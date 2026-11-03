Odisha Laptop Scheme 2026: Check Who Can Get Rs 30,000 and How to Apply Before November 19

The Odisha government has opened applications for the Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana, also known as the Laptop Incentive Scheme. Under the scheme, 15,000 eligible students will receive financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each to purchase laptops.

The Higher Education Department has started the online application process through the Odisha State Scholarship Portal. Eligible students can submit their applications from November 2 to November 19, 2026.

The assistance will be transferred directly to the selected students’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Odisha Laptop Scheme 2026: Important Details