JEE Advanced 2027: No Third Attempt Allowed, Check Exam Date, Eligibility and Important Dates

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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched the official website for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced and has also announced the examination date and eligibility criteria for the candidates who are seeking admission to the undergraduate programs which are offered by the IITs. According to the official announcement, the JEE Advanced 2027 exam will be conducted on May 23, 2027 (Sunday), in computer-based test mode. Candidates can access the examination-related information, eligibility criteria and future updates through the official website, i.e., jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Delhi is the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2027. The exam is conducted for candidates who qualify through JEE Main and meet the prescribed eligibility conditions. As per the eligibility criteria details released by JEE Advanced and the organising institute, students who passed or appeared for their Class 12 board examination in 2026 or 2027 can apply for JEE Advanced 2027, subject to prescribed conditions. Candidates should check all the eligibility criteria before applying.

JEE Advanced 2027: Only Two Attempts Allowed As per the eligibility criteria released by IIT Delhi, candidates can appear for JEE Advanced only twice in two consecutive years. This means students cannot take a third attempt, even if they have not secured admission to an IIT in their previous attempts. Candidates whose Class 12 results were declared after June 12, 2025, will also be considered under the specified eligibility provision. The JEE (Advanced) 2027 will be held on May 23, 2027 (Sunday). IIT Delhi is pleased to launch the official website for JEE (Advanced) 2027- https://t.co/DZh91OVdg7 The eligibility criteria for appearing in #JEE_Advanced 2027 are available on the website. The website will have relevant information for candidates aspiring to appear in the JEE (Advanced) 2027. The candidates are encouraged to check the website frequently for updates. Candidates appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2027 will have the provision of using an on-screen basic (non-scientific) calculator with a 10-12 digit display. — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) November 13, 2026

JEE Advanced 2027 Exam Date and Website The JEE Advanced exam 2027 will take place on May 23, 2027. Candidates can visit jeeadv.ac.in to check the eligibility criteria and other related important announcements. IIT Delhi has also confirmed that candidates will be provided with an on-screen basic, non-scientific calculator with a 10- 12 digit display during the exam. The registration schedule, application fee details, and admit card release date have not been announced yet. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for the latest notifications and examination updates. JEE Advanced 2027: JEE Main Top 2.5 Lakh Candidates Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates who are shortlisted through JEE Main 2027 will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2027 exam in May. The category-wise distribution for the shortlisted candidates for the JEE Advanced 2027 exam will be as follows:-

Category Number of Candidates General 1,01,250 OBC-NCL 67,500 EWS 25,000 SC 37,500 ST 18,750 Total 2,50,000 Candidates should also note that they should meet the prescribed age criteria as set by the official conducting body. Candidates who are born on or after October 1, 2002, will be eligible and subject to applicable age relaxations. What is the Eligibility Criteria for the JEE Advanced 2027? Candidates must fulfil all the prescribed eligibility conditions to appear for the JEE Advanced 2027. The major eligibility criteria requirements are as follows:- JEE Main 2027 Qualification:- Candidates must secure a position among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates in the B.E. or B.Tech paper of JEE Main 2027 across all categories.

Age Limit:- Candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 2002. A five-year age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates.

Total Number of attempts:- A candidate can appear for the JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Class 12 Qualification:- Candidates must have appeared for their Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in either 2026 or 2027. Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics must be compulsory subjects.

Previous IIT Admission:- Candidates who have already been admitted to an IIT through the specified academic programmes are generally not eligible to appear for the exam again. Certain exceptions may apply as per the official eligibility criteria.