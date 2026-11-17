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The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NRI list of eligible candidates for the NEET PG (Round 2) counselling. Candidates participating in the counselling round can check the list of eligible candidates through the link on the official website. The list has been issued as a PDF document containing the names of candidates. As per the notification released, the list contains the names of candidates who have been converted provisionally from Indian to NRI for the purpose of PG counselling 2026-27 on the basis of scrutiny of documents sent by them to MCC of DGHS. However, the candidates have to produce the same original documents at the time of reporting in case an NRI seat is allotted to them, failing which their admission is liable to be cancelled. NEET PG Counselling 2026 NRI List of Eligible Candidates - Click Here

The eligibility list contains the names of 99 students who are eligible for admission in the NEET PG Round 2 counselling under the NRI quota. After the provisional and final allotment results for the second round of NEET PG counselling are released, students admitted based on the NRI quota must carry with them all the relevant documents, including the documents proving their NRI status, to complete the final admission process. NEET PG Counselling 2026: Steps to Check Eligibility The link for students to check NRI eligibility is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling Step 2: Click on the Round 2 NRI eligibility list Step 3: The PDF containing the names of candidates eligible for NEET PG admission will be displayed