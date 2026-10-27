BPSC Auditor Mains 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online from Oct 29; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

BPSC Auidtor Mains 2026 Notification OUT: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) Main (Written) Competitive Examination under Advertisement No. 09/2026. The recruitment is for 102 posts (28+74) in the Panchayati Raj Department, Bihar. Only the 1,248 candidates who cleared the preliminary exam held on 5 July 2026 can apply. The online application window is open from 29 October to 16 November 2026 at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. No exam fee is charged for the Main exam. Check this article to know the key dates, exam pattern, selection process, and steps to apply.

BPSC Auditor Mains 2026 Highlights

The Bihar Public Service Commission has opened the Main exam application for Auditor posts under Advertisement No. 09/2026. Candidates can check all the details in the table given below.