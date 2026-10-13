DSSSB PRT Result 2026 Released at dsssbonline.nic.in, Download Assistant Teacher Marks PDF Here

Key Points DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) exam marks released on October 13, 2026.

1169 Assistant Teacher vacancies; provisionally shortlisted candidates for e-dossier.

Check marks & cutoff for Assistant Teacher (Primary) on dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB PRT Result 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the marks for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) examination on October 13, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their marks by logging into their accounts on the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in. There are a total of 1169 vacancies that would be filled in the Directorate of Education, GNCTD and New Delhi Municipal Council. The board has released the provisional shortlisted candidates for the next stage based on their performance in the examination. Candidates will have to upload their documents through the e-dossier module for further consideration. DSSSB PRT Result 2026: Key Highlights Candidates can check the important details related to the DSSSB Assistant Teacher marks and recruitment process below.

Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Post Name Assistant Teacher (Primary) Post Code 802/25 Total Vacancies 1,169 Marks Release Date October 13, 2026 Examination Mode Online Next Stage E-dossier submission Official Website dsssbonline.nic.in DSSSB Assistant Teacher Marks 2026 Download Link The board has uploaded the marks of candidates who have appeared for the online examination. Candidates can now check their marks by logging into their accounts on the DSSSB OARS portal. The marks of one candidate have been withheld as per the court order mentioned in the official notice.The marks and provisional shortlisting details are available through the official website. Check the direct link to download the DSSSB PRT Result 2026 from the table given below

DSSSB PRT Result 2026 Notice PDF Click Here DSSSB PRT Result 2026 Marks Link Click Here How to Download DSSSB PRT Result 2026? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their Assistant Teacher mark- Visit the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in.

The homepage will open then visit the OARS portal and log in to your account.

Click on the Assistant Teacher (Primary) recruitment details.

Open the marks section to check and download the examination marks.

Download and save the details for future reference. DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2026: Category Wise Marks DSSSB has released the PRT cutoff marks for provisionally shortlisting candidates for e dossier submission. The cutoff is out of 200 marks. Check the DSSSB PRT Cutoff Marks 2026 from the table below. Category Cutoff Marks UR 172.06 EWS 160.95 OBC 160.09 SC 158.01 ST 139.64 PwBD Category A 149.73 PwBD Category B 132.47 PwBD Category C 152.75 PwBD Categories D and E 118.81

DSSSB PRT Result 2026: Number of Candidates Shortlisted The DSSSB has provisionally shortlisted candidates for e dossier submission based on their performance in the PRT examination. The shortlisting is subject to the minimum qualifying marks and verification of the details given in the application form. Check the category wise number of shortlisted candidates in the table below. Category Candidates Shortlisted UR 1,012 EWS 373 OBC 874 SC 394 ST 148 PwBD Category A 55 PwBD Category B 38 PwBD Category C 45 PwBD Categories D and E 35 DSSSB PRT E Dossier 2026: Documents Required Candidates who are provisionally shortlisted for the DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) post must upload the documents through the e-dossier module. The required documents mentioned in the official notice include-

Educational certificates

Professional or experience certificates, wherever applicable

Degree certificates and mark sheets

Caste certificate wherever applicable

Proof of Government Servant/Ex-Serviceman status wherever applicable

Admit cards and other applicable documents DSSSB PRT E-Dossier Submission 2026: Important Dates Candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) post must upload the required documents through the e-dossier module within the specified timeframe Check the important dates and details in the table below. Particulars Dates / Details DSSSB PRT Marks Release Date October 13, 2026 E-Dossier Submission Starts October 16, 2026 Last Date to Upload E-Dossier October 30, 2026 E-Dossier Submission Mode Online

DSSSB PRT Result 2026 PDF: Details Mentioned The DSSSB PRT marks and shortlisting notice contains important details about the examination and the next stage of recruitment process. Candidates must check the following details mentioned in DSSSB Marks 2026 PDF Candidate examination marks

Post name and post code

Category wise cutoff marks

Number of candidates shortlisted for e dossier submission

Instructions for uploading documents

Post and department preference guidelines

Conditions for final selection DSSSB PRT Qualifying Marks 2026 Candidates who have appeared for the DSSSB PRT Exam must obtain minimum qualifying marks. It refers to the minimum scores one must secure in order to qualify for the exam. Check the DSSSB PRT minimum marks in the table below. Category Qualifying Marks (Out of 200) Unreserved (UR) / General / EWS 40% (80/200) OBC (Delhi) 35% (70/200) SC / ST / PwBD (PH) 30% (60/200)

DSSSB PRT Result 2026 Vacancy Details DSSSB has earlier invited applications for 1169 vacancies across 2 departments such as Directorate of Education and NDMC. The vacancies are further divided into categories such as UR, OBC, SC, ST and EWS. Check the vacancy distribution below. Category Directorate of Education NDMC Total UR 434 68 502 OBC 278 28 306 SC 153 13 166 ST 62 07 69 EWS 117 09 126 Total 1044 125 1169 What After DSSSB PRT Result 2026? After document submission the board will consider candidates for selection based on merit, eligibility and the number of vacancies available. Candidates can also exercise their post or department preferences. Final selection will depend on the candidate merit position and fulfilment of the required eligibility conditions.