DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2026 Released: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks Here

Key Points DSSSB released PRT marks & cutoffs for Post Code 802/25 on Oct 13, 2026.

1169 vacancies covered; 83,614 candidates can check marks & upload e-dossier.

Tier-I exams were held Feb 16-Apr 10, 2026; highest UR cutoff is 172.06.

DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the marks and cutoff for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) post under Post Code 802/25 on 13 October 2026. It covers 1169 vacancies in the Directorate of Education and the New Delhi Municipal Council. In total, 83,614 candidates who appeared in the Tier-I online exam can now check their marks in the OARS module on the official website. Candidates who scored equal to or above the cutoff have been provisionally shortlisted to upload their e-dossier. This article explains the category-wise cutoff marks, the number of shortlisted candidates, and the next steps. DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2026 DSSSB has released the Tier-I cutoff for Assistant Teacher (Primary) out of 200 marks. The highest cutoff is 172.06 for the UR category, followed by EWS at 160.95, OBC at 160.09, and SC at 158.01. The ST cutoff is 139.64. Among PwBD candidates, the cutoff is 149.73 for Cat (a), 132.47 for Cat (b), 152.75 for Cat (c), and 118.81 for Cat (c&d). Candidates scoring equal to or above these marks are provisionally shortlisted and can upload their e-dossier online.

DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2026 Check Here DSSSB PRT Result 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about DSSSB PRT Result 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Exam Name Combined Examination 2025 for Assistant Teacher (Primary) Post Code / Advt. No. Post Code 802/25 (Advt. No. 05/2025) Participating Departments Directorate of Education (1,044 vacancies) & NDMC (125 vacancies) Total Vacancies 1,169 Posts Tier-I Exam Schedule February 16–20, Feb 23, March 26, Mar 31, April 3, and April 10, 2026 Total Appeared Candidates 83,615 candidates Marks Released For 83,614 candidates (1 candidate's result/marks withheld per Hon'ble High Court orders) Result Access Link Online Application & Registration System (OARS) portal at dsssbonline.nic.in Highest Overall Score (UR) 172.06 out of 200 marks Next Stage Shortlisted candidates within e-dossier cutoff limits must upload documents on the OARS module

DSSSB PRT Category-wise Cut Off 2026 The Tier-I cutoff for Assistant Teacher (Primary) differs by category, and every figure is out of 200 marks. Candidates who scored equal to or above their category cutoff are provisionally shortlisted for e-dossier upload. Check the complete category-wise cut off marks from the table given below: Category / Quota Cut-Off Marks (out of 200) Candidates Shortlisted for E-Dossier Unreserved (UR) 172.06 1,012 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 160.95 373 (includes 113 qualified on own merit) Other Backward Classes (OBC) 160.09 874 (includes 254 qualified on own merit) Scheduled Caste (SC) 158.01 394 (includes 54 qualified on own merit) Scheduled Tribe (ST) 139.64 148 (includes 2 qualified on own merit) PwBD – Category (a) 149.73 55 PwBD – Category (b) 132.47 38 (includes 1 qualified on own merit) PwBD – Category (c) 152.75 45 PwBD – Category (c & d) 118.81 35

DSSSB PRT Qualifying Marks 2026 Candidates who have appeared for the DSSSB PRT Exam must obtain minimum qualifying marks. It shows the minimum scores to qualify for the exam. Check the DSSSB PRT minimum marks in the table below. Category Qualifying Marks (Out of 200) Unreserved (UR) / General / EWS 40% (80/200) OBC (Delhi) 35% (70/200) SC / ST / PwBD (PH) 30% (60/200) How to Check DSSSB PRT Marks 2026 The marks of 83,614 candidates are now live on the DSSSB Official website, dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates can see their score by logging in to their OARS account. Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in.

Open the OARS module and log in with your credentials.

Go to the result or marks section for Post Code 802/25.

Check your marks and save a copy for future use.

DSSSB PRT Minimum Qualifying Marks Rule DSSSB has made the qualifying rule clear in the notice. Minimum qualifying marks apply only to the domain subject section, which is Section B. There is no minimum mark in Section A, but the combined marks of both sections are used for the final merit list. DSSSB PRT E-Dossier 2026 Candidates who scored equal to or above the cutoff are provisionally shortlisted. They can upload their e-dossier online, but the shortlisting depends on two conditions: attaining the minimum qualifying marks and the correctness of the information given in the online application form. Keep all documents ready, and check the official website for the e-dossier dates. Factors Affecting DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2026 The cutoff changes every year depending on several factors, which explains why the marks differ across categories and exam cycles. Here are the main factors that shaped the DSSSB PRT cutoff 2026.