NEET UG Counselling 2026: High Fees Leave 824 MBBS Seats Vacant in Tamil Nadu, Additional Round Uncertain

NEET UG 2026 vacant MBBS seats: As many as 824 seats remain vacant in deemed medical universities across Tamil Nadu and Punducherry following the final round of NEET UG 2026 counselling, according to reports citing Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) sources. High tuition fees have emerged as a major concern, with educationist and career counsellors pointing out that the cost of medical education may prevent financially constrained students from taking admission even when they have performed well in the entrance exams. Out of the 837 MBBS seats reported left unfilled across India after the final counselling round, 824 were deemed universities in the two regions. The development has renewed questions about the affordability of private medical education and whether the cost of an MBBS is limiting access for deserving candidates. Scroll for more details.

Why Are MBBS Seats Vacant After NEET UG 2026 Counselling? High annual tuition fees are being cited as a key reason behind the vacant seats. According to higher education career counsellor, annual MBBS tuition fees at deemed universities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry range from ₹25 lakh to ₹35 lakh. Students must also account for accommodation and food expenses. The supplied report estimates annual hostel and mess charges at private institutions at ₹1.2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh, adding to the overall cost of pursuing the degree.For families unable to meet these expenses, securing a seat through NEET UG counselling may not be financially feasible. This could leave some seats unfilled even after the completion of the scheduled admission rounds. Educationists Raise Concerns Over High MBBS Fees The vacancies have prompted concerns about the relationship between merit, affordability and access to medical education. P B Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System, Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), argued that students with high NEET scores may choose not to participate in counselling if they cannot afford the fees charged by private deemed universities.

He also questioned whether the examination's merit-based admission process can deliver equitable outcomes when financial resources influence a student's ability to pursue a medical seat. Babu called for greater regulation of fees at private medical institutions. He also advocated expanding the availability of government medical colleges to improve access to affordable medical education.These comments reflect the concerns raised by educationists over the financial barriers facing medical aspirants. How Much Does an MBBS Degree Cost at Deemed Universities? The reported fee structure highlights the financial commitment involved in pursuing an MBBS degree at deemed universities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Expense Reported annual cost MBBS tuition fees ₹25 lakh to ₹35 lakh Hostel and mess charges ₹1.2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh Total of these expenses ₹26.2 lakh to ₹37.5 lakh

Note: These figures are based on estimates cited in the supplied report. Actual charges may vary by institution, and other expenses may apply. Will MCC Conduct Another NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round? An additional counselling round may be considered because a substantial number of MBBS seats remain unfilled. However, the supplied report states that no decision had been confirmed at the time of reporting. Candidates should not assume that another round will take place or that the vacant seats will automatically become available for fresh allotment. Any further counselling process would depend on an official decision and the applicable admission rules. Aspirants should regularly check the official MCC UG Medical Counselling website for notices, schedules and updates concerning NEET UG 2026 admissions. For students who are still exploring medical admission options, it is important to distinguish between a seat being reported vacant and that seat being available for a new application or allotment. Only an official notice can confirm whether a further round will be conducted and which seats, if any, will be included.