BPSC Auditor Mains 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online from Oct 29; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
BPSC Auditor Mains 2026: BPSC has released the Auditor Mains 2026 notification for 102 posts under Advertisement No. 09/2026. Only 1,248 prelims-qualified candidates can apply online from 29 October to 16 November 2026 at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Check this article to know about the application dates, steps to apply, and more.
Key Points
- BPSC invites applications for Auditor Mains 2026 for 102 posts (Advt. 09/2026).
- Only 1,248 candidates who cleared the 5 July 2026 prelims can apply.
- Online applications are open from 29 October to 16 November 2026.
BPSC Auidtor Mains 2026 Notification OUT: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) Main (Written) Competitive Examination under Advertisement No. 09/2026. The recruitment is for 102 posts (28+74) in the Panchayati Raj Department, Bihar. Only the 1,248 candidates who cleared the preliminary exam held on 5 July 2026 can apply. The online application window is open from 29 October to 16 November 2026 at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. No exam fee is charged for the Main exam. Check this article to know the key dates, exam pattern, selection process, and steps to apply.
BPSC Auditor Mains 2026 Highlights
The Bihar Public Service Commission has opened the Main exam application for Auditor posts under Advertisement No. 09/2026. Candidates can check all the details in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Department
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Panchayati Raj Department, Bihar
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Post Name
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Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service)
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Advertisement Number
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09/2026
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Exam Name
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Auditor Main (Written) Competitive Examination (Subject-Specific)
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Total Vacancies
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102 (28+74)
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Prelims Exam Date
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5 July 2026
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Candidates Qualified for Mains
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1,248
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Online Application Start Date
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29 October 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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16 November 2026
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Application Fee for Mains
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Nil
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Educational Qualification
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Graduate in Commerce, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics from a recognised university; MBA (Finance), CA, ICWA and CS degree holders are also eligible
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Selection Process
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Main (Written) Exam and Interview (120 marks)
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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www.bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC Auditor Mains 2026 Notification PDF
The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the official notice for the Auditor Main (Written) Competitive Examination under Advertisement No. 09/2026. The Notification PDF carries the exam pattern, eligibility, selection process, application dates, documents required, and the online application process. Candidates who qualified in the prelims are advised to read it carefully before filling out the form. Candidates can download the official notification from the link below or from the Notices section of the Commission's website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
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BPSC Auditor Mains Notification PDF
Steps to Apply for BPSC Auditor Mains 2026
Eligible candidates who cleared the prelims must apply online between 29 October and 16 November 2026. No hard copy needs to be sent to the Commission's office. Follow these steps to fill out the Main exam application form.
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Visit the official website of the Commission, www.bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
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Log in to your account.
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Click on the "New Application" tab.
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Click the "Apply" button next to "Auditor under Panchayati Raj Dept., Govt. of Bihar (Main) Competitive Examination".
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Some boxes will already be filled because the details from your prelims application are carried over. These details cannot be changed.
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Fill in the remaining boxes carefully and select one optional subject (Commerce, Economics, Mathematics or Statistics).
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Submit the final application. No fee has to be paid.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com