UP TGT Vacancy 2026: Check Category-Wise & Subject-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here

UP TGT Vacancy 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the official notification for the post of Assistant Teacher (Graduate Pay Scale) under Advertisement Number 07/2026 on 23 October 2026. The application process is underway and the candidates who are going to apply for the recruitment should check the subject-wise vacancies to understand the level of competition. A total of 17,735 vacancies have been announced for the vacant posts of Assistant Teacher (Graduate Pay Scale) in Non-Government Aided Schools under the Secondary Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, comprising 16193 posts for Boys' Schools and 1542 for Girls' Schools.

UP TGT Vacancy 2026 Highlights

The UPESSC has announced 17735 vacancies for a total of 17 subjects which includes Hindi, English, Maths, etc. Check the highlights of the vacancy in the table below: