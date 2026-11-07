CG Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The Chhattisgarh Karmachari Chayan Mandal (CGSSB), earlier known as CG Vyapam, has released a detailed notification PDF on November 5, 2026, for Group 2 Sub Group 2 recruitment 2026. In total, 1,710 vacancies are available across 12 posts, including Assistant Grade 3, Data Entry Operator, Stenographer, and Assistant Sub-Inspector. The written exam is scheduled for 10 January 2027. Candidates can apply online from November 5 to 27, 2026, through the official CGSSB website. Check this article for the vacancy details, eligibility, and the application link.

CG Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Chhattisgarh Karmachari Chayan Mandal (CGSSB) has announced 1,710 vacancies under Group 2 Sub Group 2. The table below gives the key details of this recruitment in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before the full notification arrives.