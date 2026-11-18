IMD Weather Today, November 18, 2026: Cyclone Akvan Threatens the Coast, Winter Fog Covers North India; Check Snowfall and State-Wise Temperature Forecast
Cyclone Akvan puts India's eastern and southern coasts on alert as winter fog spreads across North India. Check the latest IMD weather forecast for November 18, 2026, including cyclone updates, rainfall warnings, Himalayan snowfall predictions and state-wise temperatures.
IMD Weather Forecast Today: The weather in India is presenting two kinds of skies right now. The contrasting weather across the country on November 18, 2026, indicates that the weather and atmosphere are changing and moving towards peak winter.
While Cyclone Akvan is keeping the eastern and southern coasts on high alert, northern states are waking up to chilly mornings and dense fog.
The developing depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify, bringing heavy rainfall, powerful winds and rough sea conditions to coastal regions.
On the other hand, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are experiencing a gradual winter chill, with reduced morning visibility.
The Himalayan region, however, continues to remain cold and dry, with no significant fresh snowfall expected over the next few days.
IMD Forecast For Cyclone Akvan: Latest Updates and Landfall
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Akvan was over the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on November 18.
It is moving north-northwestwards at around 3 kmph. The storm is expected to gradually strengthen into a Severe Cyclonic Storm. It will then turn into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by November 19.
Also, according to the IMD, it is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20.
At landfall, wind speeds may reach 120–130 kmph, with gusts of up to 145 kmph. With the storm gathering strength, coastal residents should follow official warnings and safety instructions issued by authorities.
Cyclone Akvan Map
IMD Weather Forecast Across India
The upcoming Cyclone Akvan is expected to influence weather conditions across several eastern, southern and central regions. On the other hand, northern India will experience foggy mornings, then western and northeastern states are likely to see comparatively stable weather.
Weather In Northern India
-
Uttar Pradesh: Dense fog is likely during morning hours in isolated areas of East and West Uttar Pradesh. Afternoons are expected to remain predominantly dry and sunny.
-
Delhi-NCR: Mainly clear skies are expected, with mist and shallow fog during the morning. Dense fog may develop at isolated places between November 19 and 21.
-
Punjab and Haryana: Chilly mornings, shallow fog and comparatively pleasant afternoons are expected. Dense fog is forecast at isolated places from November 19 to 21.
-
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Dry and cold weather is likely, particularly across higher elevations. No significant widespread precipitation is indicated.
-
Rajasthan: Mostly dry weather, clear skies and relatively warm afternoons are expected.
Weather In Southern India
-
Andhra Pradesh and Yanam: Heavy rainfall is expected on November 18, followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall on November 19 and 20. Winds may reach 120–130 kmph, with gusts up to 145 kmph near landfall.
-
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal: North Tamil Nadu may experience heavy rainfall on November 19. Gusty winds reaching 50–60 kmph, with higher gusts, are also expected.
-
Telangana: Rainfall activity may increase from November 19, with heavy to very heavy rainfall possible in isolated areas of eastern Telangana on November 20 and 21.
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Karnataka: Mainly dry weather is expected initially, although isolated rainfall may develop across coastal and interior districts between November 21 and 23.
-
Kerala: Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely during the forecast period, with no major widespread weather disruption indicated.
Weather In Eastern India
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Odisha: Southern coastal districts may experience heavy rainfall on November 18, followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall between November 19 and 21. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely.
-
West Bengal: Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata, may receive heavy rainfall between November 19 and 21.
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Jharkhand: Isolated heavy rainfall is likely on November 20 and 21 as the weather system influences eastern India.
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Bihar: Mostly dry weather is expected, although isolated rainfall activity may occur around November 21.
Weather In Central India
-
Chhattisgarh: Rainfall activity is expected to increase, with heavy rainfall possible at isolated places between November 20 and 21.
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Madhya Pradesh: East Madhya Pradesh may receive isolated heavy rainfall on November 21, while other areas are expected to remain comparatively stable.
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Maharashtra: Vidarbha may experience isolated heavy rainfall on November 21. Other parts of the state are likely to remain relatively dry.
Weather In Western India
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Gujarat: Mainly dry weather is expected, with no significant weather activity forecast.
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Goa: Generally dry and warm conditions are likely to continue.
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Rajasthan: Clear skies and dry conditions are expected, with relatively warm daytime temperatures.
Weather In Northeastern India
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Assam and Meghalaya: Mostly stable weather is expected, with isolated rainfall activity possible in the coming days.
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Arunachal Pradesh: Isolated rainfall may occur initially, followed by comparatively dry conditions.
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Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura: No significant widespread weather activity is indicated in the current forecast.
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Sikkim: Cold and misty conditions may continue, particularly during morning hours.
Weather In Island Territories
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are expected on November 18, followed by scattered rainfall during the subsequent days. Gusty winds are also likely.
IMD Weather Forecast State-Wise Temperature Today, November 18, 2026
The following table provides an indicative temperature snapshot for the capitals of all 28 Indian states. Actual temperatures may vary depending on location and time of measurement.
|
State
|
Capital
|
Morning Temperature
|
Expected Day High
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Amaravati
|
24°C
|
29°C
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar
|
15°C
|
24°C
|
Assam
|
Dispur
|
17°C
|
26°C
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
16°C
|
27°C
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
18°C
|
29°C
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
24°C
|
33°C
|
Gujarat
|
Gandhinagar
|
22°C
|
33°C
|
Haryana
|
Chandigarh
|
12°C
|
25°C
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
8°C
|
17°C
|
Jharkhand
|
Ranchi
|
13°C
|
25°C
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
17°C
|
27°C
|
Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
25°C
|
31°C
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
15°C
|
28°C
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
25°C
|
34°C
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
13°C
|
24°C
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
11°C
|
19°C
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
15°C
|
23°C
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
12°C
|
21°C
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
23°C
|
29°C
|
Punjab
|
Chandigarh
|
12°C
|
25°C
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
18°C
|
29°C
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
9°C
|
16°C
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
26°C
|
29°C
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
21°C
|
29°C
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
18°C
|
28°C
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
16°C
|
27°C
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
12°C
|
24°C
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
22°C
|
29°C
Note: Temperatures are approximate indicative figures, not independently verified live observations. Chandigarh serves as the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana.
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