ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download Free PDF
Check the ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2026-27 including theory and practical marks, examination duration, unit-wise weightage and assessment structure in the article below.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the ISC Class 12 Biotechnology syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students appearing for the ISC Board Exam 2027 must understand the complete syllabus to prepare effectively and cover all the topics before the final exam.
The ISC Class 12 Biotechnology syllabus 2026-27 covers four major units: Molecular Biology, Genetic Engineering, Cell Culture Technology and Bioinformatics. These units introduce students to DNA, RNA, gene cloning, genetic engineering, cell culture, biotechnology applications and the use of computer technology in biological research.
The subject carries 100 marks in total, including a 70-mark theory paper and 30 marks for practical work, project work and the practical file. Students should study both theory and practical topics to prepare for the board exam.
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the important details of the ISC Class 12 Biotechnology syllabus in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Class
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12
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Subject
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Biotechnology
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Subject Code
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878
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Board Exam Year
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2027
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Total Marks
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100
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Theory Paper
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70 Marks
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Practical Exam
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15 Marks
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Project Work
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10 Marks
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Practical File
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5 Marks
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Theory Paper Duration
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3 Hours
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Practical Exam Duration
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3 Hours
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download
Students can download the official ISC Class 12 Biotechnology syllabus PDF directly from the CISCE website. The PDF contains the complete syllabus for Class 12, including theory topics, practical experiments, project work and other important details.for your convenience we have attached the direct link to download the ISC Class 12 Biotechnology syllabus PDF from the link given below:
Download ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus PDF
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Topics
The ISC Class 12 Biotechnology syllabus 2026-27 is divided into four units. Each unit covers important topics related to molecular biology, genetic engineering, cell culture and bioinformatics. Students can check the complete unit-wise syllabus in the table below.
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Unit No.
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Unit Name
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Topics
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1
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Molecular Biology
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(i) Nucleic acids and their estimation: An understanding of nucleic acids and their biochemical structure. DNA as the genetic material (Hershey and Chase experiment). DNA (B-DNA) – physical and chemical structure; definition, double helical model of DNA (Watson and Crick's); nucleotide and nucleoside; Chargaff's Law; method of replication of DNA; various replicative enzymes in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic organisms, for example, topoisomerases, helicase, SSBs, polymerases, primases and ligases. Concept of semi-conservative replication (with respect to Meselson and Stahl experiment and Taylor et al. experiment on Vicia faba using radiolabelled thymidine) and semi-discontinuous replication (leading and lagging strands), Okazaki fragments. RNA – definition, various types of RNAs such as mRNA, tRNA (Cloverleaf model with diagram; brief introduction to L-shaped model), rRNA, their structure and functions. Techniques of nucleic acid estimation – colorimetry and UV-visible spectrophotometry.
(ii) Protein Synthesis: Synthesis of different RNAs and the complete mechanism of polypeptide chain formation. Concept of central dogma. From genes to proteins: (a) Concept of transcriptional unit, promoter, structural and terminator region; concept of split gene – intron and exon; monocistronic and polycistronic RNA, hnRNA. (b) Transcription – explanation of the complete process including enzymes involved in the process; post-transcriptional changes and their significance in eukaryotes – polyadenylation, capping and RNA splicing. (c) Concept of reverse transcription. (d) Genetic code – properties of genetic code, start and stop codons, anticodons. (e) Translation of RNA to protein – complete mechanism of chain initiation, elongation and termination, the role of tRNA, mRNA and rRNA in protein synthesis. Post-translational changes not included.
(iii) Gene regulation in prokaryotes: Operon concept – lac operon and trp operon.
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2
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Genetic Engineering
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(i) Introduction to gene cloning and genetic engineering: Concept of cloning and vectors. Tools of recombinant DNA technology, types of restriction endonucleases and other enzymes used in gene cloning; techniques involved in extraction and purification of DNA from bacterial, plant and animal cells. Selection of host cells: eukaryotic and prokaryotic.
Vectors: Characteristics and types such as plasmids – pBR322, pUC (in pBR322, presence of two antibiotic-resistant genes and in pUC, presence of lac Z gene to be taught), cosmids, phages (M13 and λ), YACs, BACs (to be taught with reference to stability and their carrying capacity), animal and plant viruses (CaMV, retrovirus, SV40 – only names of viruses, no details).
Transfer of recombinants into host cells: (a) Vectorless methods – basic concept of transformation, transfection, electroporation, liposome-mediated gene transfer, microinjection and biolistic. (b) Vector-mediated method – Agrobacterium tumefaciens-induced gene transfer.
Methods of identification of recombinants: Direct selection (green fluorescent selection) and insertional inactivation (blue-white selection, antibiotic resistance).
A basic understanding of DNA libraries – construction of genomic and cDNA libraries. Construction of a recombinant DNA molecule.
(ii) Innovations in Biotechnology: Produced by using modern biotechnological tools (select examples of products already available).
