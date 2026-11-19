The CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2027 will assess student’s understanding of management principles, business environment, marketing, finance and organisational management through different question formats, including case-study-based questions. These questions require students to apply theoretical concepts to real-world business situations, identify management principles and analyse decision-making scenarios. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2026-27 should practice case-study questions from important chapters such as Principles of Management, Business Environment, Planning, Organising, Staffing, Directing, Controlling, Financial Management, Marketing Management and Consumer Protection. In this article, students can practise CBSE Class 12 Business Studies case study questions with answers, explore important chapters and learn how to download the official sample paper PDF for the 2026-27 academic session.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Case Study Questions with Answers 2027, Download PDF CASE STUDY 1: NATURE AND SIGNIFICANCE OF MANAGEMENT Read the following text and answer the following questions on the basis of the same: Sana is the branch manager of ABC Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd. The company’s objective is to promote the sales of Indian handloom and handicraft products. It sells fabrics, furnishings, ready-mades and household items are made out of traditional Indian fabrics. Sana decides quantities, variety, colour and texture of all the above items and then allocates resources for their purchase form different suppliers. She appoints a team of designers and crafts people in the company, who developed some prints for bed covers in bright colour on silk. Although the products looked very attractive and impressive, they were relatively expensive on the front of affordability for an average customer.

Sana suggested that they should keep the silk bed covers for special festive occasions and offer the cotton bed covers on a regular basis to keep costs under control. Q.1. “She appoints a team of designers and crafts people in the company, who developed some prints for bed covers in bright colour on silk.” Which function of management is highlighted in this context? (A)Controlling (B) Staffing (C) Planning (D)Directing Q.2 In the above case “company’s objective is to promote the sales of Indian handloom and handicraft products.” The above line focus on which feature of management? (A)Management is an intangible force (B) Management is a goal oriented process (C) Management is pervasive in nature (D)Management is a continuous process Q.3 With reference to the above case, at which level of management Sana is working?

(A)Lower level (B) Top level (C) Middle level (D)Shop floor Q.4 “Sana suggested that they should keep the silk bed covers for special festive occasions and offer the cotton bed covers on a regular basis to keep costs under control.” Which function of management is highlighted in this context? (A)Controlling (B) Staffing (C) Organising (D)Planning ANSWERS: Ans.1 (B) Staffing Ans.2 (B) Management is a goal oriented process Ans.3 (C) Middle level Ans.4 (C) Controlling Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Previous Year Question Papers CASE STUDY 2: Principles of Management Read the following text and answer the following questions on the basis of the same: After completing her Bachelors in Fashion Designing from a well-known college in France, Aditi has opened a boutique in a posh market in Kolkata. She has divided the work in smaller units and each employee is well trained to perform his/her task efficiently. The sales persons are allowed to close a deal with a buyer by giving a maximum of 5 percent discount, whereas the decision to give any further discount rests with Aditi as the final authority. In the earlier period of her business venture, employees were asked to put in extra hours of work. In return she had promised to give them a special incentive within a year. Therefore, when the business was doing well, she honour her commitment by giving bonus to her employees. She also instructed her employees that communication from top to bottom should follow the official lines of command.

However, she tends to be more biased towards her female employees, when it comes to solve the conflicts among employees. Q .1 Aditi has divided the work in smaller units and each employee is well trained to perform his/ her task efficiently. Which principle of management is being followed here? (a) Centralization and Decentralization (b) Division of work (c) Discipline (d) Order Q .2 "The sales persons are allowed to close a deal with a buyer by giving a maximum of 5 percent discount, whereas the decision to give any further discount rests with Aditi as the final authority." Identify the principle of Management being followed here: (a) Centralization and Decentralisation (b) Authority and Responsibility (c) Unity of Command (d) Unity of Direction Q . 3 “Therefore, when the business was doing well, she honoured her commitment by giving bonus to her employees.” Which principle of management is being highlighted here?

(a) Discipline (b) Order (c) Remuneration to Employees (d) Unity of Direction Q.4 Aditi tends to be more biased towards her female employees, when it comes to solve the conflicts among employees. Which principle is being violated here? (a) Discipline (b) Order (c) Equity (d) None of these ANSWERS: Ans.1 (b) Division of work Ans.2 (a) Centralization and Decentralisation Ans.3 (a)) Discipline Ans.4 (c) Equity To download the complete CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Case Study Based Question Bank, click the link below CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Case Study Based Question Bank CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Case Study Questions with Answers 2026-27 The following sample questions are based on important concepts from the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus. Students can use them to practise identifying concepts, explaining principles and applying management theories to practical situations.

Case Study 1: Principles of Management A company manufacturing electronic appliances noticed that its employees were performing tasks using different methods, leading to wastage of time and resources. The management decided to introduce standardised tools, scientific methods of working and performance-based incentives. Workers were also encouraged to cooperate with the management to achieve organisational goals. Based on the information, answer the following questions: Q1. Which management theory is being applied by the company? (1 mark) (a) Administrative Management (b) Scientific Management (c) Bureaucratic Management (d) Behavioural Management Answer: (b) Scientific Management Q2. Identify the principle of Scientific Management related to standardising tools and methods of work. (1 mark) Answer: Science, not rule of thumb.

Q3. Explain any two principles of Scientific Management reflected in the case. (2 marks) Answer: Science, not rule of thumb: Scientific methods and standardised tools are used instead of traditional methods of performing work.

Cooperation, not individualism: Management and workers are encouraged to cooperate to achieve organisational objectives. Case Study 2: Planning A company manufacturing packaged food products decided to expand its business into new markets. Before launching the expansion plan, the management set specific objectives, evaluated different alternatives, estimated costs and prepared a detailed strategy. However, during implementation, the company faced unexpected changes in customer demand. Based on the information, answer the following questions: Q1. Identify the management function described in the case. (1 mark)

(a) Organising (b) Planning (c) Staffing (d) Controlling Answer: (b) Planning Q2. State any one limitation of planning highlighted by the case. (1 mark) Answer: Planning may not work in a dynamic environment. Unexpected changes in customer demand can make existing plans less effective and may require management to revise its strategies. Q3. Explain any two steps involved in the planning process. (2 marks) Answer: Setting objectives: The management establishes specific goals that the organisation wants to achieve within a particular period.

Evaluating alternatives: Different possible courses of action are analysed to determine the most suitable option for achieving the objectives. Case Study 3: Marketing Management A skincare company launched a new sunscreen product for young consumers. It introduced attractive packaging, offered discounts during the launch period, advertised the product on social media and made it available through retail stores and online platforms. The company also focused on explaining the benefits of the product to customers.

Based on the information, answer the following questions: Q1. Identify the marketing mix element related to attractive packaging. (1 mark) (a) Price (b) Place (c) Product (d) Promotion Answer: (c) Product Q2. Identify the marketing mix element related to discounts offered during the launch period. (1 mark) Answer: Price Q3. Explain the two marketing mix elements reflected in the case: Promotion and Place. (2 marks) Answer: Promotion: Promotion refers to activities undertaken by a business to communicate with customers, inform them about its products and persuade them to purchase. Social media advertising is a promotional activity.

Place: Place refers to the distribution of products and making them available to customers. Retail stores and online platforms are distribution channels used by the company.