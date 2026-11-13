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Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Private Secretary Hall Ticket PDF Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 17:05 IST

The Allahabad High Court court has officially released the admit card for the post of Private Secretary on November 13, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website using their login credentials. The exam will be conducted in the online mode on November 17, 2026. Check all the details here.  

Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Private Secretary Hall Ticket PDF Here
Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Private Secretary Hall Ticket PDF Here

Key Points

  • Admit cards for Private Secretary Grade I released on November 13, 2026.
  • The exam for 195 Private Secretary vacancies will be held on November 17, 2026.
  • Candidates can download admit cards from allahabadhighcourt.in using login credentials.

Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2026: The Allahabad High Court has officially released the admit card for the Private Secretary Grade I Recruitment Examination on November 13, 2026. Candidates who have registered for this and will appear for the Computer Based Test can download their hall tickets from the official website at allahabadhighcourt.in. Under this recruitment drive a total of 195 vacancies for the post of Private Secretary would be filled. To download admit card candidates need to enter their login credentials such as  application number, password and CAPTCHA Code.

The admit card contains crucial details related to the examination, including the exam date, reporting time, venue and exam day guidelines.

Allahabad High Court Private Secretary Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The Allahabad high court exam for the post of Private Secretary will be held on November 17, 2026. The test will be organized in 10 cities. Candidates can now  download the hall ticket pdf by visiting the recruitment section of the court website. Check the direct link to download the Allahabad High Court Private Secretary admit card from the table below.

Allahabad High Court Private Secretary Admit Card 2026 Link

        Click Here

Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2026: Overview

The Allahabad High Court Exam 2026 will be held in 10 cities namely Agra, Moradabad, Bareilly, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Noida, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi. Check the details related to the recruitment process in the table below.

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body

Allahabad High Court

Post Name

Private Secretary Grade-I Recruitment Examination 2026

Total Vacancies

195

Admit Card Status

Released

Admit Card Release Date

November 13, 2026

Mode of Examination

Computer Based Test

Official Website

allahabadhighcourt.in

Steps to Download Allahabad High Court Private Secretary Admit Card 2026

Candidates must follow the simple steps listed below to download the hall ticket from the official website-

  • Go to the official website of Allahabad High Court.

  • Now go to the recruitment section where you will find the admit card link.

  • Click on the link and now enter application number, user password and security pin. 

  • Submit the details and the hall ticket pdf will open on your screen.

  • Download and save the admit card for future references.

Allahabad High Court Private Secretary Admit Card 2026: Candidate Support Contact Details

Candidates facing any difficulty in downloading the admit card can contact the authorities via the email id and helpline number. Check the details below.

Support Channel

Contact Details

Helpdesk Number

9986638901

Email ID

allahabadhighcourt.helpdesk@gmail.com

 

Also Read- Allahabad High Court Private Secretary Admit Card 2026: ग्रेड 1 हॉल टिकट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 17:05 IST
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