(a) Plants: Production of Flavr Savr tomatoes, Bt-crops and Golden Rice.
(b) Healthcare: Production of recombinant Hepatitis-B vaccine, Humulin, interferon and edible vaccines.
(c) Animal: Dolly the cloned sheep, sources and characteristics of stem cells and their applications.
(d) Environmental biotechnology: Bioremediation using oil-eating bacteria as an example.
(e) Industrial biotechnology: Applications of industrial enzymes – rennet, subtilisin, amylase and papain.
(iii) Gene analysis techniques: Various techniques involved in recombinant DNA technology. DNA probes – definition and use. Low-resolution mapping techniques: gel electrophoresis, Southern blotting (details of the technique to be taught), Western and Northern blotting (a brief idea and their uses). High-resolution techniques: DNA sequencing – sequencing by chain termination, automated DNA sequencing. Site-directed mutagenesis. DNA amplification by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – applications of PCR, steps and application of DNA profiling or DNA fingerprinting.
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3
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Cell Culture Technology
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A brief idea of tools and techniques involved in cell culture technology and their applications in microbial, plant tissue and animal cell cultures respectively.
(i) General tools and techniques used in cell culture technology:
(a) Instruments: Centrifuge, LAF hood and biosafety cabinets, pH meter, autoclave, vortex mixer, hot air oven, magnetic stirrer, weighing balance, microfiltration unit, incubator, CO2 incubator, inverted microscope, bioreactor (diagram, its components and their function) – stirred tank and sparged type (brief idea only), use of T-flasks to propagate animal cells. Only uses of the above instruments to be studied.
(b) Sterilisation techniques for culture room, apparatus, transfer area, media, vitamins and living material.
(c) Cryopreservation (need and steps).
(d) Cell counting (direct counting by haemocytometer), cell viability by Evan's blue stain and cell sorting (FACS only).
(e) Types of media (synthetic/defined, semi-synthetic/differential, complex/natural).
Preparation of media: Microbial media – LB agar and LB broth; plant media – MS and White's media; animal media – RPMI, DMEM and FBS (brief idea only). Includes inorganic and organic macronutrients and micronutrients, antibiotics, growth regulators for plants – auxins and cytokinins. Importance of pH and solidifying agents.
(ii) Microbial culture and its application: Fermentation process and growth kinetics – batch culture, fed-batch culture, continuous culture (with the help of graphs only). Definition of turbidostat and chemostat. Products and applications – SCP (definition and use), industrial enzyme subtilisin (source and its use).
(iii) Plant tissue culture and its application: Isolation of single cell by mechanical and enzymatic methods, synchronisation of cell culture by chemical methods like starvation, inhibition and mitotic arrest. Cellular totipotency – definition of cellular differentiation, de-differentiation and re-differentiation.
Application of plant cell culture technology (methodology not required, only brief idea needed): (a) Haploid production – androgenesis and gynogenesis and their significance. (b) Triploid production – understanding and need for triploid production and its application (seedless crops). (c) In-vitro pollination – concept and its application. (d) Zygotic embryo culture – concept and its application, embryo rescue (brief idea only). (e) Somatic hybridisation – protoplast fusion (Pomato). (f) Micropropagation and its significance. (g) Developing virus-free plants and synthetic seeds. (h) Biodegradable plastics (concept of PHB).
(iv) Animal cell culture and its application: Primary cell culture with mechanical and enzymatic disaggregation and its drawbacks. Types of cell lines – finite, continuous, adherent and suspension. Scale-up – monolayer by roller bottle. Application of animal cell culture – tissue, hybridoma technology and tissue engineering (definition only).
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4
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Bioinformatics
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(i) Introduction to bioinformatics: Definition and need. An introduction to global bioinformatics databases (nucleotide and protein databases). Information sources such as EMBL, NCBI, DDBJ, SWISSPROT, GenBank and GENSCAN. Data retrieval tools – ENTREZ and Taxonomy Browser.
(ii) Genomics: Definition, introduction, tools used in genomics and its applications. Types of genomics – structural and functional. Basic criteria in selecting the organism for its genome sequencing. Different types of sequences – cDNA, genomic DNA, ESTs (Expressed Sequence Tags) and STSs (Sequence Tagged Sites) and the different software (example GENSCAN). Types of sequence analysis by using BLAST and FASTA – global, local, pairwise and multiple. Human Genome Project – its objectives, the countries involved, its achievements and significance. DNA microarray technology – definition and application only. Concept of Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs).
(iii) Proteomics: Definition, introduction and databases. Types of proteomics – structural, functional and expression. Important protein databases available for the public on the internet like PDB (Protein Data Bank) and PIR (Protein Identification Resources).
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Practical Syllabus 2026-27
Apart from the theory paper, students must also prepare for the practical exam. The practical component carries 15 marks and includes different laboratory experiments related to biotechnology.
The prescribed ISC Class 12 Biotechnology practical syllabus includes the following 16 experiments:
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No.
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Practical Experiment
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1
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Paper chromatography for the separation of photosynthetic pigments.
