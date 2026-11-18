NLSAT 2027: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has started the online registration and application process for the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT) 2027. Candidates interested in securing admission to the undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes at the university can submit their applications through the link on the official website.

The NLSAT will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2027, at test centres across the country. The last date for candidates to submit applications for NLSAT 2027 is March 23, 2027. Admissions are conducted for the NLS B.A. (Hons.) 3-year undergraduate programme with the option of an additional 4th year in the research track. The NLS B.A. (Hons.) structure includes Common Core Foundational Courses, Majors and Minors, Open Electives, Languages, Practice Courses and Internships. The 3-year LLB (Hons) postgraduate professional degree programme is open to graduates from all disciplines and qualifies you to practice law. The Master’s Programme in Public Policy is a two-year interdisciplinary programme focussing on the interface between policy, social sciences, and the law and PhD (Law) and PhD (Social Sciences, Humanities and Public Policy).