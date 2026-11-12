School Holiday Tomorrow, November 13: Schools Closed in Meghalaya, Rajasthan; Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools across India will follow different timetables on Friday, November 13, 2026, depending on the regional festivals, state government orders and ongoing vacations. While schools in Meghalaya and Rajasthan will remain closed, students in several other states will have to attend regular classes. In Meghalaya and Rajasthan, schools will remain closed; students in several other states are expected to attend regular classes.

In Meghalaya, schools will observe a holiday for the traditional Wangala Festival. Meanwhile, Rajasthan schools will continue their scheduled mid-term vacation. In Delhi-NCR, younger students will have the option of hybrid learning due to worsening air pollution. There is no nationwide school closure announcement for November 13, 2026. Parents and students should check the latest instructions issued by their respective schools and district administrations.