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DSSSB PRT Result 2026 Released at dsssbonline.nic.in, Download Assistant Teacher Marks PDF Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 07:08 IST

DSSSB Result 2026: The DSSSB has released the PRT result on October 13, 2026. Candidates can check their Assistant Teacher marks online at dsssbonline.nic.in. The board has also announced category wise cutoff marks and provisionally shortlisted candidates for e dossier submission. Check all the key details here.

DSSSB PRT Result 2026 Released at dsssbonline.nic.in, Download Assistant Teacher Marks PDF Here
DSSSB PRT Result 2026 Released at dsssbonline.nic.in, Download Assistant Teacher Marks PDF Here

Key Points

  • DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) exam marks released on October 13, 2026.
  • 1169 Assistant Teacher vacancies; provisionally shortlisted candidates for e-dossier.
  • Check marks & cutoff for Assistant Teacher (Primary) on dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB PRT Result 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the marks for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) examination on October 13, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their marks by logging into their accounts on the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in. There are a total of 1169 vacancies that would be filled in the Directorate of Education, GNCTD and New Delhi Municipal Council. The board has released the provisional shortlisted candidates for the next stage based on their performance in the examination. Candidates will have to upload their documents through the e-dossier module for further consideration.

DSSSB PRT Result 2026: Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details related to the DSSSB Assistant Teacher marks and recruitment process below.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name

Assistant Teacher (Primary)

Post Code

802/25

Total Vacancies

1,169

Marks Release Date

October 13, 2026

Examination Mode

Online

Next Stage

E-dossier submission

Official Website

dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Marks 2026 Download Link

The board has uploaded the marks of candidates who have appeared for the online examination. Candidates can now check their marks by logging into their accounts on the DSSSB OARS portal. The marks of one candidate have been withheld as per the court order mentioned in the official notice.The marks and provisional shortlisting details are available through the official website. Check the direct link to download the DSSSB PRT Result 2026 from the table given below

DSSSB PRT Result 2026 Notice PDF

Click Here

DSSSB PRT Result 2026 Marks Link

Click Here

How to Download DSSSB PRT Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their Assistant Teacher mark-

  • Visit the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in.

  • The homepage will open then visit the OARS portal and log in to your account.

  • Click on the Assistant Teacher (Primary) recruitment details.

  • Open the marks section to check and download the examination marks.

  • Download and save the details for future reference.

DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2026: Category Wise Marks

DSSSB has released the PRT cutoff marks for provisionally shortlisting candidates for e dossier submission. The cutoff is out of 200 marks. Check the DSSSB PRT Cutoff Marks 2026 from the table below.

Category

Cutoff Marks

UR

172.06

EWS

160.95

OBC

160.09

SC

158.01

ST

139.64

PwBD Category A

149.73

PwBD Category B

132.47

PwBD Category C

152.75

PwBD Categories D and E

118.81

DSSSB PRT Result 2026: Number of Candidates Shortlisted

The DSSSB has provisionally shortlisted candidates for e dossier submission based on their performance in the PRT examination. The shortlisting is subject to the minimum qualifying marks and verification of the details given in the application form. Check the category wise number of shortlisted candidates in the table below.

Category

Candidates Shortlisted

UR

1,012

EWS

373

OBC

874

SC

394

ST

148

PwBD Category A

55

PwBD Category B

38

PwBD Category C

45

PwBD Categories D and E

35

DSSSB PRT E Dossier 2026: Documents Required

Candidates who are provisionally shortlisted for the DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) post must upload the documents through the e-dossier module. The required documents mentioned in the official notice include-

  • Educational certificates

  • Professional or experience certificates, wherever applicable

  • Degree certificates and mark sheets

  • Caste certificate wherever applicable

  • Proof of Government Servant/Ex-Serviceman status wherever applicable

  • Admit cards and other applicable documents

DSSSB PRT E-Dossier Submission 2026: Important Dates

Candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) post must upload the required documents through the e-dossier module within the specified timeframe Check the important dates and details in the table below.

Particulars

Dates / Details

DSSSB PRT Marks Release Date

October 13, 2026

E-Dossier Submission Starts

October 16, 2026 

Last Date to Upload E-Dossier

October 30, 2026

E-Dossier Submission Mode

Online

DSSSB PRT Result 2026 PDF: Details Mentioned

The DSSSB PRT marks and shortlisting notice contains important details about the examination and the next stage of recruitment process. Candidates must check the following details mentioned in DSSSB Marks 2026 PDF

  • Candidate examination marks

  • Post name and post code

  • Category wise cutoff marks

  • Number of candidates shortlisted for e dossier submission

  • Instructions for uploading documents

  • Post and department preference guidelines

  • Conditions for final selection

DSSSB PRT Qualifying Marks 2026

Candidates who have appeared for the DSSSB PRT Exam must obtain minimum qualifying marks. It refers to the minimum scores one must secure in order to qualify for the exam. Check the DSSSB PRT minimum marks in the table below.

Category 

Qualifying Marks (Out of 200)

Unreserved (UR) / General / EWS

40% (80/200)

OBC (Delhi)

35% (70/200)

SC / ST / PwBD (PH)

30% (60/200)

DSSSB PRT Result 2026 Vacancy Details

DSSSB has earlier invited applications for 1169 vacancies across 2 departments such as Directorate of Education and NDMC. The vacancies are further divided into categories such as UR, OBC, SC, ST and EWS. Check the vacancy distribution below. 

Category

Directorate of Education

NDMC

Total

UR

434

68

502

OBC

278

28

306

SC

153

13

166

ST

62

07

69

EWS

117

09

126

Total

1044

125

1169

What After DSSSB PRT Result 2026?

After document submission the board will consider candidates for selection based on merit, eligibility and the number of vacancies available. Candidates can also exercise their post or department preferences. 

Final selection will depend on the candidate merit position and fulfilment of the required eligibility conditions.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 16:13 IST
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    FAQs

    • When was the DSSSB PRT Result 2026 released?
      +
      DSSSB released the Assistant Teacher (Primary) marks on October 13, 2026 at the official OARS portal.
    • How can I check the DSSSB PRT Marks 2026?
      +
      Candidates can visit dsssbonline.nic.in and log in to their OARS account to check their examination marks.
    • What is the DSSSB PRT Cutoff 2026 for the General category?
      +
      The DSSSB PRT cutoff for the Unreserved (UR) category is 172.06 marks out of 200 for provisional shortlisting.
    • What is the next stage after the DSSSB PRT Result 2026?
      +
      Candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted must upload the required documents through the e dossier module for further consideration.

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