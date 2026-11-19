IMD Weather Today: The atmosphere in India is gradually shifting now. It has started getting foggy in North India, along with chilly nights. Right now, the weather is taking different turns across the country on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

While some states are preparing for heavy rainfall and strong winds due to Cyclonic Storm Akvan, others are enjoying sunny afternoons and colder mornings.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is moving towards the nation at a fast pace and will hit the land soon.

The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, along with thunderstorms in several coastal areas.

On the other hand, northern states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are experiencing a winter-like chill, with morning fog affecting visibility.