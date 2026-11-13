Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Private Secretary Hall Ticket PDF Here

Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2026: The Allahabad High Court has officially released the admit card for the Private Secretary Grade I Recruitment Examination on November 13, 2026. Candidates who have registered for this and will appear for the Computer Based Test can download their hall tickets from the official website at allahabadhighcourt.in. Under this recruitment drive a total of 195 vacancies for the post of Private Secretary would be filled. To download admit card candidates need to enter their login credentials such as application number, password and CAPTCHA Code.

The admit card contains crucial details related to the examination, including the exam date, reporting time, venue and exam day guidelines.

Allahabad High Court Private Secretary Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The Allahabad high court exam for the post of Private Secretary will be held on November 17, 2026. The test will be organized in 10 cities. Candidates can now download the hall ticket pdf by visiting the recruitment section of the court website. Check the direct link to download the Allahabad High Court Private Secretary admit card from the table below.