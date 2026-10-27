Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026: BJP-JD(S) Alliance Wins All 4 Seats, Check Full Candidates Winners List
Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) alliance candidate A. P. Ranganath defeats Congress candidate Puttanna by 908 votes in Bengaluru Teachers constituency. Check the latest results, vote counts and constituency-wise updates.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) won over all four seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) elections held on October 23, 2026. Counting began on October 27 with 43 candidates contesting across four constituencies. Alliance candidate A. P. Ranganath won the Bengaluru Teachers constituency by 908 votes. The NDA also secured victories in the West Graduates, South-East Graduates and North-East Teachers constituencies. Keep reading to know in detail.
Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026: Live Counting Updatese
|Election Update
|Latest Details
|Counting Date
|October 27, 2026
|Polling Date
|October 23, 2026
|Total Seats
|4
|Total Candidates
|43
Check Live Updates: MLC Election Result 2026 LIVE
Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026: Election Results Breakdown
|
Constituency
|
Winning Candidate (Party/Alliance)
|
Margin / Performance
|
Opponent (Party)
|
Bengaluru Teachers'
|
AP Ranganath (JD(S) / NDA)
|
Won by 908 votes (10,810 vs 9,902)
|
Puttanna (Congress)
|
West Graduates'
|
SV Sankanur (BJP / NDA)
|
Won by 9,323 votes; third consecutive win
|
Mohan Limbikai (Congress)
|
South-East Graduates'
|
KM Suresh (BJP / NDA)
|
Won
|
Congress candidate
|
North-East Teachers'
|
BJP candidate (BJP / NDA)
|
Retained by BJP
|
Congress candidate
Counting of votes for four Karnataka Legislative Council seats began on October 27, 2026. A total of 43 candidates are contesting the elections.
Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026: Constituency-Wise Voter Turnout
|Constituency
|Voter turnout
|South-East Graduates’
|73.58%
|West Graduates’
|75.62%
|North-East Teachers’
|86.97%
|Bengaluru Teachers’
|81.98%
West Graduates’ Constituency: S. V. Sankanur Wins by 9,323 Votes
BJP candidate S. V. Sankanur defeated Congress candidate Mohan Limbikai in the West Graduates constituency by a margin of 9,323 votes.
South-East Graduates’ Constituency: K. M. Suresh Wins
BJP candidate K. M. Suresh won the South-East Graduates’ constituency, securing another seat for the NDA alliance.
North-East Teachers’ Constituency: Shashil G. Namoshi Retains Seat
BJP candidate Shashil G. Namoshi retained the North-East Teachers’ constituency by defeating Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur.
Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026: Party-Wise Seat Tally
The BJP-JD(S) alliance won all four seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections. The BJP secured three seats, while the JD(S) won one. Congress failed to win any of the four constituencies.
|Party
|Seats Won
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|3
|Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)]
|1
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|0
|Total
|4
Also Read: UP MLC Election Results 2026: Vote Counting Begins For 11 Seats; Check Counting Process And Winning Criteria
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.