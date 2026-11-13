Microsoft Global Outage 2026: Are Outlook, Teams and Copilot Down? Check the Latest Updates on the Service Disruption

Microsoft Global Outage 2026: Microsoft is finding it difficult to get its digital house back in order after a massive global outage. The outage disrupted Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Copilot and several other Microsoft 365 applications.

Users started complaining about it. Big tech analysts also said that this could be a cyberattack, but ministers in Australia and Microsoft have said no to it. They are trying to fix the issue. Although, according to BTOI's statement, it is getting difficult to solve the issue.

The disruption, which began on Thursday, November 12, has stretched into Friday, November 13, affecting users across at least 74 countries.

From missed emails and inaccessible calendars to workplace collaboration troubles, the outage has left businesses and individuals struggling to stay connected.