TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2026 Out at tnpsc.gov.in: Check DV Schedule And Ranks Download Link Here
TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2026 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) on its official website. Candidates can upload their certificates via the One Time Registration (OTR) platform on the TNPSC website between November 12, 2026, and November 21, 2026. Check all details here.
TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the detailed marks and rank lists for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) on its official website. The Commission has also released the detailed provisional candidate list for the 11th phase Onscreen Certificate Verification (List - II) for the Forest Guard post. All the provisionally shortlisted candidates are advised to upload their certificates via the One Time Registration (OTR) platform on the TNPSC website between November 12, 2026, and November 21, 2026. Candidates part of the selection process for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) can download the TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2026 and the online certificate detailed pdf notice through the official website-https://tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2026 PDF
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has uploaded the detailed notice regarding marks and rank lists for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) on its official website. The Commission has also released the detailed provisional candidate list for the Onscreen Certificate Verification for the Forest Guard post. You can download the detailed PDF notice directly through the link given below-
|TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2026
|Download Link
TNPSC Group DV Schedule 2026 Key Highlights
Provisionally admitted candidates must upload their certificates via the One Time Registration (OTR) platform on the TNPSC website between November 12, 2026, and November 21, 2026 through the link at the official website. Check the table below for the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment drive-
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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TNPSC Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination
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Conducting Body
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Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
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Online Certificate Schedule
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November 12, 2026, and November 21, 2026
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Posts Name
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11th phase Onscreen Certificate Verification (List - II) for the Forest Guard post
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Notification No.
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01/2024
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Marks/Rank status
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Out
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Official website
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https://tnpsc.gov.in/http://www.tnpscexams.in/
TNPSC Group 4 Onscreen Certificate Verification Schedule
All the provisionally admitted candidates for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) must upload their certificates via the One Time Registration (OTR) platform on the TNPSC website between November 12, 2026, and November 21, 2026. Candidates should note that those who fail to upload their documents within the specified deadline will not be considered for the next stage of the selection process. You can check the detailed process to upload their documents given on the official website.
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