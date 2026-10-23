AYUSH NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Out at aaccc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download PDF
AYUSH NEET UG Round 3 Result 2026 is now available at aaccc.gov.in. Check the provisional seat allotment PDF and college reporting dates in the article below.
The AYUSH NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotement Result 2026 has been released by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC). Candidates who participated in the third round of undergraduate counselling can now check their allotment status on the official website, aaccc.gov.in. The provisional result is available for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates can download the AYUSH UG Round 3 seat allotment result PDF to check their allotted college, course, quota and category. Those who have a secured seat must complete the admission process by reporting to their allotted institute between October 24 and 29, 2026. Scroll for more details.
AYUSH NEET UG Round 3 Result 2026: Direct Link
The AACCC has published the provisional round 3 seat allotment result on its official undergraduate counselling portal. For your convenience we have attached the direct link below.Candidates can use the link below to access their AYUSH NEET UG Round 3 Result 2026 result.
Direct Link to Access AYUSH NEET UG Round 3 Result PDF
AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 3 Important Dates
Candidates participating in AYUSH NEET UG counselling should keep track of the important dates to complete the admission process on time.
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Events
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Dates
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Round 3 seat allotment result
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October 23, 2026
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Reporting at the allotted institute
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October 24 to 29, 2026
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Verification of joined candidate data
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October 30 to 31, 2026
Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their respective institutes within the specified period. They should check the official counselling schedule and institute instructions for details about admission formalities.
How to Download AYUSH NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the AYUSH NEET UG Round 3 result PDF:
- Visit the official AACCC website at aaccc.gov.in.
- Navigate to the UG Counselling section.
- Open the Current Events section.
- Click on “Provisional Result AACCC UG R-3 2026-27”.
- Open the result PDF to view the seat allotment details.
- Use the search function in the PDF to locate your rank or other relevant details.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
Details Mentioned in the AYUSH NEET UG Round 3 Result PDF
The seat allotment result helps candidates identify the institute and course assigned to them. Candidates should check the following details wherever applicable:
- Candidate's rank
- Allotted institute
- Allotted course
- Allotted quota
- Allotted category
In case any information appears incorrect or requires clarification, candidates should refer to the official AACCC instructions.
What After the AYUSH NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the admission formalities at their respective institutes between October 24 and 29, 2026. They should check the reporting instructions issued by AACCC and their allotted college to understand the requirements for completing admission.Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the allotment result and follow the official website for any updates regarding the provisional result, reporting process or further counselling rounds.
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