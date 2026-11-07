CG Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 1710 Posts; Check Eligibility and Other Details
CGSSB Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The Chhattisgarh Karmachari Chayan Mandal (CGSSB) has released a detailed notification for Group 2 Sub Group 2 recruitment 2026, covering 1,710 posts. Check this article to know the application date, eligibility, and more.
Key Points
- CGSSB released notification for 1,710 Group 2 Sub Group 2 vacancies on Nov 5, 2026.
- Candidates can apply online for CG Group 2 posts from Nov 5 to 27, 2026.
- The written exam for the CG Group 2 Sub Group 2 recruitment is on Jan 10, 2027.
CG Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The Chhattisgarh Karmachari Chayan Mandal (CGSSB), earlier known as CG Vyapam, has released a detailed notification PDF on November 5, 2026, for Group 2 Sub Group 2 recruitment 2026. In total, 1,710 vacancies are available across 12 posts, including Assistant Grade 3, Data Entry Operator, Stenographer, and Assistant Sub-Inspector. The written exam is scheduled for 10 January 2027. Candidates can apply online from November 5 to 27, 2026, through the official CGSSB website. Check this article for the vacancy details, eligibility, and the application link.
CG Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Chhattisgarh Karmachari Chayan Mandal (CGSSB) has announced 1,710 vacancies under Group 2 Sub Group 2. The table below gives the key details of this recruitment in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before the full notification arrives.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Organisation
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Chhattisgarh Karmachari Chayan Mandal (CGSSB), formerly CG Vyapam
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Recruitment Name
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CGSSB Group 2 Sub Group 2 Recruitment 2026
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Category
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Group 2 Class III (Postgraduate and Graduate level)
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Total Vacancies
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1,710
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Number of Posts
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12
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Major Posts
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Assistant Grade 3, Data Entry Operator, Stenographer, Assistant Sub-Inspector
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Highest Vacancy
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Assistant Grade 3 (1,206 posts)
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Detailed Notification Date
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5 November 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Dates
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5 to 11 November 2026
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Written Exam Date
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10 January 2027
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Official Website
CG Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Notification Out
The Chhattisgarh Karmachari Chayan Mandal (CGSSB) has released the detailed notification for Group 2 Sub Group 2 recruitment. This is good news for graduates and postgraduates in Chhattisgarh who want a stable state government job. The detailed notification was released on November 5, 2026, for a total of 1,710 vacancies across 12 posts under Group 2 Class III. Assistant Grade 3 has the most vacancies, with 1,206 posts. Other posts include Data Entry Operator, Stenographer, and Assistant Sub-Inspector. Check the detailed notification PDF below:
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CGSSB Group 2 Notification 2026
CGSSB Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the 1,710 posts, candidates should check that they meet the age, education, and skill requirements. The details below are based on the detailed notification
Age Limit
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The age limit determines who can apply, so candidates should check it first. It is calculated as of 1 January 2026.
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The Minimum age is 21 years
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The Maximum age is 30 years
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Maximum age for Chhattisgarh domicile candidates is 35 years
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Upper limit after all relaxations is 45 years
Educational Qualification
The qualification differs from post to post, but a graduation degree is the base requirement for most posts. Many posts also need a computer diploma and a typing or shorthand skill.
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Post
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Qualification and Skill
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Assistant Grade-3
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Bachelor's degree in any subject, 1-year Computer Diploma (or 12th pass with Modern Office Management Diploma), and Hindi/English typing at 5,000 KDPH
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Assistant Sub Inspector-A (General Branch and District-Unit Cadre)
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Graduation, 1-year Computer Diploma (or 12th with MOM Diploma), and Hindi/English typing at 5,000 KDPH
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Stenographer
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Graduation, 1-year Computer Diploma (or 12th with MOM Diploma), shorthand at 100 WPM, and typing at 10,000 KDPH
Grounds for Rejection
Candidates should read these conditions carefully, because an application can be rejected on any of them.
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Not being a resident of Chhattisgarh
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Incomplete application or wrong information
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Missing certificates at document verification
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More than one living spouse
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Marriage below the legal minimum age
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Conviction in a crime against women
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Not meeting the physical standards for Home/Police posts
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com