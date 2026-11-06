DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: The DNB Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy specialties under the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) seat allotment for Round 2 and 3 will begin after the official announcement by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee). By analysing and understanding the previous year trends, candidates can estimate for admission possibilities for the MD prorgram. As per the trend, the analysis of the opening and closing ranks from round 2 and round 3 shows that dermatology seats are extremely in demand and competitive across the country. Derma ranks among the top-most attractive clinical branches not just for its outpatient services but because of the work-life balance and specialization it offers in the field of medicine. Therefore, it is important for students to track how the cutoff changes from Round 2 to Round 3 so that they can understand their chances of securing admission in one of the many prestigious corporate hospitals, trusts, or other medical institutions.

Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Obstetrics and Gynaecology Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis NBEMS DVL: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks As per the previous year trends, the competition for the DNB Dermatology Round 2 shows intense competition. Leading institutions like the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences secured rank of 945 along with top hospitals like Chandigarh's Government Multi Specialty Hospital which filled at a rank of approximately 2,544. On the other hand, mid-category state and government medical facilities maintained almost the same cutoff for single seats where their opening and closing ranks also remain similar (for example, the ESIC Alwar had similar ranks at the cutoff of 3,117). Meanwhile, the GMC Anantnag institution saw a difference from 4,529 to 6,534 as candidates applied for upgrade in their allotted seats.

Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Trivandrum 945 945 Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh 2544 2544 Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi 2757 2757 ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Alwar 3117 3117 Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr 3232 3232 GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Junagadh 3541 3541 GMERS Medical College and General Hospital, Himmatnagar 3651 3651 Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya 4383 4383 College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani 4416 4416 Government Medical College and Associated Hospital, Anantnag 4529 6534 Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur 5453 5453 NBEMS DVL: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks

In Round 3 for DNB Dermatology, the merit list for different colleges remained competitive. Some of the prominent colleges like GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar (2,544) and Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh (3,232) as the focus remains on popular colleges. Even educational institutes such as Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal (3,805) as well as ESIC Alwar (4,383) are equalized keeping the same opening and closing ranks. GMC Anantnag showed dynamic cutoff range with the ranks between 3702-6100. While the counseling for newly established centers including Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr (6,785) and Sai Sudha Hospital, Kakinada (6,967) has created last-minute chances for any lower-rank applicant willing to have a seat in dermatology. Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar 2544 2544 Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh 3232 3232 Government Medical College and Associated Hospital, Anantnag 3702 6100 Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal 3805 3805 GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Junagadh 4231 4231 ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Alwar 4383 4383 College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani 4637 4637 Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya 5315 5315 Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr 6785 6785 Sai Sudha Hospital, Kakinada 6967 6967