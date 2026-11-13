CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions, Download PDF FREE

SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER Class XII Session 2026-27 COMPUTER SCIENCE (Code 083)

Section-A (21 x 1 = 21 Marks)

1 Write the output on execution of the following Python code: 1 L1=[10,20,25,30] L1.insert(1,15) print(L1) 2 What will be the output of the following expression? 1 Msg = "programming is amazing" print(Msg.split("m")) a) ['progra', '', 'ing is a', 'azing'] b) ['progra', 'ming is a', 'azing'] c) ('progra', '', 'ing is amazing') d) ['program', 'ing is a', 'zing'] 3 Which of the following data types in Python is mutable? 1 a) Tuple b) String c) Integer d) List 4 A column in one table matching a primary key of another table is called a: 1 a) Composite key b) Candidate key c) Foreign key d) Super key 5 Consider the following Python code: t = (1, 2, 3) l = [4, 5] print(t + l) What will happen when this code is executed? 1 a) [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] b) (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) c) Error, because a tuple cannot be concatenated with a list d) ((1, 2, 3), [4, 5]) 6 What possible output is expected to be displayed on the screen at the time of execution of the Python program from the following code? 1 import random games = {0: "Chess",1: "Scrabble",2: "Sudoku",3: "Tic-Tac-Toe",4: "Puzzle" } start_key = random.randint(1, 2) end_key = random.randrange(3, 4) for k in range(start_key, end_key + 1): print(games[k], end="@@") a) Sudoku@@Tic-Tac-Toe@@Puzzle@@ b) Scrabble@@Sudoku@@Tic-Tac-Toe@@ c) Chess@@Scrabble@@Tic-Tac-Toe@@ d) Scrabble@@Tic-Tac-Toe@@ 7 Predict the output for the following: Dl={"Pen":12, "Pencil":6, "Scale":5, "InkPen":20} print(12 in Dl) 1 a) False b) Error c) None d) True 8 Long-distance communication without line-of-sight is mainly achieved using: 1 a) Microwaves b) Ultraviolet c) Radio waves d) X-rays 9 Which MySQL query will display all employees whose salaries are between 90,000 and 100,000 (including limits)? 1 a) SELECT * FROM Employees WHERE salary > 90000 AND salary < 100000; b) SELECT * FROM Employees WHERE salary IN (90000, 100000); c) SELECT * FROM Employees WHERE salary BETWEEN 90000 AND 100000; d) SELECT * FROM Employees WHERE salary = 90000 OR salary = 100000; 10 What will be the output of the following Python statement: print(25+100**1**3/5). 1 11 What is the data type of the result when the expression 5 // 2 is evaluated in Python? 1 a) float b) int c) string d) None 12 Every network interface card (NIC) comes with its own ________ address. 1 a) Internet Protocol (IP) b) Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) c) Physical (MAC) d) Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) 13 In a student table, “Class” can only take values from {IX, X, XI, XII}. This set is called the ________. 1 a) Domain b) Tuple c) Attribute d) Key 14 What would be written in the file errorlog.txt after the following code is run? def data(num): try: return 190/(29-num) except ZeroDivisionError: logfile = open ("errorlog.txt", "w") logfile.write ("Num was 29") logfile.close() data(29). 1 15 Which of the following will NOT change if you insert a new record into a table? 1 a) Cardinality b) Degree c) Number of tuples d) Total rows 16 What will be the output of the following Python code? y = 8 def update(): y = y + 2 print(y) update(). 1 a) 10 b) 8 c) Error d) None 17 In ________ switching, before a communication starts, a dedicated path is identified between the sender and the receiver. 1 a) Graph b) Plot c) Circuit d) Packet 18 What will be the output of the following Python code? text = "Drone Expo" print(text[-2: :-4]). 1 19 Which MySQL command correctly removes an attribute Age from table Student? 1 a) ALTER TABLE Student DROP COLUMN Age; b) ALTER TABLE Student REMOVE Age; c) DROP COLUMN Age FROM Student; d) DELETE COLUMN Age FROM Student Q20 and Q21 are Assertion(A) and Reason(R) based questions. Mark the correct choice as: a) Both A and R are True and R is the correct explanation for A. b) Both A and R are True and R is not the correct explanation for A. c) A is True but R is False. d) A is False but R is True. 20 Assertion (A): Opening a file in mode rb allows you to read a binary file without modifying it. 1 Reason (R): In rb mode, if the file does not exist, Python creates a new empty file. 21 Assertion (A): The MySQL query SELECT Student_Name FROM Student WHERE Guardian_Phone IS NULL; displays the names of students whose guardian phone number is not recorded. 1 Reason (R): In MySQL, you can also use = to check for NULL values; it is equivalent to IS NULL to identify columns with no value.