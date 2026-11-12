School Holiday Tomorrow, November 13: Schools Closed in Meghalaya, Rajasthan; Check State-Wise Updates
School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools will remain closed in Meghalaya and Rajasthan on November 13, 2026. Check Delhi-NCR hybrid classes and state-wise updates.
Key Points
- No nationwide school holiday announced for November 13, 2026.
- Meghalaya schools closed on Nov 13, 2026, for the Wangala Festival.
- Rajasthan schools closed Nov 13, 2026, due to ongoing mid-term vacation.
School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools across India will follow different timetables on Friday, November 13, 2026, depending on the regional festivals, state government orders and ongoing vacations. While schools in Meghalaya and Rajasthan will remain closed, students in several other states will have to attend regular classes. In Meghalaya and Rajasthan, schools will remain closed; students in several other states are expected to attend regular classes.
In Meghalaya, schools will observe a holiday for the traditional Wangala Festival. Meanwhile, Rajasthan schools will continue their scheduled mid-term vacation. In Delhi-NCR, younger students will have the option of hybrid learning due to worsening air pollution. There is no nationwide school closure announcement for November 13, 2026. Parents and students should check the latest instructions issued by their respective schools and district administrations.
School Holiday Tomorrow, November 13:- State-Wise Updates
Given below is the school holiday list for November 13, 2026, for various states. Parents and students are advised to check the latest information with the official notices or authorities of the school:-
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State
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Reason
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Delhi-NCR
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Schools are not completely closed across Delhi-NCR. However, students up to Class 5 will attend classes in hybrid mode following the air pollution concerns and the implementation of GRAP Stage III restrictions. Students can attend online or offline classes, depending on available facilities.
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Meghalaya
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Schools across Meghalaya will remain closed on November 13 to celebrate the Wangala Festival, also known as the 100 Drum Festival. The holiday applies to educational institutions across the state.
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Rajasthan
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Schools in Rajasthan will remain closed as part of the ongoing mid-term vacation scheduled from November 4 to November 15. Regular classes are expected to resume from November 16, 2026.
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Uttar Pradesh
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Schools are expected to remain open on Friday, as no state-wide school holiday has been announced for November 13, 2026.
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Himachal Pradesh
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Schools are expected to function normally, with no statewide closure announcement for the date.
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West Bengal
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Schools are expected to reopen on November 13, 2026, following the extended Puja vacation, which continued until November 12, 2026. Reopening schedules may vary between institutions.
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Odisha
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No statewide school closure has been confirmed for November 13. Students should follow their respective school instructions.
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Bihar
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Schools are expected to remain open as November 13, 2026, is not listed as a statewide school holiday. Chhath Puja holidays may follow shortly.
Also check, School Holiday in Meghalaya on Nov 13: Schools to Remain Closed for Wangala Festival
Will Schools Remain Closed Across India on November 13?
No, there is no nationwide school holiday on November 13, 2026. School closures will depend on state-specific festivals, vacation schedules, weather conditions and local administrative orders. Parents are advised to check school WhatsApp groups, official websites and circulars before sending their children to school. Students should also confirm whether online classes or revised timings apply in their respective areas.
Also check, School Holiday for Chhath Puja 2026: Check State-Wise Dates for Delhi, Bihar, and UP
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.