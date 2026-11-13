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Which City Started the First Metro in the World? Know the Answer

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 16:04 IST

London, United Kingdom, introduced the world’s first underground railway in 1863. Know where the first Metro started, its route, history and which city introduced the first Metro in India.

Which City Started the First Metro in the World? Know the Answer
Which City Started the First Metro in the World? Know the Answer

The first metro in the world started in London, United Kingdom on January 10, 1863. It was the world’s first underground passenger railway and marked the beginning of modern urban underground transport. The first route connected Paddington and Farringdon Street, covering approximately 6 kilometres. The railway carried around 40,000 passengers on its first day. Keep reading to know in detail. 

Which City Started the First Metro in the World?

London was the first city in the world to introduce an underground passenger railway. The service began with the opening of the Metropolitan Railway on January 10, 1863. The railway was developed to connect major railway stations with busy central areas of London. It helped passengers travel across the city without depending entirely on crowded streets.

Key Detail

Information

First Metro city

London

Country

United Kingdom

Railway name

Metropolitan Railway

Opening date

January 10, 1863

First route

Paddington to Farringdon Street

Approximate route length

6 km

Type of trains

Steam-powered

Construction method

Cut-and-cover

Historical significance

World’s first underground passenger railway

What Was the First Metro Route in the World?

The first underground railway route operated between Paddington and Farringdon Street in London. The line was approximately 6 kilometres long and connected important railway terminals with the City of London. Its construction involved digging a large trench, laying railway tracks and covering the route with brick structures and roads.

How Did the First Metro Trains Work?

The first London Underground trains were very different from modern Metro trains.They were hauled by steam locomotives and operated through underground tunnels. The passenger carriages were wooden and gas-lit.

How Was the First Underground Railway Built?

The Metropolitan Railway was mainly constructed using the cut-and-cover technique. Workers excavated trenches along existing roads, laid railway tracks and built brick walls and roofs over them. The roads were then restored above the railway tunnels.

When Did the First Electric Underground Train Start?

The first London underground railway initially operated with steam locomotives. Electric underground services arrived later. On December 18, 1890, the City and South London Railway opened the world’s first deep-level electric underground railway. It ran between King William Street and Stockwell.

Which Were the First Metro Systems After London?

After London introduced its underground railway, other cities developed their own urban rail systems.

City Country Year of Opening
London United Kingdom 1863
Budapest Hungary 1896
Glasgow Scotland, United Kingdom 1896
Chicago United States 1897
Paris France 1900
Berlin Germany 1902
New York City United States 1904

Which City Started the First Metro in India?

Kolkata became the first city in India to introduce a Metro railway. The Kolkata Metro began commercial services on October 24, 1984, between Esplanade and Bhowanipore, now known as Netaji Bhavan.

Which Was the Second City to Get a Metro in India?

Delhi became the second Indian city to introduce a Metro railway. The Delhi Metro began commercial operations on December 25, 2002, with the opening of its first corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari.

Key Detail Information
Metro city Delhi
First operational date December 25, 2002
First corridor Shahdara to Tis Hazari
Initial route length 8.4 km
Metro operator Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 16:04 IST
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