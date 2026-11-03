AISSEE 2027 Notification OUT: Apply Online for Admissions to Class 6 and 9 at exams.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the detailed information notice and has also activated the online application portal for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2027. Parents and guardians who are seeking admissions for their wards into Class 6 and Class 9 across 33 sainik schools and newly approved Sainik Schools for the academic year 2027-28 can now register online. The application forms are available on the official NTA exam portal at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society. The national entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2027, across designated test centres in India.

AISSEE 2027 Key Highlights and Important Dates

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the AISSEE 2027, for which the online application form submission has started:-