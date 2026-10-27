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UP TGT Vacancy 2026: Check Category-Wise & Subject-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 12:44 IST

UP TGT Vacancy 2026: The UPESSC has announced a total of 17735 TGT vacancies through the official notification under Advt.No.07/2026. The candidates who are going to apply for this recruitment should check the subject-wise vacancy distribution. This article gives a detailed breakdown of UP TGT Vacancy 2026.

UP TGT Vacancy 2026: Check Category-Wise & Subject-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here
UP TGT Vacancy 2026: Check Category-Wise & Subject-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here

Key Points

  • UPESSC announced 17,735 TGT vacancies for 2026 across 17 subjects.
  • The official notification was released on 23 October 2026.
  • The UP TGT exam is scheduled for 23 and 24 December 2026.

UP TGT Vacancy 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the official notification for the post of Assistant Teacher (Graduate Pay Scale) under Advertisement Number 07/2026 on 23 October 2026. The application process is underway and the candidates who are going to apply for the recruitment should check the subject-wise vacancies to understand the level of competition. A total of 17,735 vacancies have been announced for the vacant posts of Assistant Teacher (Graduate Pay Scale) in Non-Government Aided Schools under the Secondary Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, comprising 16193 posts for Boys' Schools and 1542 for Girls' Schools.

UP TGT Vacancy 2026 Highlights

The UPESSC has announced 17735 vacancies for a total of 17 subjects which includes Hindi, English, Maths, etc. Check the highlights of the vacancy in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Authority

Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC)

Post Name

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Advertisement No.

07/2026

No. of Vacancies

17,735

Notification Release Date

23 October 2026

Application Start Date

24 October 2026

Last Date to Deposit Application Fee

23 November 2026

Application Correction Deadline

26 November 2026

UP TGT Exam Date 2026

23 and 24 December 2026

Written Exam Duration

2 Hours

Written Exam Questions

120

Written Exam Marks

360

Official Website

www.upessc.up.gov.in

UP TGT Vacancy 2026 OUT

The UPESSC has announced 17,735 vacancies for the TGT teachers in Non-Government Aided Schools, which includes 16,193 posts for Boys Schools and 1,542 for Girls Schools.

School Category

No. of Vacancies

Boys Schools

16,193

Girls Schools

1,542

UP TGT Subject-Wise Vacancy 2026

The UPESSC aims to fill TGT vacancies for a total of 17 subjects. The total number of vacancies announced is 17,735 for boys as well as girls schools. Check the subject-wise vacancy distribution here:

Subject

Vacancies in Boys' Schools

Vacancies in Girls' Schools

Total Vacancies

Hindi

2539

252

2791

English

2340

177

2517

Mathematics

2188

161

2349

Commerce

129

05

134

Vocal Music

26

61

87

Sanskrit

1183

106

1289

Urdu

90

13

103

Home Science

686

112

798

Physical Education

784

65

849

Social Science

2265

217

2482

Drawing / Art

688

87

775

Agriculture

247

01

248

Tailoring

14

07

21

Ranjan Art

74

05

79

Science

2278

215

2493

Biology

632

28

660

Instrumental Music

30

30

60

Grand Total

16193

1542

17735

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 12:44 IST
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