US Midterm Election 2026: When do Voting Polls Open and Close Today Across Pennsylvania and Other States? Check Where to Watch Election Day Live Polling
Millions of Americans head to the voting booths today for the US Midterm election 2026. Here is a practical breakdown of polling place hours, opening times in key swing states like Pennsylvania, and where to track live election results.
The US Midterm election 2026 is officially underway with polling doors open nationwide today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Control of both chambers of Congress and pivotal state governorships hangs in the balance.
For voters heading out to cast their vote on Election Day 2026 knowing exact voting polls hours and when do the polls open in their district is essential.
Pennsylvania remains one of the sharpest battlegrounds on the map. The Pennsylvania Department of State confirmed that all local polling stations opened on schedule at 7:00 a.m. EST.
What Time Do Election Voting Polls Open in Pennsylvania?
Voting schedules vary across state lines because local election boards set precinct timetables. In Pennsylvania, all polling stations operate from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST.
As long as you stand in line by 8:00 p.m., state law guarantees your right to cast your ballot.
First-time voters in the Commonwealth must present an approved photo or non photo identification at their precinct.
What Time do Polls Open and Close in US Midterm Elections 2026?
Neighboring states follow slightly different early morning schedules.
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US State
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Polls Open Time
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US Election Poll Closing Time
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Voter ID Rule
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Pennsylvania
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7:00 a.m. EST
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8:00 p.m. EST
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ID required for first-time precinct voters
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New Jersey
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6:00 a.m. EST
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8:00 p.m. EST
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ID required only if registration was unverified
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Delaware
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7:00 a.m. EST
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8:00 p.m. EST
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Photo or utility bill ID requested at check-in
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Georgia
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7:00 a.m. EST
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7:00 p.m. EST
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Strict government-issued photo ID required
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Arizona
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6:00 a.m. MST
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7:00 p.m. MST
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Valid state photo ID or two proof-of-residence forms
How to Check Vote Polling Place Time and Find Your Station?
Every registered voter is assigned a specific precinct based on their home address. You cannot simply walk into any random community centre.
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Check your status via the official state voting portal (vote.pa.gov for Pennsylvania).
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Verify street addresses and building entrances before leaving home.
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If you hold an unmailed mail-in ballot, do not mail it today.
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Hand-deliver it directly to your official county election office or designated drop box before 8:00 p.m.
Election directors stress that peak lines typically form before work from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. and after 5:00 p.m. Visiting during midday hours often cuts down your wait.
Where to Watch US Election Polling Live Today?
Major television networks, including PBS, CBS, CNN, ABC, and NBC, begin continuous live stream broadcasts starting at 5:00 p.m. EST on November 3rd.
Dedicated free live streams are available on YouTube and network news apps without cable authentication.
Check Out - US Midterm Elections Results 2026 LIVE: Polling Begins on 435 House, 35 Senate Seats; When Will Final Outcome Come?
What is Expected US Midterm Elections Result Date and Times
Initial vote tallies start rolling in shortly after East Coast polls close at 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. EST on November 3rd. But tight races that rely on mail-in verification may take several hours or days before clear winners emerge.
Casting a ballot smoothly comes down to verifying your local precinct rules and showing up prepared before the doors shut.
Also Read - US Midterm Elections 2026: Is There School on Election Day? Check Post Offices, Banks, and School Closures in US Today
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.