Microsoft Global Outage 2026: Are Outlook, Teams and Copilot Down? Check the Latest Updates on the Service Disruption
Microsoft is struggling to restore Outlook, Teams and Copilot after a massive global outage affecting users across 74 countries. Check what Microsoft said about the disruption, its possible cause and the latest recovery updates.
Microsoft Global Outage 2026: Microsoft is finding it difficult to get its digital house back in order after a massive global outage. The outage disrupted Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Copilot and several other Microsoft 365 applications.
Users started complaining about it. Big tech analysts also said that this could be a cyberattack, but ministers in Australia and Microsoft have said no to it. They are trying to fix the issue. Although, according to BTOI's statement, it is getting difficult to solve the issue.
The disruption, which began on Thursday, November 12, has stretched into Friday, November 13, affecting users across at least 74 countries.
From missed emails and inaccessible calendars to workplace collaboration troubles, the outage has left businesses and individuals struggling to stay connected.
Adding to the uncertainty, Microsoft has admitted that its recovery efforts are not going as expected, with some servers becoming unresponsive shortly after being restored. The company is yet to announce a timeline for complete service restoration.
Also Read: Who Is The Owner Of Microsoft? Know About Microsoft's Founders, Ownership Structure, IPO And Current CEO Satya Nadella
What Did Microsoft Say About the Global Outage?
Microsoft acknowledged that its latest attempts to resolve the global outage have not delivered the expected results.
In updates shared through its Microsoft 365 Service Health portal and official X account (@MSFT365Status), the company stated that recent configuration changes had not provided the anticipated relief.
It also reported that some restored servers were becoming unresponsive again under live user traffic. Microsoft is exploring alternative recovery measures and restricting certain traffic to stabilise its infrastructure, while confirming no indication of a cyberattack.
We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they're not taking as expected. We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances. More info under EX1550543 and MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, as well as https://t.co/7pjJdrpwOr if the admin center is not available to you.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 13, 2026
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