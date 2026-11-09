School Holiday in Meghalaya on Nov 13: Schools to Remain Closed for Wangala Festival

The Government of Meghalaya has officially declared a holiday for all the schools across the state on Friday, November 13, 2026, to observe the traditional post-harvest Wangala Festival. This holiday applies to all government, government-aided, and private educational institutions statewide. The directive has been issued to allow the students, educators, and school staff to take part in the cultural festivities with their families without any kind of disruption to the academic schedule. Regular classroom activities across all the institutions will resume as per their normal timetable after the holiday.

What is the Cultural Significance of the Wangala Festival?

The Wangala Festival is popularly known as the 100 Drums Festival and is the most prominent post-harvest cultural celebration of the indigenous Garo community in Meghalaya.