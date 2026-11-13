Which City Started the First Metro in the World? Know the Answer

The first metro in the world started in London, United Kingdom on January 10, 1863. It was the world’s first underground passenger railway and marked the beginning of modern urban underground transport. The first route connected Paddington and Farringdon Street, covering approximately 6 kilometres. The railway carried around 40,000 passengers on its first day. Keep reading to know in detail. Which City Started the First Metro in the World? London was the first city in the world to introduce an underground passenger railway. The service began with the opening of the Metropolitan Railway on January 10, 1863. The railway was developed to connect major railway stations with busy central areas of London. It helped passengers travel across the city without depending entirely on crowded streets. Key Detail Information First Metro city London Country United Kingdom Railway name Metropolitan Railway Opening date January 10, 1863 First route Paddington to Farringdon Street Approximate route length 6 km Type of trains Steam-powered Construction method Cut-and-cover Historical significance World’s first underground passenger railway

What Was the First Metro Route in the World? The first underground railway route operated between Paddington and Farringdon Street in London. The line was approximately 6 kilometres long and connected important railway terminals with the City of London. Its construction involved digging a large trench, laying railway tracks and covering the route with brick structures and roads. How Did the First Metro Trains Work? The first London Underground trains were very different from modern Metro trains.They were hauled by steam locomotives and operated through underground tunnels. The passenger carriages were wooden and gas-lit. How Was the First Underground Railway Built? The Metropolitan Railway was mainly constructed using the cut-and-cover technique. Workers excavated trenches along existing roads, laid railway tracks and built brick walls and roofs over them. The roads were then restored above the railway tunnels.

When Did the First Electric Underground Train Start? The first London underground railway initially operated with steam locomotives. Electric underground services arrived later. On December 18, 1890, the City and South London Railway opened the world’s first deep-level electric underground railway. It ran between King William Street and Stockwell. Which Were the First Metro Systems After London? After London introduced its underground railway, other cities developed their own urban rail systems. City Country Year of Opening London United Kingdom 1863 Budapest Hungary 1896 Glasgow Scotland, United Kingdom 1896 Chicago United States 1897 Paris France 1900 Berlin Germany 1902 New York City United States 1904 Which City Started the First Metro in India? Kolkata became the first city in India to introduce a Metro railway. The Kolkata Metro began commercial services on October 24, 1984, between Esplanade and Bhowanipore, now known as Netaji Bhavan.