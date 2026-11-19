IMD Weather Today, November 19, 2026: Fog Chills North India, Cyclone Akvan Brings Heavy Rainfall & Strong Winds On Coasts; Check State-Wise Forecast, Temperature, AQI
Cyclone Akvan is likely to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of southern and eastern India, while northern states experience foggy mornings and chilly nights. Check the state-wise rainfall forecast, temperatures and AQI across India.
IMD Weather Today: The atmosphere in India is gradually shifting now. It has started getting foggy in North India, along with chilly nights. Right now, the weather is taking different turns across the country on Thursday, November 19, 2026.
While some states are preparing for heavy rainfall and strong winds due to Cyclonic Storm Akvan, others are enjoying sunny afternoons and colder mornings.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is moving towards the nation at a fast pace and will hit the land soon.
The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, along with thunderstorms in several coastal areas.
On the other hand, northern states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are experiencing a winter-like chill, with morning fog affecting visibility.
Adding to the concern, rising air pollution continues to trouble several cities across northern and central India.
IMD Weather Forecast, Cyclone Akvan: Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Expected
- Cyclone Akvan's Movement: Cyclonic Storm Akvan over the Bay of Bengal is expected to influence weather conditions across several Indian states on November 19, 2026. The system is moving northwestwards and is likely to intensify further before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast.
- Andhra Pradesh and Yanam: Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers. Severe thundersqualls may reach speeds of 100–110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph.
- Odisha: Several parts of Odisha may receive isolated very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.
- Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal: These regions may experience isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds as Cyclone Akvan influences weather conditions.
- Gangetic West Bengal: Parts of Gangetic West Bengal may also witness rainfall and thunderstorms, with gusty winds adding to the changing weather conditions.
State-Wise Weather Forecast Today: Rainfall, Temperature and AQI
State-wise weather forecast for November 19, 2026, covering rainfall predictions, minimum and maximum temperatures, weather conditions and approximate AQI levels across major Indian cities.
|
State/UT
|
City
|
Rainfall Forecast
|
Min. Temp.
|
Max. Temp.
|
Weather Conditions
|
AQI
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Heavy to extremely heavy
|
22°C
|
28°C
|
Severe thundersqualls and strong winds
|
110–140
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Isolated very heavy rain
|
21°C
|
23°C
|
Heavy rain and thundersqualls
|
182–207
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
Isolated heavy rain
|
24°C
|
30°C
|
Cloudy with thunder and lightning
|
162
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
Isolated heavy rain
|
20°C
|
28°C
|
Cloudy with gusty winds
|
152–188
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
Light to moderate showers
|
18°C
|
31°C
|
Partly cloudy with morning haze
|
183–213
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
Mostly dry; slight rain possibility
|
18°C
|
28°C
|
Mostly cloudy and pleasant
|
109–111
|
Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Isolated to scattered showers
|
24°C
|
34°C
|
Partly cloudy; possible afternoon thunderstorms
|
60–85
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
No significant rainfall
|
25°C
|
33°C
|
Dry, sunny and warm
|
164–226
|
Delhi (NCT)
|
New Delhi
|
No significant rainfall
|
12°C
|
26°C
|
Dense morning fog; hazy sunshine
|
232–374
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Greater Noida/Lucknow
|
Dry
|
14°C
|
27°C
|
Morning mist and fog; sunny afternoon
|
172–480
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
Dry
|
14°C
|
28°C
|
Clear skies and cool mornings
|
108–205
|
Punjab
|
Chandigarh
|
Dry
|
11°C
|
25°C
|
Dense morning fog; sunny later
|
167–307
|
Haryana
|
Gurugram
|
Dry
|
11°C
|
25°C
|
Foggy morning; clear afternoon
|
167–307
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
Mostly dry; rain possible Nov 20–21
|
15°C
|
28°C
|
Morning mist and partly cloudy skies
|
200–350+
|
Jharkhand
|
Ranchi
|
Mostly dry; rain possible Nov 20–21
|
15°C
|
28°C
|
Morning mist and partly cloudy skies
|
200–350+
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Isolated rainfall possible
|
16°C
|
26°C
|
Cloudy; possible thunderstorms
|
50–90
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Isolated rainfall possible
|
16°C
|
26°C
|
Cloudy; possible thunderstorms
|
50–90
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