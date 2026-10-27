UP TGT Vacancy 2026: Check Category-Wise & Subject-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here
UP TGT Vacancy 2026: The UPESSC has announced a total of 17735 TGT vacancies through the official notification under Advt.No.07/2026. The candidates who are going to apply for this recruitment should check the subject-wise vacancy distribution. This article gives a detailed breakdown of UP TGT Vacancy 2026.
Key Points
- UPESSC announced 17,735 TGT vacancies for 2026 across 17 subjects.
- The official notification was released on 23 October 2026.
- The UP TGT exam is scheduled for 23 and 24 December 2026.
UP TGT Vacancy 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the official notification for the post of Assistant Teacher (Graduate Pay Scale) under Advertisement Number 07/2026 on 23 October 2026. The application process is underway and the candidates who are going to apply for the recruitment should check the subject-wise vacancies to understand the level of competition. A total of 17,735 vacancies have been announced for the vacant posts of Assistant Teacher (Graduate Pay Scale) in Non-Government Aided Schools under the Secondary Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, comprising 16193 posts for Boys' Schools and 1542 for Girls' Schools.
UP TGT Vacancy 2026 Highlights
The UPESSC has announced 17735 vacancies for a total of 17 subjects which includes Hindi, English, Maths, etc. Check the highlights of the vacancy in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Authority
|
Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC)
|
Post Name
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
|
Advertisement No.
|
07/2026
|
No. of Vacancies
|
17,735
|
Notification Release Date
|
23 October 2026
|
Application Start Date
|
24 October 2026
|
Last Date to Deposit Application Fee
|
23 November 2026
|
Application Correction Deadline
|
26 November 2026
|
UP TGT Exam Date 2026
|
23 and 24 December 2026
|
Written Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Written Exam Questions
|
120
|
Written Exam Marks
|
360
|
Official Website
|
www.upessc.up.gov.in
UP TGT Vacancy 2026 OUT
The UPESSC has announced 17,735 vacancies for the TGT teachers in Non-Government Aided Schools, which includes 16,193 posts for Boys Schools and 1,542 for Girls Schools.
|
School Category
|
No. of Vacancies
|
Boys Schools
|
16,193
|
Girls Schools
|
1,542
UP TGT Subject-Wise Vacancy 2026
The UPESSC aims to fill TGT vacancies for a total of 17 subjects. The total number of vacancies announced is 17,735 for boys as well as girls schools. Check the subject-wise vacancy distribution here:
|
Subject
|
Vacancies in Boys' Schools
|
Vacancies in Girls' Schools
|
Total Vacancies
|
Hindi
|
2539
|
252
|
2791
|
English
|
2340
|
177
|
2517
|
Mathematics
|
2188
|
161
|
2349
|
Commerce
|
129
|
05
|
134
|
Vocal Music
|
26
|
61
|
87
|
Sanskrit
|
1183
|
106
|
1289
|
Urdu
|
90
|
13
|
103
|
Home Science
|
686
|
112
|
798
|
Physical Education
|
784
|
65
|
849
|
Social Science
|
2265
|
217
|
2482
|
Drawing / Art
|
688
|
87
|
775
|
Agriculture
|
247
|
01
|
248
|
Tailoring
|
14
|
07
|
21
|
Ranjan Art
|
74
|
05
|
79
|
Science
|
2278
|
215
|
2493
|
Biology
|
632
|
28
|
660
|
Instrumental Music
|
30
|
30
|
60
|
Grand Total
|
16193
|
1542
|
17735
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.