School Assembly News Headlines October 24, 2026: Assam NEET, IIT JAM, WB NEET PG, and Other News

School assembly news headlines for October 24, 2026 highlight the major events and developments students should know from India and across the world. The roundup covers key national updates, international affairs, sports, business and other important current events. Education news also features updates on examinations, results, application deadlines and counselling schedules that matter to students. Read the article below to know the latest national, international, sports, business and education headlines to include in your morning school assembly.

Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly October 24

ISRO fixes October 30 as the launch date for the NVS-03 navigation satellite on the GSLV-F18 mission from Sriharikota.

C-DAC and Bank of India join hands to build indigenous quantum technologies for banking, under a new collaboration.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals forms a committee to review marketing practices in the drug industry.

IMD tracks a Bay of Bengal system that may turn into a cyclonic storm by October 26 and move towards the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast.

Thought of the Day

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” (By Dr. Seuss, author and illustrator)

Meaning: Every book you finish adds something to your mind, and every new thing you learn opens a door you did not know existed. Reading is not a task to finish for marks; it is the way you collect ideas that will help you later. So keep a book with you and read a little every day.