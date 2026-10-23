Telangana SSC Exam Fee Dates 2027 Out for March Exams; Check Details

The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the examination fee payment schedule for the TS SSC, OSSC and vocational public examinations scheduled for March 2027. Students can pay the examination fee without a late fee from October 30 to November 16, 2026. Those who miss the regular deadline will have three additional payment windows, with late fees of ₹50, ₹200 and ₹500, depending on when they submit the fee.The schedule also specifies separate deadlines for schools to remit the collected fees and submit students' examination data. Candidates should contact their respective school headmasters to complete the payment process within the prescribed period. TS SSC Exam Fee Payment Schedule 2027 The examination fee payment process will take place in four stages. Students who pay during the regular window can avoid additional late charges, while those who miss the deadline will have to pay the applicable penalty.

Payment category Student fee payment dates Late fee Regular fee October 30 to November 16, 2026 Nil First late-fee window November 18 to December 1, 2026 ₹50 Second late-fee window December 3 to December 14, 2026 ₹200 Final late-fee window December 16 to December 28, 2026 ₹500 Students should note that the late-fee amount increases with each subsequent payment window. They are advised to complete the process during the regular period to avoid additional expenses. Telangana SSC Exam Fee: Important Dates for Schools The Directorate has prescribed separate deadlines for schools to remit examination fees and submit candidate information. These dates apply to school authorities and are different from the deadlines for students. Payment category Fee remittance by headmasters Student data submission to DEO Regular fee November 4 to November 17, 2026 November 21, 2026 ₹50 late fee December 2, 2026 December 7, 2026 ₹200 late fee December 15, 2026 December 17, 2026 ₹500 late fee December 29, 2026 December 30, 2026

The deadline for the District Educational Officer (DEO) to submit school examination rolls online to the Director of Government Examinations is December 10, 2026, for the regular-fee window and December 31, 2026, for the late-fee windows.School authorities should complete the required formalities within the specified dates to ensure that students' examination records are submitted on time. TS SSC Exam Fee 2027: How Much Do Students Have to Pay? The examination fee depends on the number of subjects selected and the type of examination.Vocational candidates must pay an additional ₹60 over the prescribed SSC academic examination fee of ₹125.Candidates should confirm the applicable amount with their school headmaster, particularly if they are appearing for a limited number of subjects or a vocational course.