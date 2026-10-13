DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2026 Released: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks Here
DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2026 has been released today, October 13, 2026, on its official website, dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the PRT Examination can now check their category-wise cut off marks in this article.
Key Points
- DSSSB released PRT marks & cutoffs for Post Code 802/25 on Oct 13, 2026.
- 1169 vacancies covered; 83,614 candidates can check marks & upload e-dossier.
- Tier-I exams were held Feb 16-Apr 10, 2026; highest UR cutoff is 172.06.
DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the marks and cutoff for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) post under Post Code 802/25 on 13 October 2026. It covers 1169 vacancies in the Directorate of Education and the New Delhi Municipal Council. In total, 83,614 candidates who appeared in the Tier-I online exam can now check their marks in the OARS module on the official website. Candidates who scored equal to or above the cutoff have been provisionally shortlisted to upload their e-dossier. This article explains the category-wise cutoff marks, the number of shortlisted candidates, and the next steps.
DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2026
DSSSB has released the Tier-I cutoff for Assistant Teacher (Primary) out of 200 marks. The highest cutoff is 172.06 for the UR category, followed by EWS at 160.95, OBC at 160.09, and SC at 158.01. The ST cutoff is 139.64. Among PwBD candidates, the cutoff is 149.73 for Cat (a), 132.47 for Cat (b), 152.75 for Cat (c), and 118.81 for Cat (c&d). Candidates scoring equal to or above these marks are provisionally shortlisted and can upload their e-dossier online.
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DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2026
DSSSB PRT Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about DSSSB PRT Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
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Exam Name
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Combined Examination 2025 for Assistant Teacher (Primary)
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Post Code / Advt. No.
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Post Code 802/25 (Advt. No. 05/2025)
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Participating Departments
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Directorate of Education (1,044 vacancies) & NDMC (125 vacancies)
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Total Vacancies
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1,169 Posts
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Tier-I Exam Schedule
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February 16–20, Feb 23, March 26, Mar 31, April 3, and April 10, 2026
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Total Appeared Candidates
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83,615 candidates
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Marks Released For
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83,614 candidates (1 candidate's result/marks withheld per Hon'ble High Court orders)
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Result Access Link
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Online Application & Registration System (OARS) portal at dsssbonline.nic.in
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Highest Overall Score (UR)
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172.06 out of 200 marks
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Next Stage
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Shortlisted candidates within e-dossier cutoff limits must upload documents on the OARS module
DSSSB PRT Category-wise Cut Off 2026
The Tier-I cutoff for Assistant Teacher (Primary) differs by category, and every figure is out of 200 marks. Candidates who scored equal to or above their category cutoff are provisionally shortlisted for e-dossier upload. Check the complete category-wise cut off marks from the table given below:
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Category / Quota
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Cut-Off Marks (out of 200)
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Candidates Shortlisted for E-Dossier
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Unreserved (UR)
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172.06
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1,012
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Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
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160.95
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373 (includes 113 qualified on own merit)
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Other Backward Classes (OBC)
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160.09
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874 (includes 254 qualified on own merit)
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Scheduled Caste (SC)
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158.01
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394 (includes 54 qualified on own merit)
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Scheduled Tribe (ST)
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139.64
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148 (includes 2 qualified on own merit)
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PwBD – Category (a)
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149.73
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55
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PwBD – Category (b)
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132.47
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38 (includes 1 qualified on own merit)
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PwBD – Category (c)
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152.75
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45
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PwBD – Category (c & d)
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118.81
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35
DSSSB PRT Qualifying Marks 2026
Candidates who have appeared for the DSSSB PRT Exam must obtain minimum qualifying marks. It shows the minimum scores to qualify for the exam. Check the DSSSB PRT minimum marks in the table below.
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Category
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Qualifying Marks (Out of 200)
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Unreserved (UR) / General / EWS
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40% (80/200)
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OBC (Delhi)
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35% (70/200)
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SC / ST / PwBD (PH)
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30% (60/200)
How to Check DSSSB PRT Marks 2026
The marks of 83,614 candidates are now live on the DSSSB Official website, dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates can see their score by logging in to their OARS account.
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Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in.
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Open the OARS module and log in with your credentials.
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Go to the result or marks section for Post Code 802/25.
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Check your marks and save a copy for future use.
DSSSB PRT Minimum Qualifying Marks Rule
DSSSB has made the qualifying rule clear in the notice. Minimum qualifying marks apply only to the domain subject section, which is Section B. There is no minimum mark in Section A, but the combined marks of both sections are used for the final merit list.
DSSSB PRT E-Dossier 2026
Candidates who scored equal to or above the cutoff are provisionally shortlisted. They can upload their e-dossier online, but the shortlisting depends on two conditions: attaining the minimum qualifying marks and the correctness of the information given in the online application form. Keep all documents ready, and check the official website for the e-dossier dates.
Factors Affecting DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2026
The cutoff changes every year depending on several factors, which explains why the marks differ across categories and exam cycles. Here are the main factors that shaped the DSSSB PRT cutoff 2026.
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Number of vacancies: With 1169 posts announced, a larger vacancy count allows more candidates to be shortlisted, which can pull the cutoff down.
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Number of candidates: Over 83,000 candidates appeared, so strong competition keeps the cutoff high, especially in the UR category.
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Difficulty level of the exam: The exam was held over several days in multiple shifts. A tougher paper lowers the overall scores and the cutoff.
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Category-wise reservation: Seats are divided among UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS and PwBD, so each category has its own cutoff.
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Number of candidates shortlisted: The Board calls more candidates for e-dossier verification than the number of posts, which sets the cutoff mark.
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Normalisation of marks: Because the exam ran in different shifts, score adjustment can change the final marks.
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Qualifying rules: Minimum qualifying marks apply only to Section B, while the combined marks of Section A and B decide the merit list.
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Previous year trends: Earlier cutoffs help the Board and candidates estimate the expected score range.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com