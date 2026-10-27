GATE 2027: Application Defect Correction Closes on October 31, Check Details

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The application defect rectification window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 will close on October 31, 2026. Candidates whose application forms have been marked defective must correct the errors before the deadline. The rectification window opened on October 14, 2026. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, which is organising GATE 2027, has advised candidates to check their application status and email notifications carefully. Candidates can correct the defects identified during application scrutiny through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). No additional fee is required for correcting these notified defects during the rectification period. Meanwhile, the dates for the separate application data correction window have not yet been announced. Candidates should check the official website for the latest updates.

Also read: FMGE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Download October Exam Hall Ticket PDF at nbe.edu.in, Link Active Today Candidates should keep the following dates in mind for the GATE 2027 application process. Event Date Defect rectification window opens October 14, 2026 Last date to correct application defects October 31, 2026 Application data correction window To be announced GATE 2027 examination dates February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027 GATE 2027 result date March 19, 2027 Defect rectification means correcting errors or missing information found in an application form during verification. These errors may include an unclear photograph or signature, incorrect photo ID details, or other document-related problems flagged by the authorities.

Candidates whose applications have been marked defective should read the instructions sent by the relevant GATE zonal office and make the required changes. They should not assume that every applicant needs to make corrections. How to Check GATE 2027 Application Status? Candidates can follow these steps to check their application status: 1. Visit the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

2. Open the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

3. Log in using the enrolment ID and password

4. Check the application status displayed on the dashboard

5. If the application is marked defective, read the instructions provided

6. Upload the corrected documents or details as required and submit the changes

7. Check the portal again to see whether the rectification has been recorded Candidates should also check their registered email accounts for messages from the GATE authorities.