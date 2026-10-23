School Assembly News Headlines October 24, 2026: Assam NEET, IIT JAM, WB NEET PG, and Other News
School assembly news headlines for October 24, 2026, bring students a roundup of the latest significant events in India and across the globe. This update includes key developments in national and international affairs, sports, business, science and technology, and education. These short and easy-to-understand headlines will help students, teachers and parents stay updated on current affairs and prepare for the morning school assembly.
School assembly news headlines for October 24, 2026 highlight the major events and developments students should know from India and across the world. The roundup covers key national updates, international affairs, sports, business and other important current events. Education news also features updates on examinations, results, application deadlines and counselling schedules that matter to students. Read the article below to know the latest national, international, sports, business and education headlines to include in your morning school assembly.
National News Headlines for School Assembly October 24
- Delhi Police stop a protest march towards the Election Commission headquarters against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls; several participants detained near Gol Dak Khana.
- A group of independent scientists writes to the Election Commission and the Centre, seeking an immediate rollback of the SIR of voters.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, with trade, technology and global issues on the agenda.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah says the NDA will form the next government in Punjab, while inaugurating development projects worth ₹8,941 crore.
- Chhattisgarh’s Sirpur archaeological site enters UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List, giving India one more site on the global shortlist.
- IMD says a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will strengthen into a depression on October 24, with cyclone risk for north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.
- NHAI issues fresh rules for toilets and parking at national highway toll plazas, with smart monitoring made part of the plan.
- Centre begins building a nationwide Civil Defence Network to improve community disaster response.
- Election Commission blames a software glitch after unusual entries show up in Uttar Pradesh MLC electoral rolls; voting held for 11 graduates’ and teachers’ seats.
- Bihar completes verification of 1.03 crore pension beneficiaries, with Madhubani district finishing first.
- Allahabad High Court rules that a POCSO survivor cannot be refused compensation only because medical reports show no injury marks.
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International News Headlines for School Assembly October 24
- A magnitude 7.0 earthquake kills at least 16 people and injures 65 in Tibet’s Nagqu city, with over 12,000 residents moved to safety.
- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a shutdown of the occupied West Bank after an attack left five Israelis wounded days before elections.
- Greece’s Parliament passes a law banning social media for children under 15, to take effect from January 1, 2027.
- US President Donald Trump says the India–US trade deal will be of a “much different kind” and is close to being signed.
- One Indian national is killed and two are injured in an attack at an airport in Saudi Arabia; the Indian mission is assisting the families.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to restart three-way peace talks with Ukraine and the US, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets US and European officials in Norway.
- India rejects Pakistan’s claims at the United Nations on the Kargil war, noting that Pakistan had refused to take back the bodies of its own soldiers in 1999.
- A Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted and destroyed five drones launched towards Saudi Arabia on October 22.
- Nigeria reports an Ebola case, prompting health authorities to step up surveillance across the region.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly October 24
- India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the first T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
- India chase down 226 in 19.4 overs, their highest successful T20I run chase, with Sanju Samson making 67 off 33 balls and Naman Dhir finishing the job.
- The second T20I is scheduled at the same venue on October 24, with India looking to extend the lead.
- India finish fourth at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with 114 medals: 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, their best-ever haul.
- India collect 25 medals, including nine gold, on the final day at Aichi-Nagoya.
- Sachin Sarjerao Khilari wins gold in men’s F46 shot put with a record 15.87 m throw, as Mohammad Yasser and Parveen complete an Indian sweep with silver and bronze.
- Para-archer Sheetal Devi wins two gold medals on the same day; Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi take the men’s recurve doubles title.
- The first Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship begins at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad and runs till October 27.
- FIFA names the United States as host of the first women’s Club World Cup, to be held in 2028.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly October 24
- Jio Platforms’ ₹30,213-crore IPO becomes the first public issue in the world to receive more than one crore applications, as the offer closed on October 23.
- The Jio Platforms issue is subscribed close to seven times, with bids for over 147 crore shares against 19.75 crore on offer in the ₹1,065–₹1,119 price band.
- Sensex falls over 360 points in morning trade on October 23 as metal, realty and auto stocks slide, while IT shares hold up.
- Rupee opens a shade stronger at 94.79 against the US dollar, from the previous close of 94.82.
- Gold heads for its sharpest weekly fall in four months, while crude oil steadies after a 4% jump a day earlier.
- OYO’s parent Prism halves its proposed IPO size from ₹6,650 crore to ₹3,350 crore.
- Bajaj Housing Finance’s Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Kalani will step down by January 31, 2027.
- The Reserve Bank of India holds a three-day Variable Rate Repo auction under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility on October 23.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly October 24
- NTA closes online registration for UGC-NET December 2026 on October 28; the exam will be held on December 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21.
- The UGC-NET correction window opens from November 2 to 4, 2026, as per the revised information bulletin.
- IndiaAI opens the 2026-27 Research Fellowship for students, offering up to ₹1 lakh for undergraduates and ₹2 lakh for postgraduates; last date to apply is November 30.
- JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, according to the released schedule, with registration expected to open shortly.
- CBSE is yet to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination date sheet for 2027, which will be hosted on cbse.gov.in.
- UGC will observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26 to November 1, 2026 across universities and colleges.
- C-DOT sets up its sixth Centre of Excellence at IIT (BHU) Varanasi to work on next-generation telecom and network technologies.
- The Centre for Development of Telematics network of CoEs is being expanded to give engineering students hands-on research exposure.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly October 24
- ISRO fixes October 30 as the launch date for the NVS-03 navigation satellite on the GSLV-F18 mission from Sriharikota.
- C-DAC and Bank of India join hands to build indigenous quantum technologies for banking, under a new collaboration.
- The Department of Pharmaceuticals forms a committee to review marketing practices in the drug industry.
- IMD tracks a Bay of Bengal system that may turn into a cyclonic storm by October 26 and move towards the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast.
Thought of the Day
“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” (By Dr. Seuss, author and illustrator)
Meaning: Every book you finish adds something to your mind, and every new thing you learn opens a door you did not know existed. Reading is not a task to finish for marks; it is the way you collect ideas that will help you later. So keep a book with you and read a little every day.
Following the news is a small daily habit that quietly shapes how a student thinks. When you read about a court ruling, a cricket chase or a new exam deadline, you learn to check facts, ask why something happened and see how one decision can affect lakhs of people. That habit of asking careful questions makes you a better student today and a more responsible citizen tomorrow.
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.