SFI Calls Campus Protests on October 27 at Four West Bengal Institutions
SFI has called campus protests at four West Bengal institutions over student rights, union elections, institutional autonomy and education policies. Read the article to get complete details.
The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has announced protests at four educational institutions in West Bengal on October 27, 2026, over concerns related to student representation, institutional autonomy and education policies. The demonstrations are scheduled to take place at Jadavpur University, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Calcutta University and Presidency University, according to SFI leader Subhajit Sarkar.
The organisation has called for student union elections across the state and demanded the enactment of the proposed Rohith Vemula Act to address caste-based and institutional discrimination. It has also called for the withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025. Scroll the article to get complete details.
Where Will the SFI Protests Be Held?
SFI has identified four educational institutions for its planned demonstrations on October 27. According to Sarkar, the protests aim to mobilise students in West Bengal and other states against what the organisation describes as attacks by right-wing forces on campuses and the erosion of institutional autonomy.The planned protest locations are:
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Institution
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Location
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Jadavpur University
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Kolkata
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Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI)
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Kolkata
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Calcutta University
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Kolkata
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Presidency University
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Kolkata
The organisation has said the demonstrations will focus on campus democracy, students’ rights and the role of students in decisions affecting educational institutions.
What Are SFI’s Key Demands?
SFI has raised several demands concerning student representation, discrimination and the direction of higher education policy.
- Student union elections: The organisation has demanded student union elections across educational institutions in West Bengal.
- Proposed Rohith Vemula Act: SFI has called for the enactment of the proposed legislation to address caste-based and institutional discrimination.
- Withdrawal of NEP 2020: The organisation has opposed the National Education Policy, 2020, and demanded its withdrawal.
- Withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025: SFI has also called for the withdrawal of the proposed legislation related to higher education governance.
These demands reflect the organisation’s stated concerns about student participation in campus administration, discrimination within educational institutions and the implementation of education policies.
What Is the Jamia Millia Islamia Protest About?
A separate student protest at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in New Delhi has centred on the restoration of the university’s students’ union and the announcement of a definite timeline for elections. The agitation began on October 12, 2026, with students organising demonstrations, sit-ins and hunger strikes to demand the revival of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), which has remained without an elected union since 2006.The protesting students have also demanded the withdrawal of disciplinary action against participants and an inquiry into the conduct of university security personnel. The agitation intensified amid disagreements between students and the university administration over the election process and the handling of the demonstrations.
On October 26, the university announced that student union elections would be held within 15 days of approval of the union constitution. The administration also revoked suspensions and show-cause notices issued during the agitation and said a committee would investigate the conduct of security personnel.However, the announcement did not provide a specific date for approving the constitution, leaving students seeking greater clarity on the election schedule. The administration subsequently directed protesters to vacate the designated protest sites and extended online classes until November 8, 2026.The Jamia protest and the planned SFI demonstrations in West Bengal are separate developments. While both involve concerns about student representation and campus affairs, their immediate demands and institutional circumstances differ.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
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