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2
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Preparation of phosphate, acetate and borate buffers.
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3
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Preparation of culture media.
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4
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Sterilisation of culture media and other materials.
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5
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Preparation of different forms of culture media, including Petri plates, slants and suspension media.
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6
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Inoculation and incubation of Lactobacillus on culture medium in a Petri plate.
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7
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Identification of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria from curd, saliva or soil solution.
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8
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Study of enzyme action on starch under different temperatures and substrate concentrations, including plotting of Km value using a graph.
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9
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Isolation of DNA from plants.
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10
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DNA estimation using a colorimeter by the DPA method.
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11
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Protein estimation using the Bradford test.
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12
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Cell viability test using Evan's blue dye.
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13
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Isolation of milk protein and measurement of wet weight and dry weight.
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14
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Chromatography to identify adulteration in spices using turmeric and metanil yellow.
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15
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Demonstration of cell counting using a haemocytometer with diluted blood.
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16
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Experiment to demonstrate the process of saponification.
Students should understand the purpose, basic steps and expected results of these experiments. They should also practise handling laboratory instruments and maintaining proper records.
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Project Work 2026-27
Project work carries 10 marks in the ISC Class 12 Biotechnology assessment. Students must complete one project or assignment based on any aspect of biotechnology.The project can be assigned by the subject teacher or selected by the student. The project should be simple, properly organised and presented neatly.CISCE has suggested the following topics for project work:
- Effluent analysis.
- Technological details of malt preparation.
- Technological details of the brewing industry.
- Study of the organisation of a fermenter.
- Drug development, drug designing and drug targeting.
- Technological details of vaccine development.
- Diagnosis of diseases using modern techniques such as ELISA, RIA and antibody targeting.
- DNA fingerprinting.
- DNA footprinting.
- Microbiological contaminants in food and food products.
- Isolation of microbes from air, water and soil.
- Methods of identifying microbes using different staining techniques and biochemical reactions.
- Tissue culture and its applications.
- Stem cell technology.
- Nanotechnology.
- Bioinformatics.
- Genetic engineering.
- Cloning.
- Instruments used in biotechnology.
- Forensic biotechnology.
- Ethical, Legal and Social Issues (ELSI) related to biotechnology and genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
- Biopiracy and its case studies.
Project Report Format
Students should prepare their project reports using the following structure:
- Content.
- Introduction.
- Presentation using graphs, tables, charts, newspaper cuttings, handmade diagrams, photographs and statistical analysis wherever required.
- Conclusion or summary.
- Bibliography.
The project report must be handwritten and should not exceed 15–20 pages. Students should focus on the quality of the content and presentation rather than decorative covers or typed material. The project will be assessed by a Visiting Examiner appointed locally and approved by CISCE.
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Practical File 2026-27
The practical file carries 5 marks. Students must maintain a record of the practical work completed during the academic year. The subject teacher will assess the practical file based on the work maintained by the students throughout the year. Students should complete their practical records regularly and keep them properly organised.
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2026-27
Understanding the ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern is important for students preparing for the ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Board Exam 2027. The subject carries 100 marks, divided between theory, practical work, project work and the practical file.The complete marks distribution is given below.
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Assessment Component
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Marks
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Duration
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Paper I: Theory
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70
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3 Hours
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Paper II: Practical
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15
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3 Hours
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Project Work
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10
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—
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Practical File
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5
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—
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Total
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100
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Theory Paper Structure
The theory paper is conducted for three hours and carries 70 marks. It is divided into two parts.
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Part
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Marks
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Question Pattern
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Part I
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20 Marks
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Compulsory short-answer questions
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Part II
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50 Marks
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Eight questions, out of which students must answer five
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Total
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70 Marks
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Preparation Tips for ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Board Exam 2027
Students can follow these preparation tips to cover the complete Biotechnology syllabus and improve their performance in the board exam.
- Understand the complete syllabus: Download the official PDF and go through all four units before starting your preparation. Make a list of topics that need more attention.
- Prepare Molecular Biology carefully: Give proper attention to DNA replication, RNA, protein synthesis, transcription, translation and gene regulation. Practise important diagrams and processes.
- Understand Genetic Engineering techniques: Study the different vectors, DNA transfer methods, PCR, DNA fingerprinting and recombinant DNA technology. Focus on understanding how each technique works.
- Practise diagrams: Prepare important diagrams related to DNA structure, tRNA, bioreactors and other topics wherever required.
- Do not ignore Bioinformatics: Learn the names and uses of important biological databases, sequence analysis tools and the Human Genome Project.
- Prepare for practicals throughout the year: Understand the steps and purpose of all prescribed experiments instead of waiting until the end of the academic session.
- Complete project work on time: Select a suitable project topic, collect the required information and prepare the handwritten report according to the prescribed format.
- Revise regularly: Make short notes of important definitions, scientific terms, techniques and examples. Regular revision will help you remember the topics more effectively.
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