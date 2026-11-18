IMD Weather Forecast Today: The weather in India is presenting two kinds of skies right now. The contrasting weather across the country on November 18, 2026, indicates that the weather and atmosphere are changing and moving towards peak winter.

While Cyclone Akvan is keeping the eastern and southern coasts on high alert, northern states are waking up to chilly mornings and dense fog.

The developing depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify, bringing heavy rainfall, powerful winds and rough sea conditions to coastal regions.

On the other hand, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are experiencing a gradual winter chill, with reduced morning visibility.

The Himalayan region, however, continues to remain cold and dry, with no significant fresh snowfall expected over the next few days.