AISSEE 2027 Notification OUT: Apply Online for Admissions to Class 6 and 9 at exams.nta.nic.in
NTA releases the AISSEE 2027 notification for Classes 6 and 9 admissions across Sainik Schools. Candidates can apply at the official website at exam.nta.nic.in and check other details in the article below.
Key Points
- NTA has activated online applications for AISSEE 2027 for Class 6 and 9 admissions.
- The national entrance exam AISSEE 2027 is scheduled for January 31.
- Eligibility - Candidates must be apply for Class 6 and Class 9 by March 31.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the detailed information notice and has also activated the online application portal for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2027. Parents and guardians who are seeking admissions for their wards into Class 6 and Class 9 across 33 sainik schools and newly approved Sainik Schools for the academic year 2027-28 can now register online. The application forms are available on the official NTA exam portal at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society. The national entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2027, across designated test centres in India.
AISSEE 2027 Key Highlights and Important Dates
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the AISSEE 2027, for which the online application form submission has started:-
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Particulars
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Dates
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Exam Name
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All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2027
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Conducting body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Academic Session
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2027-28
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Classes Offered
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6 and 9
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Application Mode
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Online Only
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Exam Date
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January 31, 2027 (Sunday)
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR Sheet-Based Multiple Choice Test)
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Application Fee
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Check: Download Detailed Notification of AISSEE 2027
How to Apply Online for AISSEE 2027 Admission for Classes 6 and 9?
Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can use to apply online for the AISSEE 2027 admissions for classes 6 and 9:-
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Go to the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.
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Click on the link titled AISSEE 2027 registration or application form.
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Register using an active email ID and mobile number to generate application number and password.
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Log in and complete the form by entering student details, category, schooling records, school preferences, and preferred exam cities, up to four choices.
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Upload scanned documents like the candidate's signature, photograph, left thumb impression, birth Certificate, Domicile certificate, and category and defence certificates.
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Pay the application fee and download and print the confirmation page for records.
What is the Eligibility Criteria for Admission to AISSEE 2027?
Before applying for admissions to AISSEE 2027 for classes 6 and 9, candidates should make sure that they qualify the eligibility criteria as prescribed by NTA:-
Eligibility Criteria for Class 6 Admission in AISSEE 2027
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Candidates must be between the age 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2027.
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Both boys and girls are eligible to apply across all Sainik schools.
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The students must be studying in or should have passed Class 5 from a recognised board.
Eligibility Criteria for Class 6 Admission in AISSEE 2027
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Candidates must be between the age of 13 to 15 years of age as of March 31, 2027.
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Boys and girls are eligible to apply, girls are eligible in schools where vacancies are specifically notified for female candidates.
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The applicants must have cleared Class 8 from a recognised board before final admission.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.