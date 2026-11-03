The US Midterm election 2026 is officially underway with polling doors open nationwide today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Control of both chambers of Congress and pivotal state governorships hangs in the balance.

For voters heading out to cast their vote on Election Day 2026 knowing exact voting polls hours and when do the polls open in their district is essential.

Pennsylvania remains one of the sharpest battlegrounds on the map. The Pennsylvania Department of State confirmed that all local polling stations opened on schedule at 7:00 a.m. EST.

What Time Do Election Voting Polls Open in Pennsylvania?

Voting schedules vary across state lines because local election boards set precinct timetables. In Pennsylvania, all polling stations operate from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST.

As long as you stand in line by 8:00 p.m., state law guarantees your right to cast your ballot.