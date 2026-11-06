DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
This article analyzes the DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026 for Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy (DVL) specialties, focusing on previous year's Round 2 and 3 closing ranks. It highlights the intense competition for dermatology seats and provides institute-wise rank movements to help candidates estimate admission possibilities.
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: The DNB Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy specialties under the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) seat allotment for Round 2 and 3 will begin after the official announcement by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee). By analysing and understanding the previous year trends, candidates can estimate for admission possibilities for the MD prorgram. As per the trend, the analysis of the opening and closing ranks from round 2 and round 3 shows that dermatology seats are extremely in demand and competitive across the country.
Derma ranks among the top-most attractive clinical branches not just for its outpatient services but because of the work-life balance and specialization it offers in the field of medicine. Therefore, it is important for students to track how the cutoff changes from Round 2 to Round 3 so that they can understand their chances of securing admission in one of the many prestigious corporate hospitals, trusts, or other medical institutions.
Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Obstetrics and Gynaecology Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
NBEMS DVL: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the previous year trends, the competition for the DNB Dermatology Round 2 shows intense competition. Leading institutions like the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences secured rank of 945 along with top hospitals like Chandigarh's Government Multi Specialty Hospital which filled at a rank of approximately 2,544.
On the other hand, mid-category state and government medical facilities maintained almost the same cutoff for single seats where their opening and closing ranks also remain similar (for example, the ESIC Alwar had similar ranks at the cutoff of 3,117). Meanwhile, the GMC Anantnag institution saw a difference from 4,529 to 6,534 as candidates applied for upgrade in their allotted seats.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Trivandrum
|
945
|
945
|
Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh
|
2544
|
2544
|
Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi
|
2757
|
2757
|
ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Alwar
|
3117
|
3117
|
Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr
|
3232
|
3232
|
GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Junagadh
|
3541
|
3541
|
GMERS Medical College and General Hospital, Himmatnagar
|
3651
|
3651
|
Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya
|
4383
|
4383
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
4416
|
4416
|
Government Medical College and Associated Hospital, Anantnag
|
4529
|
6534
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur
|
5453
|
5453
NBEMS DVL: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
In Round 3 for DNB Dermatology, the merit list for different colleges remained competitive. Some of the prominent colleges like GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar (2,544) and Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh (3,232) as the focus remains on popular colleges. Even educational institutes such as Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal (3,805) as well as ESIC Alwar (4,383) are equalized keeping the same opening and closing ranks. GMC Anantnag showed dynamic cutoff range with the ranks between 3702-6100. While the counseling for newly established centers including Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr (6,785) and Sai Sudha Hospital, Kakinada (6,967) has created last-minute chances for any lower-rank applicant willing to have a seat in dermatology.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar
|
2544
|
2544
|
Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh
|
3232
|
3232
|
Government Medical College and Associated Hospital, Anantnag
|
3702
|
6100
|
Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal
|
3805
|
3805
|
GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Junagadh
|
4231
|
4231
|
ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Alwar
|
4383
|
4383
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
4637
|
4637
|
Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya
|
5315
|
5315
|
Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr
|
6785
|
6785
|
Sai Sudha Hospital, Kakinada
|
6967
|
6967
NBEMS DVL: Rank Movement
When the DNB Dermatology counseling move from Round 2 to Round 3, candidates can observe relaxation of ranks among several participating institutions. For example, Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr, experienced a huge jump of 3,553 ranks from 3,232 in Round 2 to 6,785 in Round 3. On the other hand, ESIC Medical College, Alwar reflected relaxation by 1,266 ranks, indicating that many aspirants of higher merit joined other institutions or specializations, therefore it was easy competition.
While, Government Medical College and Associated Hospital, Anantnag tightened its closing rank slightly from 6,534 in Round 2 to 6,100 in Round 3, indicating that at certain regional institutions the competition for the remaining seats may still get tighter.
|
Institute
|
R2 Closing Rank
|
R3 Closing Rank
|
R2→R3 Movement
|
Trend
|
Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh
|
2,544
|
3,232
|
+688
|
Relaxation
|
ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Alwar
|
3,117
|
4,383
|
+1,266
|
Relaxation
|
Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr
|
3,232
|
6,785
|
+3,553
|
Relaxation
|
GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Junagadh
|
3,541
|
4,231
|
+690
|
Relaxation
|
Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya
|
4,383
|
5,315
|
+932
|
Relaxation
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
4,416
|
4,637
|
+221
|
Relaxation
|
Government Medical College and Associated Hospital, Anantnag
|
6,534
|
6,100
|
-434
|
Tightening
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.