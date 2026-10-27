SFI Calls Campus Protests on October 27 at Four West Bengal Institutions

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has announced protests at four educational institutions in West Bengal on October 27, 2026, over concerns related to student representation, institutional autonomy and education policies. The demonstrations are scheduled to take place at Jadavpur University, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Calcutta University and Presidency University, according to SFI leader Subhajit Sarkar. The organisation has called for student union elections across the state and demanded the enactment of the proposed Rohith Vemula Act to address caste-based and institutional discrimination. It has also called for the withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025. Scroll the article to get complete details.

Where Will the SFI Protests Be Held? SFI has identified four educational institutions for its planned demonstrations on October 27. According to Sarkar, the protests aim to mobilise students in West Bengal and other states against what the organisation describes as attacks by right-wing forces on campuses and the erosion of institutional autonomy.The planned protest locations are: Institution Location Jadavpur University Kolkata Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Kolkata Calcutta University Kolkata Presidency University Kolkata The organisation has said the demonstrations will focus on campus democracy, students’ rights and the role of students in decisions affecting educational institutions. What Are SFI’s Key Demands? SFI has raised several demands concerning student representation, discrimination and the direction of higher education policy.

Student union elections: The organisation has demanded student union elections across educational institutions in West Bengal.

The organisation has demanded student union elections across educational institutions in West Bengal. Proposed Rohith Vemula Act: SFI has called for the enactment of the proposed legislation to address caste-based and institutional discrimination.

SFI has called for the enactment of the proposed legislation to address caste-based and institutional discrimination. Withdrawal of NEP 2020: The organisation has opposed the National Education Policy, 2020, and demanded its withdrawal.

The organisation has opposed the National Education Policy, 2020, and demanded its withdrawal. Withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025: SFI has also called for the withdrawal of the proposed legislation related to higher education governance. These demands reflect the organisation’s stated concerns about student participation in campus administration, discrimination within educational institutions and the implementation of education policies. What Is the Jamia Millia Islamia Protest About?