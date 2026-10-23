Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, which is now shifting westwards at a speed of 22 kmph over the past six hours. It was primarily centred at 5.30 am IST on October 27, 2026, and is likely to shift west-northwestwards until the evening before shifting direction towards the northwest, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The storm is slated to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115–125 kmph and gusts crossing 140 kmph. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28, Odisha on October 28, Chhattisgarh on October 28 and 29, and East Uttar Pradesh on October 29.

The cyclone is now expected to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm, with highest sustained winds of 115-125 kmph gusting up to 140 kmph by the forenoon of October 28, it said. Responding to this, the National Crisis Management Committee assessed cyclone rehabilitation efforts, with Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan saying that besides Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry, the MHA and the IMD should alert eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, since high rainfall was also slated there. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has fielded ground-responsive teams, with additional teams on standby. "Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard, along with their ships and aircraft, have been kept ready. Indian Coast Guard has so far shepherded multiple ships/boats to jetties/shore, and the remaining ships have been alerted to return to the coast," a government statement said.

As Cyclone Arnab had formed today morning over Bay of Bengal, IMD Visakhapatnam director PLN Murty said, “It has intensified from a deep depression into a cyclonic storm, is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to coastal Andhra Pradesh.” IMD has issued a red-level cyclone warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha for today. VIDEO | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: IMD Visakhapatnam Director PLN Murty says Cyclone Arnab, which has intensified from a deep depression into a cyclonic storm, is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to coastal Andhra Pradesh. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 26, 2026

Satellite images features the cyclone’s tightly wound cloud bands and a separate central circulation over the Bay of Bengal, highlighting the organised storm system as it bolsters. Earlier, the IMD had cautioned that a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal could develop into Cyclone Arnab by October 26, 2026, thus triggering heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The system is likely to turn towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts over the next two days. Cyclone Arnab Alert: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha A developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is slated to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26, thus causing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to declare a rainfall alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. If the system turns into a cyclone as predicted, it will be named Arnab, according to the regional cyclone naming scheme.

Bay of Bengal System to Develop into a Cyclone The IMD stated that a low-pressure area formed over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on October 23. The system is likely to aggravate into a depression on October 24, succeeded by a deep depression on October 25. By the morning of October 26, it could develop into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The system is then predicted to shift west-northwestwards towards north Andhra Pradesh and nearby south Odisha coasts over the comming two days. Heavy Rain Alert for States According to the IMD's prediction, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha could see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between October 27 and 29. The developing system may also cause thunderstorms, lightning, and powerful winds in adjacent coastal areas.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has cautioned about rainfall across numerous districts, including Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati. Odisha is also slated to see enhanced rainfall activity as the system nears the coast. Heavy showers could trigger waterlogging, localised flooding and disturbance to transport in low-lying areas. Current IMD Alerts & Forecasts for Heavy Rainfall • Orange Warning (Heavy to Very Heavy Rain): Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. • Heavy Rainfall: Andaman and Nicobar Islands and South Interior Karnataka. • Thunderstorms, Lightning & Gusty Winds: Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Konkan, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Lakshadweep, as well as Coastal Karnataka. • Bay of Bengal System / Cyclonic Alert: A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal moving toward the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts by October 28, could alsot bring showers in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.

Landfall Details for Cyclone Arnab Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall on October 28, 2026. • Date: October 28, 2026 (afternoon/night) • Expected Location: Along the coast between northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha How Cyclone Arnab Got Its Name The name Arnab was proposed by Bangladesh and is listed in the formal list of tropical cyclone names adopted in April 2020 by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones. The list contains names given by 13 countries: Bangladesh, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. The name Arnab is generally linked with the Bengali word for the ocean or sea. However, the formal IMD naming list confirms the country that proposed the name and its pronunciation but does not offer a definition of the word.