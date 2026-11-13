ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

The ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27 provides students with details about the examination structure, total marks, theory paper and practical assessment for the 2027 board examinations. The subject carries 100 marks, including 70 marks for the theory paper and 30 marks for practical work, project work and the practical file. The theory examination will be conducted for three hours. Students preparing for the ISC Class 12 board exams should understand the marking scheme and unit-wise weightage to plan their studies effectively. Knowing how marks are distributed across different units can help students prioritise important topics while ensuring that they cover the complete Physics syllabus. ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed a 100 mark assessment structure for Class 12 Physics. It includes a written examination, practical assessment, project work and practical file evaluation.Here are the important details of the examination:

Particulars Details Board CISCE Examination ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2027 Academic Session 2026-27 Subject Physics Total Marks 100 Theory Paper 70 Marks Theory Exam Duration 3 Hours Practical Examination 15 Marks Project Work 10 Marks Practical File 5 Marks ISC Class 12 Physics Marks Distribution 2026-27 The ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 carries 100 marks in total, divided between the theory examination and practical assessment. The theory paper accounts for 70 marks, while the remaining 30 marks are allotted to practical examination, project work and practical file assessment. Students can refer to the table below to understand the complete marks distribution for the ISC Class 12 Physics examination. Assessment Component Marks Theory Examination 70 Practical Examination 15 Project Work 10 Practical File 5 Total 100

ISC Class 12 Physics Unit-Wise Weightage 2026-27 According to the CISCE syllabus for ISC Examination Year 2027, the Physics theory paper covers nine units. Each unit carries a different number of marks, making it useful for students to understand the weightage before starting their revision.The unit-wise marks distribution is provided below: Unit No. Physics Units Marks 1 Electrostatics 14 2 Current Electricity 14 3 Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 16 4 Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 16 5 Electromagnetic Waves 2 6 Optics 18 7 Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 7 8 Atoms and Nuclei 6 9 Electronic Devices 7 Total 70 ISC Class 12 Physics Theory Paper Pattern 2027 The ISC Class 12 Physics theory paper carries 70 marks and is conducted for three hours. As per the ISC Class 12 Paper Pattern, the question paper includes different types of questions designed to test students' conceptual understanding, numerical skills and ability to apply Physics principles. The section-wise question paper structure, as given in the official 2026 specimen paper, is provided below.

Section Question Type Marks Section A One-mark questions 14 Section B Two-mark questions 14 Section C Three-mark questions 27 Section D Five-mark questions 15 Total 70 ISC Class 12 Physics Practical Exam Pattern 2026-27 The practical examination carries 15 marks and evaluates students' ability to perform experiments, understand laboratory procedures and interpret experimental results. According to the prescribed syllabus, practical work mainly covers experiments related to ray optics and current electricity.Some important experiments include: Determining the focal length of a convex lens using the u-v method.

Finding the focal length of a concave mirror.

Verifying Ohm's law.

Determining the internal resistance of a cell using a potentiometer.

Measuring resistance using a metre bridge.

Verifying the laws of combination of resistances in series and parallel.

Students should practise the prescribed experiments and understand the working of laboratory apparatus. They should also learn how to prepare observation tables, perform calculations and draw graphs wherever required. ISC Class 12 Physics Project Work and Practical File Marks Apart from the theory and practical examinations, students must complete one Physics project and maintain a practical file. These components carry 15 marks in total. Component Marks Project Work 10 Practical File 5 Total 15 Project Work Students are required to complete one Physics-related project under the guidance of their subject teacher. The project can be based on a theoretical topic, a working model or an investigatory experiment. A well-organised project should include the topic, introduction, objectives, relevant scientific concepts, observations wherever applicable, analysis and conclusion.

Practical File Students must maintain a practical record throughout the academic session. The file should contain details of the experiments performed during laboratory classes, including observations, calculations, diagrams and results. The practical file carries 5 marks and is assessed as part of the overall Physics evaluation. Where to Download ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27? Students can download the ISC Class 12 Physics syllabus for the 2027 board examination from the official CISCE website. The syllabus provides details about the prescribed units, topics, marks distribution, practical experiments and project work.Students can use the following link to access the official document. Download ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 PDF How to Prepare for the ISC Class 12 Physics Exam 2027?