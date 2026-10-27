Jamia Protest: Students Refuse to Vacate Campus, Demand Fixed Election Dates
Jamia Millia Islamia issues a final notice asking protesting students to vacate campus. Students continue to demand a fixed timeline for union elections.
Jamia Millia Islamia has issued a final notice directing protesting students to immediately vacate the Gulistan-e-Ghalib Building and Ghalib Lawn on its North Campus in Delhi. The university has warned of disciplinary and legal action if the students fail to comply.
However, the protesting students have refused to call off their agitation, demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) and a fixed timeline for holding elections.
The notice, issued on October 26, came amid continuing tensions between the university administration and students. The administration said most protesters had ended their hunger strike after it agreed in principle to their demands, but some students continued their sit-in and hunger strike.
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Why Are Jamia Students Protesting?
Students have been protesting since October 11, demanding the restoration of the elected students’ union and the announcement of a clear election schedule. A hunger strike began on October 12.
The students want the university to set a definite deadline for holding elections, withdraw disciplinary notices issued during the protest and investigate allegations concerning the conduct of security personnel.
The students’ union elections have not been held for years, making its restoration the central demand of the ongoing agitation.
What Does the Final Notice Say?
According to the university’s notice, protesting students must immediately vacate the Gulistan-e-Ghalib Building and Ghalib Lawn and leave the premises with their companions.
The administration said the continued occupation was affecting the functioning of the Political Science and Economics departments. It also alleged that locks had been broken and university property damaged.
The notice warned that disciplinary and legal action would follow if the students did not comply. These statements reflect the university’s position as described in its notice.
Why Have Students Rejected the University’s Decision?
The university had earlier announced that student union elections would be held within 15 days of approval of the union’s constitution. It also revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued during the protest and promised an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel.
However, the order did not specify when the constitution would be approved. Students say this leaves the election timeline uncertain and does not provide a clear roadmap for restoring the union. They have therefore refused to end the protest and continue to demand a time-bound election schedule.
Delhi Police Investigating Complaints
The protest has also led to police action. According to media reports, Delhi Police had identified more than 150 suspected individuals and received four complaints from the university registrar as of October 26.
An FIR had already been registered over allegations of unauthorised entry onto the campus, naming several political leaders and others. Police are examining video recordings, CCTV footage and other material as part of the investigation.
The allegations and the police investigation are separate from the students’ demand for union elections.
What Happens Next?
The immediate issue is whether the protesting students will comply with the final notice and whether the university will provide a definite timeline for approving the students’ union constitution.
The administration has warned of legal and disciplinary action, while students have maintained that their protest will continue until their demands are addressed. As of October 27, 2026, the dispute remains unresolved.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.