Odisha
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Financial assistance
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Rs 30,000 per student
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Number of beneficiaries
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15,000 students
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Application dates
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November 2 to 19, 2026
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Application mode
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Online
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Official portal
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scholarship.odisha.gov.in
Who Can Apply for the Odisha Laptop Scheme?
The scheme is open to eligible students who have passed the following examinations:
- Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2025 conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha.
- Upashastri Examination 2025 conducted by Shri Jagannath Sanskrit Viswavidyalaya, Puri.
Students who passed these examinations in 2024 but could not apply during the earlier application period can also apply.
The department will select beneficiaries based on merit and the prescribed allocation across districts, blocks, streams and categories. Students who have secured 60% marks or above will be given preference, subject to the scheme guidelines.
Only students whose names appear on the official beneficiary list can apply for the financial assistance.
How to Apply for the Odisha Laptop Scheme 2026
Eligible students can apply online through the Odisha State Scholarship Portal by following these steps:
- Visit the official website at scholarship.odisha.gov.in.
- Register using an Aadhaar number and the mobile number linked to it.
- Log in to the portal using the registration details.
- Check the beneficiary list to confirm eligibility.
- Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents, including the bank passbook.
- Review the application and submit it before November 19, 2026.
Students should ensure that their details are correct while submitting the application. The financial assistance will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of selected beneficiaries.
Where to Check the Official Notification
Students can check the beneficiary list, application guidelines and other details on the official websites of the Higher Education Department, Odisha, and the State Scholarship Portal.
- Higher Education Department, Odisha - dhe.odisha.gov.in
- Odisha State Scholarship Portal - scholarship.odisha.gov.in/home
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.