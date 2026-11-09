School Holiday in Meghalaya on Nov 13: Schools to Remain Closed for Wangala Festival
The Meghalaya government has announced a statewide school holiday for Friday, November 13, 2026, for the traditional Wangala Festival. Check the complete details in the article below.
The Government of Meghalaya has officially declared a holiday for all the schools across the state on Friday, November 13, 2026, to observe the traditional post-harvest Wangala Festival. This holiday applies to all government, government-aided, and private educational institutions statewide. The directive has been issued to allow the students, educators, and school staff to take part in the cultural festivities with their families without any kind of disruption to the academic schedule. Regular classroom activities across all the institutions will resume as per their normal timetable after the holiday.
What is the Cultural Significance of the Wangala Festival?
The Wangala Festival is popularly known as the 100 Drums Festival and is the most prominent post-harvest cultural celebration of the indigenous Garo community in Meghalaya.
- This festival marks the conclusion of the agricultural harvest cycle and is celebrated as an expression of gratitude to Misi Saljong, the Great Giver and Sun God, for a bountiful harvest season.
- The core highlight of the festival features rhythmic drumming on long cylindrical horn-drums (Dama), traditional horn-blowing, and synchronised folk dances performed in traditional Garo attire and feathered headgear.
- Declaring an official school holiday encourages younger generations to actively witness, participate in, and preserve the state’s indigenous folklore and heritage traditions.
Also check, Karnataka to Introduce English-Medium Classes in All Government Schools
School Holiday in Meghalaya 2026 Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the school holiday which has been declared in Meghalaya on November 13, 2026, to celebrate the Wangala Festival:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Holiday Date
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November 13, 2026
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Occassion
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Wangala Festival (100 Drums Festival)
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Applicability
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All Government and Private Schools Across Meghalaya
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State
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Meghalaya
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Resume of Classes
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Following regular school timetable
Important Takeaways for Students and Parents
There are a few important takeaways from the Wangala festival celebrated in Meghalaya for the students and parents:-
- Because the holiday falls on a Friday, students and teaching staff will receive an extended three-day weekend (Friday through Sunday) to celebrate the festivities.
- Parents and students are advised to confirm any school-level internal assessments or project submission deadlines with their respective school administration, as all scheduled classes are suspended on November 13, 2026
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.