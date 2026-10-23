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Telangana SSC Exam Fee Dates 2027 Out for March Exams; Check Details

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 13:39 IST

Telangana SSC exam fee payment dates for March 2027 have been announced. Check the article to know the last date without a late fee, payment schedule, charges and exemptions.

Telangana SSC Exam Fee Dates 2027
Telangana SSC Exam Fee Dates 2027
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The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the examination fee payment schedule for the TS SSC, OSSC and vocational public examinations scheduled for March 2027. Students can pay the examination fee without a late fee from October 30 to November 16, 2026. Those who miss the regular deadline will have three additional payment windows, with late fees of ₹50, ₹200 and ₹500, depending on when they submit the fee.The schedule also specifies separate deadlines for schools to remit the collected fees and submit students' examination data. Candidates should contact their respective school headmasters to complete the payment process within the prescribed period.

TS SSC Exam Fee Payment Schedule 2027

The examination fee payment process will take place in four stages. Students who pay during the regular window can avoid additional late charges, while those who miss the deadline will have to pay the applicable penalty.

Payment category

Student fee payment dates

Late fee

Regular fee

October 30 to November 16, 2026

Nil

First late-fee window

November 18 to December 1, 2026

₹50

Second late-fee window

December 3 to December 14, 2026

₹200

Final late-fee window

December 16 to December 28, 2026

₹500

Students should note that the late-fee amount increases with each subsequent payment window. They are advised to complete the process during the regular period to avoid additional expenses.

Telangana SSC Exam Fee: Important Dates for Schools

The Directorate has prescribed separate deadlines for schools to remit examination fees and submit candidate information. These dates apply to school authorities and are different from the deadlines for students.

Payment category

Fee remittance by headmasters

Student data submission to DEO

Regular fee

November 4 to November 17, 2026

November 21, 2026

₹50 late fee

December 2, 2026

December 7, 2026

₹200 late fee

December 15, 2026

December 17, 2026

₹500 late fee

December 29, 2026

December 30, 2026

The deadline for the District Educational Officer (DEO) to submit school examination rolls online to the Director of Government Examinations is December 10, 2026, for the regular-fee window and December 31, 2026, for the late-fee windows.School authorities should complete the required formalities within the specified dates to ensure that students' examination records are submitted on time.

TS SSC Exam Fee 2027: How Much Do Students Have to Pay?

The examination fee depends on the number of subjects selected and the type of examination.Vocational candidates must pay an additional ₹60 over the prescribed SSC academic examination fee of ₹125.Candidates should confirm the applicable amount with their school headmaster, particularly if they are appearing for a limited number of subjects or a vocational course.

Examination category

Examination fee

Up to three subjects

₹110

More than three subjects

₹125

All subjects

₹125

Vocational candidates

Additional ₹60 over the prescribed SSC academic examination fee

TS SSC Exam Fee Payment 2027: Official Website and Process

Students must pay their examination fees through their respective schools. The payment process is handled through the school's login on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana.

The fee must be remitted through the online integration with Cyber Treasury. Payments made through IFMIS portal challans or manual bank challans will not be accepted, according to the supplied press note.

Students should follow these steps:

  1. Contact the headmaster or examination in-charge of their school.
  2. Confirm the examination fee applicable to their category and subjects.
  3. Pay the prescribed fee within the relevant deadline.
  4. Check with the school that the payment has been recorded and the necessary examination details have been submitted.

TS SSC Exam Fee Exemption 2027

According to the supplied announcement, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Backward Classes (BC) categories appearing for the SSC Public Examinations in March 2027 are exempt from examination fees under the applicable government orders. Eligible candidates should check the relevant government order and confirm the conditions for exemption with their school headmaster before assuming that no payment is required.

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Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Oct 23, 2026, 13:39 IST
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