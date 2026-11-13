CMAT 2027 Registration Date Announced Soon; Check Notification Expected Date and More

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Key Points The CMAT 2027 exam is scheduled for February 7, 2027 ,Sunday.

CMAT 2027 registration is expected to open by mid-November 2026.

The last date to apply for CMAT 2027 is expected by mid-December 2026.

CMAT 2027 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the CMAT 2027 registration process very soon. Every year, thousands of graduates apply for this national-level entrance test to get admission into top MBA and PGDM programmes in India. Candidates who want to apply should keep their documents ready and check the official website regularly. The CMAT 2027 exam is scheduled for February 7, 2027. In this article, you will find the expected notification date, eligibility criteria, registration steps, and the exam schedule. CMAT 2027 Registration Highlights Before you start the application, it helps to see the key details of the exam in one place. The table below covers the conducting body, exam date, mode, and the official website, so you can plan your preparation and application without confusion.

Particulars Details Exam Name Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2027 Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Level National level Purpose Admission to MBA / PGDM and other management programmes across 1,000+ AICTE-approved institutions Notification Status Expected to be released soon Registration Date To be announced (expected soon) Exam Date February 7, 2027 (Sunday) (as per NTA Examination Calendar) Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Exam Pattern & Duration 100 MCQs across 5 sections (Quantitative Techniques & DI, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, Innovation & Entrepreneurship); 3 Hours (180 Minutes) Marking Scheme +4 marks for each correct answer; -1 mark negative marking for each incorrect answer Eligibility Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university (final-year students are also eligible; no upper age limit) Application Mode Online Official Websites exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2027 Registration Date and Notification Expected Date Many candidates are waiting for the CMAT 2027 notification. The NTA has not yet released it, and the registration window will open on the same day it is published. This section explains when it is likely to come out, based on last year's schedule. Expected Notification and Registration Date In the 2026 cycle, the notification and registration both began on October 17, 2025, and the last date to apply was November 24, 2025. As per last year's trend, the notification and application window is expected to open by mid-November 2026. Event Expected / Scheduled Date Status CMAT 2027 Notification Mid-November 2026 (expected) Awaited Registration Start Date Same day as the notification (expected) Awaited Last Date to Apply Around 4 to 5 weeks after the start (Mid-December 2026, expected) To be announced

The NTA has already confirmed the exam date of February 7, 2027, but the registration start and end dates are still to be announced. Treat all other dates as tentative until the official notification is out. What the Notification Will Include The CMAT 2027 official notification PDF will give the following details: Registration start and last dates

Application fee and last date for fee payment

Eligibility criteria and exam pattern

Correction window dates

Admit card and result schedule Where to Check Candidates should check only the official NTA website for updates, and not rely on dates shared on social media. The CMAT page is at cmat.nta.nic.in, with notices also on exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. Also Read: AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Download BCI (XXII) Exam Hall Ticket Releasing Tomorrow; Link at allindiabarexamination.com