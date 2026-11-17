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CLAT Admit Card 2027: The Consortium of NLUs is expected to release the admit cards for the CLAT 2027 exams soon. The CLAT admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The CLAT 2027 UG PG admit card release date and time have not been confirmed. The CLAT 2027 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2026. An update on the release of the CLAT 2027 admit card will be available on the official website. To download the CLAT 2027 admit card, students are required to visit the official website and login with the application number and password. Once the admit card is released, students need to make sure they download and keep a copy of their admit card with them until the results are announced. Along with the admit card, candidates are also required to carry a valid ID proof.

CLAT 2027 admit card will be available for download on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to download the hall ticket. CLAT 2027 Admit Card Date and Time The CLAT 2027 admit card will be available for download on the official website. An official confirmation of the date and time for the release of the CLAT 2027 admit card will be available online soon. Those who have submitted their online applications will be able to download their CLAT 2027 UG PG admit card through the link on the website. Since the exam is scheduled for December 6, 2026, it is likely that the CLAT admit cards will be available for download anytime next week. This will give candidates enough time to check the exam centre and make necessary travel arrangements.