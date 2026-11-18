NLSAT 2027 Registrations Commence for BA, LLB, MPP, PhD Programmes; Apply by March 23 at nlsatadmissions.nls.ac.in
NLSIU Bangalore has commenced the online registration and application process for NLSAT 2027. Candidates interested in applying for the BA (Hons), LLB, MPP and PhD programmes can visit the official website to apply.
NLSAT 2027: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has started the online registration and application process for the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT) 2027. Candidates interested in securing admission to the undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes at the university can submit their applications through the link on the official website.
The NLSAT will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2027, at test centres across the country. The last date for candidates to submit applications for NLSAT 2027 is March 23, 2027. Admissions are conducted for the NLS B.A. (Hons.) 3-year undergraduate programme with the option of an additional 4th year in the research track. The NLS B.A. (Hons.) structure includes Common Core Foundational Courses, Majors and Minors, Open Electives, Languages, Practice Courses and Internships. The 3-year LLB (Hons) postgraduate professional degree programme is open to graduates from all disciplines and qualifies you to practice law. The Master’s Programme in Public Policy is a two-year interdisciplinary programme focussing on the interface between policy, social sciences, and the law and PhD (Law) and PhD (Social Sciences, Humanities and Public Policy).
NLSAT 2027 Applications - Click Here
Steps to Apply for NLSAT 2027
The NLSAT 2027 online registration and application window is available on the official website. Candidates interested in applying for the NLSAT 2027 exams can follow the steps below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NLSAT
Step 2: Click on Admission 2027
Step 3: Read through the details and click on Apply Now
Step 4: Fill out the details
Step 5: Upload necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Review the filled applications
Step 8: Save and click on Submit
NLSAT 2027 Application Fee
Submit the application fee online. The course and category-wise fee details are provided below.
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Category
|
Course
|
Fee
|
General Category
|
NLS B.A. (Hons.) Programme
|
3500 (Rupees Three Thousand Five Hundred only)
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SC/ST/OBСNCL/PWD/EWS category
|
Rs. 3000 (Rupees Three Thousand only).
|
General Category
|
3-Year LL.B. (Hons) Programme
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Rs. 3500 (Rupees Three Thousand Five Hundred only)
|
SC/ST/OBСNCL/PWD/EWS category
|
Rs. 3000 (Rupees Three Thousand only).
|
General
|
MPP
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Rs. 3500 (Rupees Three thousand five hundred only)
|
SC or ST or OBC-NCL or PWD or EWS
|
Rs. 3000 (Rupees Three Thousand only)
|
All
|
PhD
|
Rs. 3500/- (Rupees Three Thousand Five Hundred Only
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.