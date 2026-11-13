CMAT 2027 Registration Date Announced Soon; Check Notification Expected Date and More
NTA is expected to release the CMAT 2027 notification and open registration soon, likely in mid-November. The exam is confirmed for February 7, 2027. Candidates should keep documents ready and check cmat.nta.nic.in regularly for official dates, fees, and eligibility details.
Key Points
- The CMAT 2027 exam is scheduled for February 7, 2027 ,Sunday.
- CMAT 2027 registration is expected to open by mid-November 2026.
- The last date to apply for CMAT 2027 is expected by mid-December 2026.
CMAT 2027 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the CMAT 2027 registration process very soon. Every year, thousands of graduates apply for this national-level entrance test to get admission into top MBA and PGDM programmes in India. Candidates who want to apply should keep their documents ready and check the official website regularly. The CMAT 2027 exam is scheduled for February 7, 2027. In this article, you will find the expected notification date, eligibility criteria, registration steps, and the exam schedule.
CMAT 2027 Registration Highlights
Before you start the application, it helps to see the key details of the exam in one place. The table below covers the conducting body, exam date, mode, and the official website, so you can plan your preparation and application without confusion.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2027
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Level
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National level
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Purpose
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Admission to MBA / PGDM and other management programmes across 1,000+ AICTE-approved institutions
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Notification Status
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Expected to be released soon
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Registration Date
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To be announced (expected soon)
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Exam Date
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February 7, 2027 (Sunday) (as per NTA Examination Calendar)
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Pattern & Duration
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100 MCQs across 5 sections (Quantitative Techniques & DI, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, Innovation & Entrepreneurship); 3 Hours (180 Minutes)
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Marking Scheme
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+4 marks for each correct answer; -1 mark negative marking for each incorrect answer
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Eligibility
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Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university (final-year students are also eligible; no upper age limit)
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Websites
CMAT 2027 Registration Date and Notification Expected Date
Many candidates are waiting for the CMAT 2027 notification. The NTA has not yet released it, and the registration window will open on the same day it is published. This section explains when it is likely to come out, based on last year's schedule.
Expected Notification and Registration Date
In the 2026 cycle, the notification and registration both began on October 17, 2025, and the last date to apply was November 24, 2025. As per last year's trend, the notification and application window is expected to open by mid-November 2026.
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Event
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Expected / Scheduled Date
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Status
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CMAT 2027 Notification
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Mid-November 2026 (expected)
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Awaited
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Registration Start Date
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Same day as the notification (expected)
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Awaited
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Last Date to Apply
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Around 4 to 5 weeks after the start (Mid-December 2026, expected)
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To be announced
The NTA has already confirmed the exam date of February 7, 2027, but the registration start and end dates are still to be announced. Treat all other dates as tentative until the official notification is out.
What the Notification Will Include
The CMAT 2027 official notification PDF will give the following details:
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Registration start and last dates
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Application fee and last date for fee payment
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Eligibility criteria and exam pattern
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Correction window dates
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Admit card and result schedule
Where to Check
Candidates should check only the official NTA website for updates, and not rely on dates shared on social media. The CMAT page is at cmat.nta.nic.in, with notices also on exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.
Also Read: AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Download BCI (XXII) Exam Hall Ticket Releasing Tomorrow; Link at allindiabarexamination.com
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com