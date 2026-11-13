TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2026 Out at tnpsc.gov.in: Check DV Schedule And Ranks Download Link Here

TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the detailed marks and rank lists for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) on its official website. The Commission has also released the detailed provisional candidate list for the 11th phase Onscreen Certificate Verification (List - II) for the Forest Guard post. All the provisionally shortlisted candidates are advised to upload their certificates via the One Time Registration (OTR) platform on the TNPSC website between November 12, 2026, and November 21, 2026 . Candidates part of the selection process for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) can download the TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2026 and the online certificate detailed pdf notice through the official website-https://tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2026 PDF

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has uploaded the detailed notice regarding marks and rank lists for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) on its official website. The Commission has also released the detailed provisional candidate list for the Onscreen Certificate Verification for the Forest Guard post. You can download the detailed PDF notice directly through the link given below-

TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2026 Download Link

TNPSC Group DV Schedule 2026 Key Highlights

Provisionally admitted candidates must upload their certificates via the One Time Registration (OTR) platform on the TNPSC website between November 12, 2026, and November 21, 2026 through the link at the official website. Check the table below for the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment drive-