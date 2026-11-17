NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 List of Eligible NRI Candidates Released at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2026 NRI Eligibility list has been released for the second round of counselling. Candidates can check their eligibility through the PDF link provided.
The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NRI list of eligible candidates for the NEET PG (Round 2) counselling. Candidates participating in the counselling round can check the list of eligible candidates through the link on the official website. The list has been issued as a PDF document containing the names of candidates.
As per the notification released, the list contains the names of candidates who have been converted provisionally from Indian to NRI for the purpose of PG counselling 2026-27 on the basis of scrutiny of documents sent by them to MCC of DGHS. However, the candidates have to produce the same original documents at the time of reporting in case an NRI seat is allotted to them, failing which their admission is liable to be cancelled.
NEET PG Counselling 2026 NRI List of Eligible Candidates - Click Here
The eligibility list contains the names of 99 students who are eligible for admission in the NEET PG Round 2 counselling under the NRI quota. After the provisional and final allotment results for the second round of NEET PG counselling are released, students admitted based on the NRI quota must carry with them all the relevant documents, including the documents proving their NRI status, to complete the final admission process.
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Steps to Check Eligibility
The link for students to check NRI eligibility is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on the Round 2 NRI eligibility list
Step 3: The PDF containing the names of candidates eligible for NEET PG admission will be displayed
Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Seat Allotment: Round 2 Results Shortly
The second round seat allotment result for NEET PG counselling 2026 will be available on the official website soon. The provisional allotment and final allotment results will be announced online. Those who have applied for admission will be able to check their allotment status through their login once the final allotment result is released.
Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: MCC NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today at mcc.nic.in, Check Latest Updates Here
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.