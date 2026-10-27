GATE 2027: Application Defect Correction Closes on October 31, Check Details
GATE 2027 application defect rectification closes on October 31. Check how to correct application errors, check status and get the latest correction window update.
The application defect rectification window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 will close on October 31, 2026. Candidates whose application forms have been marked defective must correct the errors before the deadline.
The rectification window opened on October 14, 2026. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, which is organising GATE 2027, has advised candidates to check their application status and email notifications carefully.
Candidates can correct the defects identified during application scrutiny through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). No additional fee is required for correcting these notified defects during the rectification period.
Meanwhile, the dates for the separate application data correction window have not yet been announced. Candidates should check the official website for the latest updates.
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GATE 2027 Application Defect Correction: Key Dates
Candidates should keep the following dates in mind for the GATE 2027 application process.
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Event
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Date
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Defect rectification window opens
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October 14, 2026
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Last date to correct application defects
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October 31, 2026
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Application data correction window
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To be announced
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GATE 2027 examination dates
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February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027
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GATE 2027 result date
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March 19, 2027
Defect rectification means correcting errors or missing information found in an application form during verification.
These errors may include an unclear photograph or signature, incorrect photo ID details, or other document-related problems flagged by the authorities.
Candidates whose applications have been marked defective should read the instructions sent by the relevant GATE zonal office and make the required changes. They should not assume that every applicant needs to make corrections.
How to Check GATE 2027 Application Status?
Candidates can follow these steps to check their application status:
1. Visit the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in
2. Open the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
3. Log in using the enrolment ID and password
4. Check the application status displayed on the dashboard
5. If the application is marked defective, read the instructions provided
6. Upload the corrected documents or details as required and submit the changes
7. Check the portal again to see whether the rectification has been recorded
Candidates should also check their registered email accounts for messages from the GATE authorities.
GATE 2027 Application Correction Dates Yet to Be Announced
The defect rectification window is different from the application data correction window.
Defect rectification allows candidates to fix specific problems identified during verification. The separate data correction window will allow changes to permitted details in submitted application forms, subject to the official rules and applicable fees.
As of October 27, 2026, the official GATE 2027 website lists the dates for the data correction window as “To Be Announced” (TBA).
Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates and complete any required defect rectification before October 31 to avoid problems with their applications.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.