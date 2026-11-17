(ii) Protein Synthesis: Synthesis of different RNAs and the complete mechanism of polypeptide chain formation. Concept of central dogma. From genes to proteins: (a) Concept of transcriptional unit, promoter, structural and terminator region; concept of split gene – intron and exon; monocistronic and polycistronic RNA, hnRNA. (b) Transcription – explanation of the complete process including enzymes involved in the process; post-transcriptional changes and their significance in eukaryotes – polyadenylation, capping and RNA splicing. (c) Concept of reverse transcription. (d) Genetic code – properties of genetic code, start and stop codons, anticodons. (e) Translation of RNA to protein – complete mechanism of chain initiation, elongation and termination, the role of tRNA, mRNA and rRNA in protein synthesis. Post-translational changes not included.

(i) Nucleic acids and their estimation: An understanding of nucleic acids and their biochemical structure. DNA as the genetic material (Hershey and Chase experiment). DNA (B-DNA) – physical and chemical structure; definition, double helical model of DNA (Watson and Crick's); nucleotide and nucleoside; Chargaff's Law; method of replication of DNA; various replicative enzymes in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic organisms, for example, topoisomerases, helicase, SSBs, polymerases, primases and ligases. Concept of semi-conservative replication (with respect to Meselson and Stahl experiment and Taylor et al. experiment on Vicia faba using radiolabelled thymidine) and semi-discontinuous replication (leading and lagging strands), Okazaki fragments. RNA – definition, various types of RNAs such as mRNA, tRNA (Cloverleaf model with diagram; brief introduction to L-shaped model), rRNA, their structure and functions. Techniques of nucleic acid estimation – colorimetry and UV-visible spectrophotometry.

(iii) Gene analysis techniques: Various techniques involved in recombinant DNA technology. DNA probes – definition and use. Low-resolution mapping techniques: gel electrophoresis, Southern blotting (details of the technique to be taught), Western and Northern blotting (a brief idea and their uses). High-resolution techniques: DNA sequencing – sequencing by chain termination, automated DNA sequencing. Site-directed mutagenesis. DNA amplification by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – applications of PCR, steps and application of DNA profiling or DNA fingerprinting.

(d) Environmental biotechnology: Bioremediation using oil-eating bacteria as an example.

(c) Animal: Dolly the cloned sheep, sources and characteristics of stem cells and their applications.

(ii) Innovations in Biotechnology: Produced by using modern biotechnological tools (select examples of products already available).

A basic understanding of DNA libraries – construction of genomic and cDNA libraries. Construction of a recombinant DNA molecule.

Transfer of recombinants into host cells: (a) Vectorless methods – basic concept of transformation, transfection, electroporation, liposome-mediated gene transfer, microinjection and biolistic. (b) Vector-mediated method – Agrobacterium tumefaciens-induced gene transfer.

Vectors: Characteristics and types such as plasmids – pBR322, pUC (in pBR322, presence of two antibiotic-resistant genes and in pUC, presence of lac Z gene to be taught), cosmids, phages (M13 and λ), YACs, BACs (to be taught with reference to stability and their carrying capacity), animal and plant viruses (CaMV, retrovirus, SV40 – only names of viruses, no details).

(i) Introduction to gene cloning and genetic engineering: Concept of cloning and vectors. Tools of recombinant DNA technology, types of restriction endonucleases and other enzymes used in gene cloning; techniques involved in extraction and purification of DNA from bacterial, plant and animal cells. Selection of host cells: eukaryotic and prokaryotic.

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Cell Culture Technology